The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Thursday's DeMarcus Cousins News

Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes reported last week that the Los Angeles Lakers planned to work out DeMarcus Cousins. They'll do just that. Haynes said the four-time All-Star has a workout scheduled for Friday. Cousins signed with the Lakers in 2019, but he never played for them after tearing his ...
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Jay Williams' Job Admission

Earlier Wednesday, ESPN basketball analyst Jay Williams made headlines with a post on social media. Seemingly out of nowhere, Williams openly campaigned for the Georgetown men's head basketball coaching job. There's only one problem - the job isn't open. "So people keep asking me so I will answer.. ...
hotnewhiphop.com

DeMarcus Cousins Secures Lakers Opportunity

The Lakers are exploring some options right now. DeMarcus Cousins has had a rough go of things over the past few years. After leaving the Sacramento Kings, he has bounced around the league quite a bit. From the New Orleans Pelicans to the Warriors to the Lakers to the Nuggets, Cousins has not been able to settle down.
thecomeback.com

NBA player suspended for extremely bizarre reason

The Miami Heat has been very shorthanded in recent games due to a string of injuries to key players. They will have even less depth for the next game due to an extremely bizarre suspension issued to veteran center Dewayne Dedmon on Wednesday night. According to Shams Charania of The...
The Spun

Miami Heat Announce New Name For Home Arena

The Miami Heat have announced the new name for their Biscayne Bay basketball arena. For now, the multi-purpose venue will be referred to as Miami-Dade Arena. "Effective Immediately, Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat have agreed that, until such time as there is a new naming rights ...
FanSided

Lakers get fantastic news on possible Cam Reddish trade

The price on Cam Reddish has been changing which is great news for trade suitors like the Los Angeles Lakers. It’s pretty clear that the Cam Reddish experience in New York is coming to a close. He hasn’t played for the Knicks in the last 19 games and both sides have been open about their desire to find a trade for him. The Knicks may have been hoping to get a first-round pick back to recoup the one they gave up to get him less than a year ago, but so far they haven’t had any takers.
Palm Beach Daily News

Dolphins' Terron Armstead had Pro Bowl season after doctors advised him to shut it down

MIAMI GARDENS — Those who want to question the signing have ammunition: Terron Armstead, the guy with the long injury history, missed four games this season. Was it surprising? There’s another way to look at it, one that takes into account both the Dolphins’ best interest and the player’s: The three-time Pro Bowl left tackle gave the Dolphins a Pro Bowl season despite being told he’d be better off having foot surgery, which would have ended his...
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Is Not Happy With Shannon Sharpe's Decision

Last Tuesday, Shannon Sharpe did not make an appearance on FS1's Undisputed. Many people thought he took the day off because he was frustrated with his debate partner, Skip Bayless.  During an appearance on Draymond Green's podcast, ESPN's Stephen A. Smith shared his thoughts on Sharpe's ...
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Patriots star again emerging as popular head coach candidate

Former New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo received a lot of buzz a year ago as a potential head coach candidate, and he has become a popular name once again in the current hiring cycle. The Carolina Panthers have requested an interview with Mayo, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Mayo has been a... The post Ex-Patriots star again emerging as popular head coach candidate appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FanSided

If Tua Tagovailoa isn’t the Miami Dolphins guy, we will know soon enough

The Miami Dolphins will not start the off-season on time for the first time since 2016 but it may not last long and that brings Tua Tagovailoa into off-season discussion. Will Tua Tagovailoa be with the Miami Dolphins next year? Will he be the starting quarterback in 2023? Is Miami ready to move on or give him another year? Those are the questions that fans are debating and the mainstream media has no answers because most think Tua should retire.
