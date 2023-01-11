Read full article on original website
MLB
'We're on the same team': Burnes, Brewers face gap in salary talks
MILWAUKEE -- Unable to agree on a suitable salary for 2023, the Brewers and representatives for ace Corbin Burnes formally exchanged contract proposals on Friday in a procedural step that could lead to a salary arbitration hearing. Friday’s stalemate does not preclude the Brewers from continuing to negotiate with Burnes,...
MLB
Bauer given unconditional release by Dodgers
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers announced on Thursday that they have unconditionally released right-handed pitcher Trevor Bauer, who recently finished serving a 194-game suspension for violating the MLB-MLBPA Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Policy. The transaction comes one week after Bauer was designated for assignment by the...
MLB
Teammates Dunston, Grace reach Cubs HOF together
CHICAGO -- For starters, Shawon Dunston did not recognize the area code of the number buzzing his phone. Then when he answered, the former Cubs shortstop knew it must be a wrong number. The person on the line was telling him he was going into the Cubs Hall of Fame.
MLB
Dodgers settle with 9 of 10 players at arb deadline
LOS ANGELES -- The Dodgers have agreed to terms with nine of their 10 arbitration-eligible players at Friday’s deadline to exchange desired salary figures for the 2023 season, with right-hander Tony Gonsolin as the lone exception. The largest payday goes to Julio Urías, who is in his final year...
MLB
'Impacting a generation': DREAM Series creates opportunities for Black youth
This Martin Luther King Jr. weekend, 80 of the nation’s top diverse, predominantly African American amateur baseball players will descend upon Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Spring Training home of the Los Angeles Angels, and under the pleasant Arizona winter sun embark on a long weekend unlike any they’ve experienced before.
MLB
How this 'extreme' player will fit on '23 Cubs
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian's Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Given the direction of the Cubs’ season last year, plus a handful of setbacks at a few positions, it was a perfect opportunity to give Christopher Morel an extended look in the big leagues. His personality exuded joy, his bat featured impressive pop and he showed off his versatility by handling spots all over the diamond.
MLB
Before Correa, 12 blockbuster deals that almost happened
In one of the wildest free-agent sagas we've ever seen, star shortstop Carlos Correa nearly signed megadeals north of $300 million with the Giants and the Mets before ultimately inking a six-year deal with the Twins. The Correa contract marathon got us thinking: What other blockbuster deals, whether via free...
MLB
Astros strike deals with Valdez, 5 arb-eligible players
HOUSTON -- The Astros were able to come to an agreement with one of their All-Star arbitration-eligible players Friday, but a sizeable gap stands between the team and a deal with another. • Arbitration roundup: 33 exchange figures. Left-hander Framber Valdez, who blossomed into one of the top pitchers in...
MLB
Dominican finals underway (LIVE, MLB.TV)
The Dominican winter league finals featuring the Tigres del Licey and the Estrellas Orientales begin Friday night with Game 1. The best-of-seven series will determine the LIDOM champion, who will represent the Dominican Republic in the Caribbean Series, to be held in the cities of Caracas and La Guaira in Venezuela from Feb. 2-10.
MLB
Cubs legend Sandberg to get statue at Wrigley in 2024
CHICAGO -- When Ryne Sandberg was asked to sit in the audience at Cubs Convention on Saturday morning, the Hall of Fame second baseman was confused. Usually at this type of event, he was either on stage or somewhere signing autographs. "A little bit fishy there," Sandberg said with a...
MLB
Marlins come to terms with López, 5 others
MIAMI -- The Marlins agreed to a contract for the 2023 season with right-hander Pablo López and five others ahead of Friday's arbitration exchange deadline. López's deal is worth $5.45 million, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand. That wasn't the case last year, when a panel of arbiters...
MLB
Former catcher Vogt eager for role with Mariners
SEATTLE -- Stephen Vogt hung up his cleats after the 2022 season following a 10-year big league catching career, headlined by two All-Star appearances and winning the '21 World Series title with the Braves. Now, he’s ready to “get my foot in the door for the second half of my career,” joining the Mariners as their bullpen and quality control coach.
MLB
Rox settle with Rodgers, all other arb-eligible players
DENVER -- The agreement between the Rockies and second baseman Brendan Rodgers on a one-year, $2.7 million contract on Friday wrapped up all the team’s arbitration cases, which clearly was a priority for general manager Bill Schmidt this winter. The team reached a one-year, $1.65 million deal with lefty...
MLB
Could Walker win a starting job this spring?
This story was excerpted from John Denton's Cardinals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Undoubtedly, some Cardinals fans envisioned this offseason finally being the one where the franchise closed the Arch-sized financial gulf between it and the big spenders in the National League.
MLB
The latest on Andruw Jones' HOF bid
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. It doesn’t appear Andruw Jones will be elected to the Hall of Fame this year. But it looks like the former Braves center fielder will have reason to be encouraged by the latest ballot results when they are announced on Jan. 24.
MLB
Eager to start, veteran righty Weaver joins Reds
CINCINNATI -- The Reds added experience to their rotation competition on Friday by signing right-hander Luke Weaver to a one-year, $2 million contract. “It’s more about adding innings to the club," Reds general manager Nick Krall said. "We wanted to make sure we had a guy who has a chance to have quality innings for us. But it adds some pitching depth and starting depth and more competition in Spring Training.”
MLB
The Devers deal, behind the scenes
This story was excerpted from Ian Browne's Red Sox Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Behind the scenes, the Red Sox -- and namely chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom -- had a unique way of ringing in 2023.
MLB
What's next for the Giants after losing Belt?
The Giants will sail into the 2023 season without their self-proclaimed team captain, as first baseman Brandon Belt’s 12-year run with the organization came to an end after he agreed to a one-year, $9.3 million deal with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. Belt’s departure leaves shortstop Brandon Crawford as...
MLB
1 fascinating acquisition for each team
There are still a smattering of players on the open market, but on the whole, most of the major moves have been made -- now that Carlos Correa has finally, officially, signed. Every team has at least added something. So as we start making inroads into this new year, and...
MLB
Each club's top international prospect signee
Sunday will bring the next influx of talent to all 30 farm systems. The international signing period will open that day for international players (i.e. not from the United States, Canada or Puerto Rico) who are 16 years of age or older. It will likely be years before the 2023...
