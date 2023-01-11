Read full article on original website
Related
kxoradio.com
COVID Cases Down
(Active COVID Cases continue downward trend)....A COVID 19 update was released Thursday morning. The COVID numbers are released by the County Public Health Department. According to the new numbers Active COVID 19 cases in Imperial County have decreased to 219. That is down from 270 cases reported earlier this week The COVID 19 Tier Metrics indicate new cases per day per 100,000 at 13.30, with a positivity rate of 14.9%. In Yuma County, new cases of COVID 19 have increased from 199 to 263 Deaths in Yuma attributed to the virus have risen to 1,237, an increase of 6 compared to previous numbers. Deaths attributed to the virus in Imperial County remain at 961.
kxoradio.com
Health Status Update
(Public Health Gives Supervisors an update)....Director Janette Angulo provided the Health Status update to the Board of Supervisors this week. She shared information on key health indicators, discussed health disparities within the county and she reported on the local health status in the county over the past 3 years. Angulo said her department has taken action through a Community Health Assessment and Imperial County Community Health Improvement Plan to prioritize healthy eating, and active living, community prevention linked with high quality healthcare, and a commitment to building health and safe communities and living environments. The presentation is available on the Public Health website.
kxoradio.com
Stolen Truck Recovered
El Centro police arrested a man and recovered a stolen pickup truck. Officers were alerted by an automated License Plate Reader (LPR) that a 2005 Ford F250 that had been reported stolen was southbound on 8th Street at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The truck was tracked at several locations in El Centro before officers stopped it in the 1100 block of S. 7th Street about 10 minutes later. The driver, a 36-year-old man, was detained and then booked at Imperial County Jail on numerous charges including Possession of Stolen Property and Burglary. The truck was returned to the registered owner.
kxoradio.com
2023 Holtville Carrot Festival
(Schedule of events)....It is for the upcoming Carrot Festival in Holtville. This years Festival is coming up in February. It all starts at the Swiss Club on February 3rd with the Coronation/Citizen of the Year Banquet. During the Baquet the 2022 Citizen of the Year will be awarded, as well as the President's award. The evening also includes the crowning of the 2023 Carrot Festival Queen, Princess and Junior Princess. Contact the Holtville Chamber for ticket information. The traditional cooking contests begin on Wednesdasy February 8th. The Carnival opens on February 9th. The Kick-off Concert is Friday February 10th featuring Pure Majik. Saturday February 11th begins at 7 am with the Carrot Festival Mile and 5K races. Applications are available now at the Holtville Chamber of Commerce. Also February 11th is the Street and Crafts Fair. The annual Carrot Festival Parade begins at 10 am on February 11th. The Carrot Festival wraps up on Sunday February 12th.
Comments / 0