Titans schedule interview with Bears' Ian Cunningham for GM job

The Tennessee Titans have made several requests for interviews with general manager candidates since the season ended, but now the team has reportedly scheduled at least one interview.

According to MMQB’s Albert Breer, the Titans will interview Chicago Bears assistant general manager Ian Cunningham for their vacancy on Saturday. Cunningham will also interview with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday.

Here’s more on Cunningham, per our friends over at Bears Wire:

Cunningham joined the Bears last offseason, where he’s worked closely with general manager Ryan Poles. A new position — assistant GM — was created just for Cunningham, and he’s played a huge role in team moves this year. Before Cunningham joined the Bears, he spent four years in Philadelphia, where he served a number of roles with the Eagles. He started as director of college scouting (2017), moved up to assistant director of player personnel (2019) and finally was promoted to director of player personnel (2021).

Prior to his time in Philly, Cunningham, who was formerly an undrafted free agent signing of the Kansas City Chiefs back in 2008, also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens, where he worked under a highly-successful general manager in Ozzie Newsome, who had a big impact on Cunningham.

“The reason why I’m here is because of Ozzie,” Cunningham said earlier this year.

“I’d go into the office of Ozzie Newsome every single night and pick his brain as I’m putting magnets up,” Cunningham added. “[I’d ask], ‘Who’d you watch today?’ Or just having conversations and learning: ‘How do you evaluate talent? What do you see in this player?’ Just learning as much as you could and soaking it in.

“And not just Ozzie, but you had Eric DeCosta, you had Joe Douglas that have come out of there and they’re GMs. I was fortunate enough to be brought up in that. That’s where I grew, that’s where I cut my teeth.”