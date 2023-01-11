the fact they think he would resign is hilarious. he is amongst his people, republicans. lying, stealing, cheating he fits right in. he ain't going no where.
this is just political theater Republicans don't care what this guy did because they wanted them to step down they would just simply stop supporting him but this is to say where we tried to stop it
don't resign. biden lied about his past, he said he went to an all black college, lie!! he gave his uncle Henry a purple heart after war war 2, lied!! he said he'd been to Iran and Afghanistan since his presidency, lie!! he says he passed a student loan bill with a vote or 2 , lie!! he said when he took office there was no vaccine available, lie!! he said as a youth he got arrested protesting for civil rights, big lie!!! he said he use to drive a tractor trailer, a huge lie!! The boilermakers union has endorsed me because I sat down with them and went into great detail with leadership [about] exactly what I would do.” LIEthere's 100s more there not room to put them all..so STAY in your senate seat
Comments / 37