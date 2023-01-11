ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

UpNorthLive.com

Demolition of Shay Elementary nearly complete

HARBOR SPRINGS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After standing since the 1950s, demolition at Harbor Springs' Shay Elementary is heading into its final stages. The demolition began last summer. Prior story: Harbor Springs to build new elementary school. This is the first phase of a $41 million project that was passed by...
HARBOR SPRINGS, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Cadillac church to host blood drive

CADILLAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The LifeHouse Assembly of God is scheduled to host a blood drive on Monday, Feb. 6, from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Versiti Blood Center of Michigan announced on Wednesday that they are experiencing an "emergency blood shortage." Another story: Versiti Blood Center in dire...
CADILLAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

ISEA purchases new schooner, will arrive this summer

SUTTONS BAY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Inland Seas Education Association is adding a new schooner to its fleet. Alliance is the name of the 54-passenger schooner that will sail the Inland Lakes this summer. Another story: 'A huge step': Initial funds secured for $60M freshwater research center. ISEA said that...
SUTTONS BAY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

County board unanimously rejects Camp Grayling expansion proposal

GRAYLING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Otsego County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously earlier this week to reject the Camp Grayling expansion proposal and will be asking state leaders to do the same. The Michigan National Guard has asked the DNR for an expansion of 162,000 acres of state land in...
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Police: Break-in at Wexford Jewelers

WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There was a break-in at Wexford Jewelers in Cadillac early Tuesday morning, according to the Cadillac Police Department. The police department said officers responded to an alarm at Wexford Jewelers at 1:04 a.m. and found a broken window on the north side of the building.
CADILLAC, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Woman who left 29 cats outside veterinary clinic sentenced to probation

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman who left more than two dozen cats outside of a veterinary clinic was sentenced to probation on Friday. Kathy Jasinski pleaded guilty last month to a charge of attempted abandonment of four to nine animals. Prior story: Woman responsible for abandoning 29...
UpNorthLive.com

Holocaust exhibit presented at Petoskey District Library

PETOSKEY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Petoskey District Library is one of only 50 libraries across the U.S. to host an exhibit from The Americans and the Holocaust Museum. The library is one of only two libraries in Michigan to host an exhibit. Another story: Holocaust survivors offered DNA tests to...
PETOSKEY, MI

