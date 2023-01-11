Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
New Michigan law aims to improve police response to school shootings
MICHIGAN, (WPBN/WGTU) -- Ask anyone in law enforcement and chances are they will tell you two things: Minutes matter in an emergency, and information is a valuable tool. A new law in Michigan addresses both of these things, in an effort to keep kids safe in school. Another story: Sheriff...
UpNorthLive.com
Demolition of Shay Elementary nearly complete
HARBOR SPRINGS, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- After standing since the 1950s, demolition at Harbor Springs' Shay Elementary is heading into its final stages. The demolition began last summer. Prior story: Harbor Springs to build new elementary school. This is the first phase of a $41 million project that was passed by...
UpNorthLive.com
BATA partners with advertising agency to provide free ads to nonprofits
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A first of its kind partnership in northern Michigan could mean that you'll see something unexpected in traffic. And that could be a win for local nonprofits. Another story: BATA offering $10,000 incentive for new hires. "It always brings a smile to my face...
UpNorthLive.com
Cadillac church to host blood drive
CADILLAC, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The LifeHouse Assembly of God is scheduled to host a blood drive on Monday, Feb. 6, from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. The Versiti Blood Center of Michigan announced on Wednesday that they are experiencing an "emergency blood shortage." Another story: Versiti Blood Center in dire...
UpNorthLive.com
ISEA purchases new schooner, will arrive this summer
SUTTONS BAY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Inland Seas Education Association is adding a new schooner to its fleet. Alliance is the name of the 54-passenger schooner that will sail the Inland Lakes this summer. Another story: 'A huge step': Initial funds secured for $60M freshwater research center. ISEA said that...
UpNorthLive.com
County board unanimously rejects Camp Grayling expansion proposal
GRAYLING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Otsego County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously earlier this week to reject the Camp Grayling expansion proposal and will be asking state leaders to do the same. The Michigan National Guard has asked the DNR for an expansion of 162,000 acres of state land in...
UpNorthLive.com
Police: Break-in at Wexford Jewelers
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- There was a break-in at Wexford Jewelers in Cadillac early Tuesday morning, according to the Cadillac Police Department. The police department said officers responded to an alarm at Wexford Jewelers at 1:04 a.m. and found a broken window on the north side of the building.
UpNorthLive.com
Woman who left 29 cats outside veterinary clinic sentenced to probation
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A woman who left more than two dozen cats outside of a veterinary clinic was sentenced to probation on Friday. Kathy Jasinski pleaded guilty last month to a charge of attempted abandonment of four to nine animals. Prior story: Woman responsible for abandoning 29...
UpNorthLive.com
Holocaust exhibit presented at Petoskey District Library
PETOSKEY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Petoskey District Library is one of only 50 libraries across the U.S. to host an exhibit from The Americans and the Holocaust Museum. The library is one of only two libraries in Michigan to host an exhibit. Another story: Holocaust survivors offered DNA tests to...
UpNorthLive.com
'A huge step': Initial funds secured for $60M freshwater research center
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A project that partners say will put Traverse City on the map when it comes to freshwater research, just got some help from a federal grant. Construction is just starting at Discovery Pier, but thanks to a $1.6 million grant, project partners are one step...
