ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Corr; Roszel; Decker

Roberta (Melba) Webster-Corr got her wings and went to walk with the angels in heaven on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She was 72 years old. Born in Minneapolis, Minnesota on February 21st, 1950. Robby didn’t share the dream of stardom that brings so many people to her hometown. Her path travelled all over, from Canada to Florida to her final destination being Casper, WY. Robby had many dreams and many passions. From horses to making jewelry out of beads. She was the head majorette while in high school, she was known for her cake decorating skills, she became a hairdresser where she got her daily dose of who did what with her little old lady clients. But the one talent that she had that was a gift that she was very well known for, her art skills. From wood burnings to wildlife paintings. On canvas to skulls that she would gather in trips up Casper Mountain. Robby had a talent that was truly amazing.
CASPER, WY
Sheridan Media

Sextortion Documentary To Be Screened At Various Locations In Wyoming

The United States Attorney’s Office is partnering with the Governor’s Human Trafficking Task. Force, Uprising, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation, and the Wyoming Division of. Victim Services to screen the documentary, “SEXTORTION: The Hidden Pandemic,” in. communities across Wyoming in the coming months. Each event...
WYOMING STATE
Wake Up Wyoming

The Purrrfect Cup: Wyoming’s First Cat Café Opens in Casper

Me-ow. It was bound to happen. The only thing better than a cup of coffee is a cup of coffee while you're sitting next to a cat. Somebody, somewhere, realized this and the very first cat café was created in 1998, in Taipei, Taiwan. It was called 'Cat Flower Garden' and it started a trend that eventually made its way to America.
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming to be crowned Jan. 14

CASPER, Wyo. — On Saturday, Ms. Wheelchair Wyoming will officially crown a contestant who will go on to represent the state in the Ms. Wheelchair USA Program. The pageant aims to find the most well-spoken, accomplished delegate to serve as a role model and spokesperson for people with disabilities in the state.
CASPER, WY
county17.com

(PHOTOS) Casper-based radiologist expands Gillette practice

GILLETTE, Wyo. — After getting to know the Gillette community, Casper-based diagnostic radiologist Dr. Joseph McGinley is increasing his office hours fivefold in Gillette. For the past few years, McGinley’s office, at 407 S Medical Arts Court, Suite E2, has been open on Wednesdays. It will now be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office celebrated its grand opening on Jan. 11.
GILLETTE, WY
oilcity.news

Obituaries: Murdoch; Aragon; Ward

James Daniel “Dan” Murdoch, 80, sadly passed away on December 28th, 2022 in Casper, Wyoming. surrounded by his wife, Sherry and loved ones. Dan was born on March 23rd, 1942 to James Douglas Murdoch and Mary Anise “Mickie” Murdoch in. Dunsmuir, California. He graduated from Dunsmuir...
CASPER, WY
oilcity.news

Strong winds in store for Casper; chance of light Sunday night snowfall

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper residents are no strangers to strong winds, and the coming week is expected to offer plenty of windy days. According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, the weakest wind gusts in the coming week will still eclipse 20 mph. Today, Casper-area residents will see...
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/6/23–1/12/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Dec. 19, 2022, through Jan. 4, 2023. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Wyoming Weed and Pest Council Supervisor wins Technician of the Year award

The Wyoming Weed and Pest Council (WWPC) has announced the hard work of Cheryl Schwartzkopf, district supervisor for Converse County Weed and Pest, was recently honored with the Outstanding Technician award. The Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts (WACD) gave Schwartzkopf the Outstanding Technician award. According to a release, the WACD...
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
K2 Radio

Winter Conditions Force I-25 Closure From Casper to Buffalo

The Wyoming Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 25 from Casper to Buffalo due to winter conditions, according to wyoroad.info. The closure began at 4:45 a.m. WYDOT does not know at this time when the highway will be reopened. While no one may be on the road, WYDOT warns motorists...
CASPER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy