Read full article on original website
Related
Exclusive: Bipartisan Senate delegation visiting Abraham Accords countries
A bipartisan U.S. Senate delegation is traveling this week to the Middle East for a series of visits to the countries that were part of the peace and normalization agreements brokered by the Trump administration in 2020, according to Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-Nev.) and James Lankford (R-Okla.) who are leading the delegation.
Tens of thousands in Israel rally against Netanyahu's far-right government
TEL AVIV — Tens of thousands in Israel gathered in the pouring rain to protest against the Netanyahu government's plan to weaken the Supreme Court and other democratic institutions. Why it matters: The plan, announced less than two weeks after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing government took office, has...
msn.com
Drone footage shows Ukrainian forces trapping fighters from Russia's Wagner Group in a lethal crossfire
Drone footage shows the Ukrainian troops annihilating a unit of Wagner fighters in Soledar. The footage comes from the Donestk region, the scene of some of the war's most fierce battles. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has painted a grim picture of the situation in the town. Slide 1 of 6:...
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Netanyahu judicial overhaul will be "fatal blow" to Israel's democracy, top judge says
Israeli Supreme Court President Esther Hayut warned on Thursday that the Netanyahu government’s plan to overhaul Israel's judicial system is aimed at “crushing” the independent judiciary and, if implemented, will “deal a fatal blow” to the country's democracy. Why it matters: Such a strongly-worded speech...
India to become most populous nation — bringing opportunities and challenges
India is set to surpass China as the world's most populous country sometime this year, the UN projects. Why it matters: The milestone could have major economic and societal implications for both countries — and may eventually influence trade flows and upend the global balance of power. By the...
Violence soars in Mali in the year after Russian mercenaries arrive
Western officials say violence against civilians in Mali has risen in the year since hundreds of Russian mercenaries have started working alongside the West African country's armed forces to stem a decadelong insurgency by Islamic extremists
Japan doubles down on defense and U.S. alliance with an eye on China
New announcements on deeper military cooperation between the U.S. and Japan — paired with Tokyo's drive to strengthen its own defense capabilities — confirm that the officially pacifist nation is a growing military power in East Asia. The moves could also give the U.S. new tools to defend against a potential invasion of Taiwan.
UN urges nations to prepare for an aging world now
All countries need new social and economic policies to prepare for the reality of an aging world now, the United Nations said in a new report on Thursday. Why it matters: The world's population is aging but the effects haven't been felt equally — for example, some older people experience financial insecurity while others live in poverty. To reduce the gaping disparities, countries need to invest in people throughout their life, the report said.
U.S. crackdown on Chinese forced labor hits solar industry
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officials have seized around $1.3 billion worth of imports since a forced labor law aimed at Chinese manufacturers went into effect last June, Axios has learned. Why it matters: Intended to punish China for its treatment of Uyghurs and other minorities across Xinjiang province, the...
Brazil's ex-justice minister arrested upon return to country following riot
Brazil's former Justice Minister Anderson Torres was arrested in Brasilia on Saturday over allegations he sabotaged security operations ahead of a group breaking into the capital and presidential palace, per Reuters. The big picture: Torres, the former head of security in the nation's capital, was in charge of ensuring the...
The symbolic end of Operation Warp Speed
The departure of COVID chief science officer David Kessler, announced Friday by the White House, marks the unofficial end of the "Operation Warp Speed" era and the extraordinary all-of-government response to the pandemic. Why it matters: The cross-agency effort the Trump and Biden administrations ran to speed up production and...
9 people killed in Ukraine via Russian missile attack
Nine people were killed and 64 others were injured, including children, in a Russian military strike in Ukraine on Saturday that also disrupted power supplies, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: A nine-story residential building in Dnipro was destroyed in the missile explosion and energy infrastructure facilities were hit,...
China is looking less desirable to investors
The increasing number of challenges to China's economic growth is scaring off Wall Street. Why it matters: Investors are facing a new economic and investing environment this year and determining their revised positions. Goldman Sachs' Investment Strategy Group advised consumer and wealth management clients last month to "carefully reassess their...
Suspect in assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe charged
The suspect accused of assassinating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was formally charged with murder Friday, the Associated Press reports. Driving the news: Tetsuya Yamagami was arrested soon after Abe's death after he allegedly shot the former prime minister with a homemade gun last July. Yamagami underwent a mental...
Uber CEO expected to visit Ukraine Thursday
Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi was expected to arrive in Kyiv Thursday to visit employees, drivers, and government and relief agency partners. The big picture: During the war, the company doubled its service footprint from nine cities to 18. Uber has 25,000 drivers currently working in Ukraine. Uber tells Axios it's...
The latest fiasco to snarl U.S. air travel
Air travel across the U.S. was at a standstill for several hours on Wednesday morning because of an outage to a Federal Aviation Administration system that sends real-time safety alerts to pilots. It's just one of a host of issues the airline industry has faced recently. Plus, the influx of...
China officially doubles its COVID death toll
China officially updated its COVID death toll numbers Saturday, linking nearly 60,000 deaths to COVID-19 since early December, the Associated Press reports, citing the country's top health leaders. Why it matters: These official numbers — which are likely smaller than the actual tally — doubles China's official COVID death toll...
Goldman's outlook for 2023 is "foggy"
After nearly three years of unprecedented economic and geopolitical shocks, experts are effectively throwing up their hands and admitting they don't know what's coming next. The latest: The probability of a recession in 2023 is between 45% and 55%, per the authors of a report from Goldman Sachs' Investment Strategy Group released Friday morning.
NSA leader pushes lawmakers to keep key surveillance power
The head of the National Security Agency made his case Thursday for lawmakers to keep a key NSA surveillance power intact ahead of a tough reauthorization battle this year. The big picture: Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act is set to expire at the end of the year, jeopardizing a surveillance authority that allows intelligence agencies to collect warrantless online communications from foreign persons.
Axios
Washington, DC
99K+
Followers
58K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0