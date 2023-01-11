Read full article on original website
The Void, Downtown Casper Nightclub and Event Space, Announces Permanent Closure
The Void, a nightclub and event space for young adults and teens in Downtown Casper, has announced that it will be closing permanently. The news comes from a Facebook post The Void wrote on Tuesday night. "The Void team is sad to announce that we will be shutting down for...
Friends of the Natrona County Library plan Every Book Collectors’ Sale in February
CASPER, Wyo. — Whether you’ve got a taste for history books or unique reads or you just like to browse book sections, the Friends of the Natrona County Library just might have your next book purchase during its Every Book Collectors’ sale in February. Scheduled for 9...
Obituaries: Corr; Roszel; Decker
Roberta (Melba) Webster-Corr got her wings and went to walk with the angels in heaven on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She was 72 years old. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on February 21st, 1950. Robby didn’t share the dream of stardom that brings so many people to her hometown. Her path travelled all over, from Canada to Florida to her final destination being Casper, WY. Robby had many dreams and many passions. From horses to making jewelry out of beads. She was the head majorette while in high school, she was known for her cake decorating skills, she became a hairdresser where she got her daily dose of who did what with her little old lady clients. But the one talent that she had that was a gift that she was very well known for, her art skills. From wood burnings to wildlife paintings. On canvas to skulls that she would gather in trips up Casper Mountain. Robby had a talent that was truly amazing.
Sextortion Documentary To Be Screened At Various Locations In Wyoming
The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task. Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of. Victim Services to screen the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” in. communities across Wyoming in the coming months. Each event...
Heard Rumors About A Big Change For The Beacon Club In Mills?
Later this year when you go Sneakin' To The Beacon Club in Mills, it may seem a little different. Not because it won't be the same Beacon Club we all love, but because longtime owner Laura Ryan won't be holding the reins. The Beacon Club in Mills Sold. Yep, after...
The Purrrfect Cup: Wyoming’s First Cat Café Opens in Casper
Me-ow. It was bound to happen. The only thing better than a cup of coffee is a cup of coffee while you're sitting next to a cat. Somebody, somewhere, realized this and the very first cat café was created in 1998, in Taipei, Taiwan. It was called 'Cat Flower Garden' and it started a trend that eventually made its way to America.
Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming to be crowned Jan. 14
CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming will officially crown a contestant who will go on to represent the state in the Ms. Wheelchair USA Program. The pageant aims to find the most well-spoken, accomplished delegate to serve as a role model and spokesperson for people with disabilities in the state.
(BACKSTORY) Found Casper photo shows old practice of ‘demolition by fire’
CASPER, Wyo. — A black and white photograph discovered taped to a whiteboard shows thick, black smoke billowing from the roof of a tired 1920s-era three-plex as Casper Fire-EMS crews aim their hoses at the doomed old residence. The dramatic scene was likely captured by a Casper Star-Tribune photographer,...
(PHOTOS) Casper-based radiologist expands Gillette practice
GILLETTE, Wyo. — After getting to know the Gillette community, Casper-based diagnostic radiologist Dr. Joseph McGinley is increasing his office hours fivefold in Gillette. For the past few years, McGinley’s office, at 407 S Medical Arts Court, Suite E2, has been open on Wednesdays. It will now be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office celebrated its grand opening on Jan. 11.
Obituaries: Murdoch; Aragon; Ward
James Daniel “Dan” Murdoch, 80, sadly passed away on December 28th, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. surrounded by his wife, Sherry and loved ones. Dan was born on March 23rd, 1942 to James Douglas Murdoch and Mary Anise “Mickie” Murdoch in. Dunsmuir, California. He graduated from Dunsmuir...
Strong winds in store for Casper; chance of light Sunday night snowfall
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents are no strangers to strong winds, and the coming week is expected to offer plenty of windy days. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the weakest wind gusts in the coming week will still eclipse 20 mph. Today, Casper-area residents will see...
WYO Sports Ranch development prompts proposed change to Casper Park Historic zoning rules
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Casper City Council discussed a proposed change to Park Historic zoning rules that was prompted by the 133,000-square-foot WYO Sports Ranch that will be built near the Casper Events Center. The WYO Sports Ranch is an indoor sports facility that is expected to...
Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland closed early Thursday as more snow brings travel headaches
CASPER, Wyo. — Another hit of winter weather has led to road closures in Wyoming early Thursday. As of 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to Wheatland is closed due to winter conditions, according to WYDOT. Other closures include US 20 and US 26 between Casper and Shoshoni...
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/6/23–1/12/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Wyoming Weed and Pest Council Supervisor wins Technician of the Year award
The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) has announced the hard work of Cheryl Schwartzkopf, district supervisor for Converse County Weed and Pest, was recently honored with the Outstanding Technician award. The Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts (WACD) gave Schwartzkopf the Outstanding Technician award. According to a release, the WACD...
Winter Conditions Force I-25 Closure From Casper to Buffalo
The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 25 from Casper to Buffalo due to winter conditions, according to wyoroad.info. The closure began at 4:45 a.m. WYDOT does not know at this time when the highway will be reopened. While no one may be on the road, WYDOT warns motorists...
UW Starting Quarterback Andrew Peasley and Mike Devereaux Headline Boys & Girls Clubs Fundraiser
Two incredible Wyoming athletes are headlining this year's Boys & Girls Clubs Reverse Raffle and Auction. Those athletes are University of Wyoming starting Quarterback Andrew Peasley and former MLB standout Mike Devereaux. That news comes from a press release from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming, who wrote...
Mother Asks for Public’s Help Locating Son Reported by Casper YCC as a Runaway
Late last night, Jan. 11, a concerned mother took to Facebook to post a message on the Missing People of Wyoming page. "My son has been missing since Friday the 6th. His name is Josiah Decker. He's about 5'7 dirty blonde hair and blue eyes. If you see him or...
SkyWest Airlines considering larger flights out of Casper-Natrona County International Airport
CASPER, Wyo. — For years, SkyWest Airlines has flown passengers out of the Casper-Natrona County International Airport on 50-seat airplanes. In the near future, however, the airline could be upgrading its aircraft to hold up to 76 passengers. Though SkyWest has not yet made a determination on the issue,...
As Wyoming Legislature convenes, at least four on Casper City Council signal support for cannabis decriminalization
CASPER, Wyo. — With the Wyoming Legislature convening its 2023 General Session on Tuesday, the Casper City Council spent some time during its work session talking about what priorities it is monitoring. During the City Council’s discussion, Councilor Kyle Gamroth said he thinks the City of Casper should advocate...
