AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Augusta County. According to the VSP, the crash occurred Jan. 9, at 5:55 p.m. on Interstate 81 at the 223 mile marker, and involved three vehicles. The VSP reports that a 2022 Dodge Challenger and two tractor-trailers were traveling south on I-81 when the vehicles allegedly collided. The impact of the crash supposedly caused the Dodge to run off the left side of the interstate and strike the guardrail.

AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO