Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Restaurant Inspections: Orange Park, Green Cove Springs restaurants temporarily closedDon JohnsonGreen Cove Springs, FL
Jacksonville construction business owners sentenced to federal prison for evading $5.6 million in payroll taxesEdy ZooJacksonville, FL
Orange Park Mall says goodbye to 3 restaurants in food courtZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Orange Park Mall’s JCPenneyBeauty shop grand opening scheduled for Jan. 20Zoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Green Cove Springs man arrested for threatening, resisting officersZoey FieldsGreen Cove Springs, FL
Related
NFL playoff predictions: Picks for the wild-card round
The NFL postseason kick off with Super Wild Card Weekend, which includes six games spread out over three days. While the Chicago Bears have missed the playoffs for the second straight year, there’s still plenty of reasons to tune in to the postseason. That includes some great matchups in the wild-card round.
Yardbarker
Bills Sign All-Pro Wide Receiver Before Playoffs
The Buffalo Bills are getting a boost from an All-Pro wide receiver in the playoffs. The Bills will play the Miami Dolphins on Sunday in the Wild Card round. The Bills, who have two wide receivers on injured reserve, needed to bump up a playmaker for quarterback Josh Allen in the postseason.
NBC Sports
What NFL playoff games are on today? Wild card round schedule for Saturday
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend has finally arrived and the stage is set for an exciting and thrilling journey, where one team will be crowned Super Bowl champions and raise the coveted Lombardi Trophy. The first day of the wild card round kicks off on Saturday with two playoff games:...
NBC Sports
Eagles injury report: Johnson returns, Hurts tosses it around
For the first time since suffering a torn adductor against the Cowboy in Week 16, Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson returned to practice on Friday morning. Johnson, 32, is attempting to forgo surgery and play in the playoffs. The Eagles will host an NFC divisional round game on Jan. 21...
NBC Sports
NFL picks against the spread for every Wild Card Weekend game
Pick: 49ers -9.5 The 49ers ended the season on a 10-game win streak. They are the hottest team in the league and haven't missed a beat with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy leading the offense. San Francisco went 2-0 against Seattle in the regular season, outscoring its division rival 48-20. The Seahawks lost three of their last five regular season games and scored just 17.8 points per matchup over that span. They also went 1-7 ATS in their last eight games.
Frank Reich lands head coach interview
Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
76ers vs. Jazz: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Saturday
Everything you need to know for Saturday's matchup between the 76ers and the Jazz.
FOX Sports
NFL Super Wild Card Weekend odds: Buccaneers cover against Cowboys, best bets
Super Wild Card weekend is upon us. We've got 12 teams playing six games over three days. And I've got some best bets that will hopefully win us all some cash this first weekend of NFL playoffs. Let's dive into my best bets (odds via FOX Bet). Dolphins at Bills...
Cardinals might have to part with package of draft picks or players if they hire Sean Payton
If the Arizona Cardinals want to hire Sean Payton as their next head coach, it will cost them in the form of compensation to New Orleans Saints.
Kyle Shanahan calls out NFL awards voters over 1 snub
San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan thinks NFL awards voters need to reconsider some of their choices. Shanahan pointed out Thursday that running back Christian McCaffrey was not named to either the Pro Bowl or the new players’ All-Pro team. McCaffrey was omitted in favor of Josh Jacobs on the All-Pro team, while Saquon Barkley,... The post Kyle Shanahan calls out NFL awards voters over 1 snub appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
CBS Sports
Three reasons why the Jaguars will beat the Chargers: Trevor Lawrence is ready for prime time
It's hard to find a story better than the one that has unfolded in Jacksonville this season. Following a nightmarish 2021 season, the Jaguars enjoyed a meteoric rise this season that included an AFC South division title. Jacksonville won the South after dispatching the Titans last Saturday night while strengthening Doug Peterson's budding Coach of the Year case.
Breaking: NFL Announces Location For Potential Neutral-Site AFC Championship Game
For 10 days, the NFL has been dealing with the fallout from its cancelation of the Week 17 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Buffalo Bills. The Monday Night Football matchup was suspended and later called off after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest on the field. The ...
NBC Sports
Metcalf’s confident reaction to facing 49ers for third time
Games played between the 49ers and Seattle Seahawks hardly ever disappoint, and their upcoming matchup has an extra layer added to an already-intense rivalry. The teams will meet for the third time this 2022 NFL season when they go head-to-head in the NFC Wild Card Game on Saturday at Levi’s Stadium. San Francisco won both of the previous contests, but Seattle’s star wide receiver DK Metcalf recognized the difficulties of beating a team three times.
Bucs vs. Cowboys injury report: Long list, but good news for Tampa Bay
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be getting as healthy as they’ve been all season, just when it matters most. After Thursday’s practice, the Bucs released their first injury report for Monday night’s wild-card playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys. Even though it’s a long list, there’s plenty of encouraging developments for Tampa Bay, as many key players were able to practice fully.
WATCH: Rob Gronkowski, noted Josh Allen (& Buffalo) guy
Rob Gronkowski is one of Buffalo’s beloved sons that most folks hate. That’s not exactly as personal as it sounds. A longtime member of the New England Patriots, Gronkowski played for the Pats during the Tom Brady heyday. He always seemed to save some of his best games for the Bills.
SB Nation
Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend
Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.
The NFL came up with a boring answer for where a Bills-Chiefs AFC title game would be played
The NFL was left with a conundrum after making the decision to cancel Week 17’s suspended game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. The ripple effects of Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse left two of the AFC’s top teams with only 16 games on their records instead of the typical (since 2021) 17.
Three Eagles with Three Different Playoff Paths
Haason Reddick will play in the postseason for the first time while Ndamukong Suh and A.J. Brown have been to the postseason before with mixed results
CBS Sports
Bold predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend, plus playoff picks and ranking best possible Super Bowls
Welcome to the Super Wild Card Weekend edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. After one year of waiting, it's finally here! Yup, it's my birthday. There's been so much hype about my birthday this week that I was starting to think that everyone had forgotten about the NFL playoffs, but let me assure you that I have not forgotten. As the resident Bengals homer here at CBS Sports, I usually didn't have to pay attention to football in January, because the Bengals were so bad, but now that Joe Burrow is in Cincinnati, I feel like this team will be an annual Super Bowl contender.
Mike McDaniel January 13 Takeaways
Checking out the key points of Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel's Friday media session ahead of their playoff matchup against the Buffalo Bills
Comments / 0