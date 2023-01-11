This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian's Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Given the direction of the Cubs’ season last year, plus a handful of setbacks at a few positions, it was a perfect opportunity to give Christopher Morel an extended look in the big leagues. His personality exuded joy, his bat featured impressive pop and he showed off his versatility by handling spots all over the diamond.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO