WALA-TV FOX10
1 shot in alleged robberly attempt, Prichard police say
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a shooting that left on person injured Friday morning. Police responded to Two Dragons Convenience Store, 931 Dunlap Cir., on a report of one shot. According to authorities, the incident happened at Light of the Village (Alabama Village) where a...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man arrested in connection with burglary
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a man they say burglarized a storage facility. Mobile police spotted thirty-four-year-old Sammy Guerrero in the 1000 block of Lartigue Avenue in a reported stolen vehicle out of Chickasaw’s jurisdiction. During the investigation, officers determined Guerrero was responsible for a burglary at...
Jarrod Taylor: Man kills 3 people while attempting to rob Mobile car dealership
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It was the day of the annual Christmas party for the employees at Steve Dyas Motors. Workers stayed at the office a few minutes late waiting on a man who was supposed to come to pay for a car. Those workers never made it to the Christmas party that night. This […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD make 2 arrests in Plateau community homicide from last April
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two people were booked intro Metro Friday night, accused of murder last April. A 34-year-old man was killed during a robbery in the Plateau community. The suspects are 28-year-old Jermi Adams and 21-year-old Maranda Gamble. Both kept quiet as they walked out of MPD Headquarters, heading...
2 suspects arrested in deadly April shooting of 34-year-old man in Mobile
Two suspects have been arrested and are expected to be charged with murder in the April shooting death of a 34-year-old man in Mobile, police said Friday. Mobile police on Friday announced the arrests of 28-year-old Jermi Adams and 21-year-old Miranda Gamble in connection with the April 26 death of Dejean Washington, a 34-year-old man who died at a local hospital after being found shot at Center Street and Wood Alley, said Cpl. Katrina Frazier.
Mobile man sentenced for shooting police dog, escaping Mississippi jail
GULFPORT, Miss. (WKRG) – A Mobile man is set to serve 11 years in federal prison after shooting a police K-9 and attempting to escape jail in 2022. Richard McGuire, 44, was sentenced to 135 months in prison by a U.S. District Court judge in Gulfport, Miss. on Jan. 12 for possession of a firearm […]
utv44.com
MPD: Suspects arrested, charged in April homicide
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Two people have been arrested for the murder of a Mobile man. On April 26, 2022, Mobile Police officers responded to Center Street and Wood Alley in reference to one possibly shot. Upon arrival, police officers located 34-year-old Dejean Washington near the roadway suffering from...
WALA-TV FOX10
Defense attorney for accused NYE shooter claims client used self defense night of deadly shooting
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The attorney for the accused New Year’s Eve shooter is claiming his client used self-defense. Chase Dearman who’s representing Thomas Thomas Jr. says the man Thomas is accused of killing was the aggressor. Thomas is accused of murdering 24-year-old JaTarious Reives and shooting and...
WALA-TV FOX10
Man arrested for domestic violence against ex-girlfriend
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man has been arrested after threatening his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend after an argument, according to police. MPD said Jodecy Rocker, 31, was booked into metro at 1:30 a.m. Thursday morning after officers responded to a shots fired call at the 1000 block of Clover street.
Mobile convicted felon sentenced to 5 years in prison for illegally possessing stolen gun
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A convicted Mobile felon was sentenced to 60 months in prison for being in the possession of a stolen firearm, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama. Tyrek Keyon Riley, 22, was arrested by Mobile police officers during a traffic stop on June 11, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MCSO arrests suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Patrick Black, who they say is armed and dangerous. Black was last seen heading east on Carr Lane. All schools in the area were placed in “safe perimeter.”. School officials say Mary G. Montgomery High School,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alleged Walmart shooters charged in separate D’lberville murder
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Two of the suspects arrested in the Mobile Walmart shooting last month have been charged in a murder case in D’lberville, Miss., according to police. Authorities said Darrius Rowser, 19, and Karmelo Derks, 18, are charged for first degree murder in the death of Nicholaus Craig, 36, back in September. Police said they responded to a call around 1 a.m. to the Scarlet Pearl Casino in reference to gunshots. Authorities said they arrived and found Craig dead in his vehicle around in the north parking lot where he was celebrating his birthday with his girlfriend, who was in the hotel room when he was killed.
Alabama man sentenced to 11 years in prison for shooting Mississippi K9 officer
A Mobile, Alabama, man was sentenced to a total of 135 months in federal prison for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, animal crushing and escape, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Kurt Thielhorn of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
WALA-TV FOX10
Investigation underway after a cat is found dead with a gunshot wound on Dauphin Island
DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - An investigation is underway on Dauphin Island after a cat was found shot to death. The cat was found near a church on Cadillac Avenue. According to the Dauphin Island Cat Association, “Tux” was found in a culvert pipe. Susan Dubey is a pet owner and says it’s a tragic situation.
WAAY-TV
Robertsdale woman charged with bribery as investigation into Limestone Correctional scheme continues
An investigation into bribery involving former corrections officers at Limestone Correctional Facility has led to another arrest. Newly filed court records show Brandy Christine Strong of Robertsdale is charged with four counts of bribing a public official. She's accused of giving cash to James Chambers for contraband brought into the...
Judge denies bond for New Year’s Eve shooting suspect under Aniah’s Law
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile County Judge granted the state’s request for no bond on a murder charge for a man accused of shooting and killing 24-year-old Jatarious Reives and injuring others in the New Year’s Eve shooting on Dauphin Street in downtown Mobile under Aniah’s Law. Thomas Earl Thomas Jr., 22, was charged […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Angry teen shoots up car with father inside
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -An argument over respect for parents leads to an violent argument, then gunfire. The targets: a teenage boy’s mom and dad. That’s according to Mobile Police. According to investigators, 18-year-old Davion Roberts “mouthed off” to his mother almost a week ago. When Robert’s father objected,...
‘Armed & dangerous’ suspect in custody: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office
UPDATE (5:30 p.m.): The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said in a Tweet they arrested Patrick Black. The attached image shows Black in handcuffs and leaning against a Sheriff’s vehicle surrounded by deputies. UPDATE (4:02 p.m.): MCPSS said all three schools have been dismissed. UPDATE (3:05 p.m.): MCPSS is dismissing one school at a time starting […]
WLOX
NEW DETAILS: Four-month manhunt leads to arrest of two Alabama men for Scarlet Pearl parking lot murder
D’IBERVILLE, Miss. (WLOX) - We’re learning new details about how detectives were able to track down two suspects accused of killing a man in a Coast casino parking lot four months ago. “Investigations of this type are multifaceted, complex and most times just hard.”. That’s how Major Marty...
WPMI
Report: One shot inside Alabama Village convenience store
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Police are responding to a report of one shot inside a convenience store in Alabama Village late this morning. The Two Dragons convenience store and gas station on Dunlap Circle reportedly had an ambulance on scene. This is a developing story that will be updated.
