Nassau County, NY

lani Cox
3d ago

the fact they think he would resign is hilarious. he is amongst his people, republicans. lying, stealing, cheating he fits right in. he ain't going no where.

darryl porter
3d ago

this is just political theater Republicans don't care what this guy did because they wanted them to step down they would just simply stop supporting him but this is to say where we tried to stop it

love
3d ago

don't resign. biden lied about his past, he said he went to an all black college, lie!! he gave his uncle Henry a purple heart after war war 2, lied!! he said he'd been to Iran and Afghanistan since his presidency, lie!! he says he passed a student loan bill with a vote or 2 , lie!! he said when he took office there was no vaccine available, lie!! he said as a youth he got arrested protesting for civil rights, big lie!!! he said he use to drive a tractor trailer, a huge lie!! The boilermakers union has endorsed me because I sat down with them and went into great detail with leadership [about] exactly what I would do.” LIEthere's 100s more there not room to put them all..so STAY in your senate seat

CBS New York

Santos volunteer says he's a "charlatan," urges him to resign

DOUGLASTON, N.Y. - There were calls Friday to expel George Santos from Congress as the embattled congressman has made it clear he will not resign. Now, one of his Long Island campaign volunteers is answering his dare after he said he would resign if his own voters call for it. She's one of many Republicans now urging him to resign after a myriad of fabrications. "I went door to door. I knocked on every door," said Teodora Choolfaian. Choolfaian, a conservative activist, campaigned for Santos because she believed he'd fight against mask mandates for young children. She trusted he's been vetted, and dismissed the New...
Mother Jones

Another Santos Money Mystery: He Struck a Curious Business Deal With a Veteran GOP Operative

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. This past weekend, George Santos, the Republican fabulist from New York, was sworn in as a member of the House of Representatives, even as serious questions remained about his personal and political finances, particularly the source of the millions of dollars in income he claimed on financial disclosure forms and of the $705,000 he loaned to his campaign. As multiple investigations—federal, state, and local—envelope Santos and local Republicans demand he resign, one person who might be able to provide answers about his puzzling money trail is a veteran GOP operative named Nancy Marks, who was the the treasurer of Santos’ two congressional campaigns. Not only was she a key part of his political machine—and deeply tied into Republican politics locally and nationally—she was a business partner of Santos. Her story, which has yet to draw much public examination, is an important component of the Santos tale.
PIX11

#WheresGeorge: New social media campaign to track Congressman George Santos

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Queens and Long Island residents launched a social media campaign Friday outside the Queens’ district office for embattled Republican Congressman George Santos.  “If you see George Santos in public, take a picture of him and upload it to social media with the hashtag where’s George,” Nassau County resident Josh Lafazan explained. […]
cityandstateny.com

Andrew Yang, political outsiders, want to get rid of partisan primaries in NYC

While Democrats and Republicans alike were in Albany for the State of the State, some mostly moderate, anti-party revolutionaries met in the basement of the Hunt & Fish Club in Midtown Manhattan to launch an ambitious campaign: get rid of partisan primaries and partisan general elections in New York City. Final Five Voting NYC is hoping to gather 50,000 valid signatures (or really, double that number for a cushion) so they can get a question on the ballot this November. Then convince a majority of voters to approve a new system for city elections. There would be a single, open primary where anybody can vote, and then the top five vote-getters, regardless of party affiliation, move on to the November general, with ranked-choice voting in effect.
ABA Journal

Judge accused of making homophobic and racist remarks agrees to resign for health reasons

A New York judge has agreed to resign and never again seek judicial office following allegations that she made homophobic and racist remarks. Judge Harriet L. Thompson, 67, had denied making many of the remarks. But she agreed to resign for health reasons after she produced a letter from her doctor stating that she was not medically fit for an ethics trial, according to a Jan. 9 press release by the New York Commission on Judicial Conduct and a stipulation in her case.
philasun.com

New York City Mayor Eric Adams converses with Melanie L. Swanson at Saks Fifth Avenue

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was spotted shopping at Saks Fifth Avenue on Jan. 7 by Melanie L. Swanson, who works in luxury retail, and is also a real estate broker. The native New Yorker thanked Hizzoner for attending a recent event for brokers. Adams asked Swanson, “Is the real estate market roaring again?” She answered, “Not really.” He then proceeded to inform Swanson about a bank program where a person can pay rent with a credit card and then the bank evaluates how much rent New Yorkers should be paying. From there, Adams and his security team enjoyed shopping on the NYC Fifth Avenue store’s sixth floor.
W42ST.nyc

In State of the State Speech, Governor Hochul Backs Mayor Adams New York City Housing Agenda

Mayor Eric Adams’ ambitious plan to build half a million homes in New York City received a major boost from Gov. Kathy Hochul in her State of the State speech on Tuesday.  Greg David, The City This article was originally published on Jan 10 4:43pm EST by THE CITY In her address — the second […] The post In State of the State Speech, Governor Hochul Backs Mayor Adams New York City Housing Agenda appeared first on W42ST.
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul: 'I have no intention' of withdrawing chief judge nominee

Gov. Kathy Hochul made it clear Wednesday she will continue to back Justice Hector LaSalle, her nominee to be the state's most powerful judge, through his Senate confirmation hearing to take place next week. The governor again doubled down on her pick for chief judge to lead the state Court...
NBC News

Wisconsin Republicans block 'conversion therapy' ban

Wisconsin Republicans voted Thursday to again allow therapists, social workers and counselors to try to change LGBTQ clients’ gender identities and sexual orientations — a discredited practice known as conversion therapy. A ban on conversion therapy was passed in 2020 by a state board within the Democratic governor’s...
