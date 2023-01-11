ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Bills Sign All-Pro Wide Receiver Before Playoffs

The Buffalo Bills are getting a boost from an All-Pro wide receiver in the playoffs. The Bills will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the Wild Card round. The Bills, who have two wide receivers on injured reserve, needed to bump up a playmaker for quarterback Josh Allen in the postseason.
NBC Sports

What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card round schedule for Saturday

NFL Super Wild Card Weekend has finally arrived and the stage is set for an exciting and thrilling journey, where one team will be crowned Super Bowl champions and raise the coveted Lombardi Trophy. The first day of the wild card round kicks off on Saturday with two playoff games:...
NBC Sports

Eagles injury report: Johnson returns, Hurts tosses it around

For the first time since suffering a torn adductor against the Cowboy in Week 16, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson returned to practice on Friday morning. Johnson, 32, is attempting to forgo surgery and play in the playoffs. The Eagles will host an NFC divisional round game on Jan. 21...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game

Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
Larry Brown Sports

Frank Reich lands head coach interview

Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Larry Brown Sports

Kyle Shanahan calls out NFL awards voters over 1 snub

San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan thinks NFL awards voters need to reconsider some of their choices. Shanahan pointed out Thursday that running back Christian McCaffrey was not named to either the Pro Bowl or the new players’ All-Pro team. McCaffrey was omitted in favor of Josh Jacobs on the All-Pro team, while Saquon Barkley,... The post Kyle Shanahan calls out NFL awards voters over 1 snub appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports

Three reasons why the Jaguars will beat the Chargers: Trevor Lawrence is ready for prime time

It's hard to find a story better than the one that has unfolded in Jacksonville this season. Following a nightmarish 2021 season, the Jaguars enjoyed a meteoric rise this season that included an AFC South division title. Jacksonville won the South after dispatching the Titans last Saturday night while strengthening Doug Peterson's budding Coach of the Year case.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
NBC Sports

Metcalf’s confident reaction to facing 49ers for third time

Games played between the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks hardly ever disappoint, and their upcoming matchup has an extra layer added to an already-intense rivalry. The teams will meet for the third time this 2022 NFL season when they go head-to-head in the NFC Wild Card Game on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium. San Francisco won both of the previous contests, but Seattle’s star wide receiver DK Metcalf recognized the difficulties of beating a team three times.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs vs. Cowboys injury report: Long list, but good news for Tampa Bay

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be getting as healthy as they’ve been all season, just when it matters most. After Thursday’s practice, the Bucs released their first injury report for Monday night’s wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. Even though it’s a long list, there’s plenty of encouraging developments for Tampa Bay, as many key players were able to practice fully.
TAMPA, FL
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend

Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Sports

Bold predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend, plus playoff picks and ranking best possible Super Bowls

Welcome to the Super Wild Card Weekend edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. After one year of waiting, it's finally here! Yup, it's my birthday. There's been so much hype about my birthday this week that I was starting to think that everyone had forgotten about the NFL playoffs, but let me assure you that I have not forgotten. As the resident Bengals homer here at CBS Sports, I usually didn't have to pay attention to football in January, because the Bengals were so bad, but now that Joe Burrow is in Cincinnati, I feel like this team will be an annual Super Bowl contender.

Comments / 0

Community Policy