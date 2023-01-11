Read full article on original website
Related
cbs19news
Fatal accident kills one pedestrian
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- One person is dead and another recovering in the hospital after being hit by a car in Albemarle County. Witnesses say a group of pedestrians was trying to cross the road on Seminole Trail when it happened. The crash happened just before 7 p.m....
One pedestrian killed, another hospitalized in traffic incident in Albemarle County
Two pedestrians were reportedly struck by a vehicle just north of Charlottesville in Albemarle County.
cbs19news
One pedestrian killed, another hurt in traffic incident
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was killed. According to police, units responded to the intersection of Route 29 and Rio Road East around 6:50 p.m. Friday. Two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle in the area.
WHSV
Officials confirm identity of pilot killed in Rockingham County plane crash
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police have confirmed the identity of the pilot killed in a plane crash in Rockingham County on Wednesday. Sgt. Brent Coffey confirmed Roger C. Mangham, 54, of Wilsonville, Alabama as the victim. According to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), he died after a Piper P-A-32, single engine plane crashed on Shenandoah Mountain.
WHSV
Fatal Augusta County crash under investigation, says VSP
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Augusta County. According to the VSP, the crash occurred Jan. 9, at 5:55 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 223 mile marker, and involved three vehicles. The VSP reports that a 2022 Dodge Challenger and two tractor-trailers were traveling south on I-81 when the vehicles allegedly collided. The impact of the crash supposedly caused the Dodge to run off the left side of the interstate and strike the guardrail.
theriver953.com
Update: One fatality in Winchester plane crash in Rockingham
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to Hutcheson the plane left Winchester shortly before 6:30 heading for Alabama when contact was lost near the Clover Hill area of Rockingham County. Rockingham...
theriver953.com
Rockslide blocks 522 west of Winchester
A rockslide has blocked all northbound lanes on Route 522 west of Winchester near Hunting Ridge Road. The four-lane highway is divided in this section so crews are setting up a detour to provide a single southbound and northbound lane through the area. This traffic pattern will continue until the...
NBC 29 News
Plane crash located, one fatality confirmed by Rockingham Co. Sheriff
ROCKINHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: As on 6:50 a.m. Thursday, Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson has confirmed a plane crash has been located and there is one confirmed fatality, the pilot. No further information has been released at this time. The investigation remains ongoing. Update: As of 12:05 a.m....
theriver953.com
FCSO searches for wanted man
The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Billy Lee Frye. He is wanted for several warrants including failure to appear in court, reckless driving, dumping trash, and a few other charges. He may be driving a newer style blue Ford F150 with Virginia plates reading TVT8536. If you...
theriver953.com
Plane missing from Winchester is found in Rockingham Co.
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson confirmed that a missing plane from Winchester has been located in the Union Springs area of the Shenandoah Valley. According to flight radar the plane left Winchester airport around 6:20 Jan. 11. Reports indicate that contact with the plane was lost around 7:00 p.m. Rockingham...
WHSV
School bus crash under investigation
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Shenandoah County. The crash occurred Jan. 9, at 3:45 p.m. along Old Valley Pike near Locust Grove. According to the VSP, a 1995 Ford F-150 was traveling south when it...
'No room for error' | Neighbors concerned by Lee Chapel Road after 2 teens killed in crash
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — A car crash in Fairfax County left two teenagers dead and one injured Tuesday night and, now, a person who lives nearby is speaking out on the concerns of the road. Just before 9:30 p.m., officers responded to Lee Chapel Road, nearby Fairfax County Parkway,...
cbs19news
Bicyclist dies following late-night crash on Ivy Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist that occurred late Thursday night. According to a release, the crash occurred around 10:55 p.m. on the 2100 block of Ivy Road. The bicyclist was heading east on Ivy Road near Alderman Road...
Pilot killed in Shenandoah Valley small-engine plane crash, investigation underway
Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson said the person killed in the crash was the pilot, who was the sole occupant of the small, single-engine aircraft.
Minors Dead, Teen Critically Injured In Fatal Fairfax County Rollover Crash: Police
Two minors are dead and a third teen was seriously injured in the first fatal non-pedestrian crash reported in Fairfax County in 2023.Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10, dispatchers from the Fairfax County Police Department received an emergency crash notification in the 7400 block of Lee…
Two juveniles killed in crash in Fairfax
Two juveniles are dead and one person has life-threatening injuries after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfax County.
theriver953.com
SCSO seeks information on subject in Malicious Wounding
Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) reports the need for help from the public in locating Matthew Midkiff of Woodstock. Upon further investigation authorities obtained and executed a warrant on a building on Jewel Lane in Edinburg where a Methamphetamine laboratory was discovered. Midkiff is wanted in the investigation of...
After 5-hour barricade, fugitive arrested by SWAT team in Spotsylvania County
After five hours of barricading himself inside a Spotsylvania residence, a fugitive has been arrested and charged in connection to multiple violent incidents.
theriver953.com
WPD report the first traffic fatality since 2018
The Winchester Police Department (WPD) report the first traffic fatality in the City of Winchester since November 2018. The incident was reported Jan. 8 at approximately 6:35 when authorities responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a motorcycle. On arrival Winchester fire and rescue personnel began treatment and...
fredericksburg.today
Wanted NoVA man found in Spotsylvania
On January 10th at approximately 9:15 PM, Spotsylvania Deputies assisted the Arlington County Police Department in locating a wanted fugitive. Arlington. Police Officers observed Nigere Dominic Willingham in the 11000 block of Newbury Court. While Spotsylvania Deputies were responding to the area, the Arlington Officers observed the suspect injuring a dog. As officers attempted to take Willingham into custody, he fled into the home barricading himself.
Comments / 0