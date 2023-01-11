(Schedule of events)....It is for the upcoming Carrot Festival in Holtville. This years Festival is coming up in February. It all starts at the Swiss Club on February 3rd with the Coronation/Citizen of the Year Banquet. During the Baquet the 2022 Citizen of the Year will be awarded, as well as the President's award. The evening also includes the crowning of the 2023 Carrot Festival Queen, Princess and Junior Princess. Contact the Holtville Chamber for ticket information. The traditional cooking contests begin on Wednesdasy February 8th. The Carnival opens on February 9th. The Kick-off Concert is Friday February 10th featuring Pure Majik. Saturday February 11th begins at 7 am with the Carrot Festival Mile and 5K races. Applications are available now at the Holtville Chamber of Commerce. Also February 11th is the Street and Crafts Fair. The annual Carrot Festival Parade begins at 10 am on February 11th. The Carrot Festival wraps up on Sunday February 12th.

HOLTVILLE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO