Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

WALA-TV FOX10

Man arrested in connection with burglary

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a man they say burglarized a storage facility. Mobile police spotted thirty-four-year-old Sammy Guerrero in the 1000 block of Lartigue Avenue in a reported stolen vehicle out of Chickasaw’s jurisdiction. During the investigation, officers determined Guerrero was responsible for a burglary at...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

AL.com

2 suspects arrested in deadly April shooting of 34-year-old man in Mobile

Two suspects have been arrested and are expected to be charged with murder in the April shooting death of a 34-year-old man in Mobile, police said Friday. Mobile police on Friday announced the arrests of 28-year-old Jermi Adams and 21-year-old Miranda Gamble in connection with the April 26 death of Dejean Washington, a 34-year-old man who died at a local hospital after being found shot at Center Street and Wood Alley, said Cpl. Katrina Frazier.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

WALA-TV FOX10

Man arrested for domestic violence against ex-girlfriend

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has been arrested after threatening his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend after an argument, according to police. MPD said Jodecy Rocker, 31, was booked into metro at 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning after officers responded to a shots fired call at the 1000 block of Clover street.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MCSO arrests suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Patrick Black, who they say is armed and dangerous. Black was last seen heading east on Carr Lane. All schools in the area were placed in “safe perimeter.”. School officials say Mary G. Montgomery High School,...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alleged Walmart shooters charged in separate D’lberville murder

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two of the suspects arrested in the Mobile Walmart shooting last month have been charged in a murder case in D’lberville, Miss., according to police. Authorities said Darrius Rowser, 19, and Karmelo Derks, 18, are charged for first degree murder in the death of Nicholaus Craig, 36, back in September. Police said they responded to a call around 1 a.m. to the Scarlet Pearl Casino in reference to gunshots. Authorities said they arrived and found Craig dead in his vehicle around in the north parking lot where he was celebrating his birthday with his girlfriend, who was in the hotel room when he was killed.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Angry teen shoots up car with father inside

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -An argument over respect for parents leads to an violent argument, then gunfire. The targets: a teenage boy’s mom and dad. That’s according to Mobile Police. According to investigators, 18-year-old Davion Roberts “mouthed off” to his mother almost a week ago. When Robert’s father objected,...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

