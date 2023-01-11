2 children killed, one hurt after car crash in Fairfax County

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said speed appeared to be a factor in a car wreck in Fairfax Station that left two children dead and another with serious injuries Tuesday night.

The Fairfax County Police Department said the crash happened shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of Lee Chapel Rd.. Officers found a car that had run off the road. Detectives said as the car came up a hill, the driver lost control of it. The car ran off the road and ended up on its roof.

Emergency workers got one of the children out of the car and took that person to the hospital with critical injuries. The other two people in the car, who also were minors, died at the scene of the wreck.

