WHIZ
Make Muskingum Home Program Awards $50,000
Zanesville, OH- The Muskingum County Community Foundation and the J.W. & M.H. Straker foundation has started awarding recipients of the Make Muskingum Home Program. Erin Britton was awarded $50,000 to help with her student loan debts. She said that the application process required a video, and a lot of questions that she answered from the heart. Erin explained how this money impacts her.
WHIZ
BBBSZ Executive Director Appointed to serve as President of the Ohio organization
ZANESVILLE, OH- As the new year begins, Big Brothers Big Sisters is making big changes to their association at the state level, that starts with the appointing of the Executive Director of Big Brothers Big Sisters Muskingum County Chapter, Katie Mainini to serve as the President of the Ohio State Association for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Mainini says she’s honored to be chosen for the role and hopes that she can make a big difference.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Estate of twin art teachers to benefit Washington County agencies
MARIETTA — Two sisters who taught art in Warren Local Schools for more than 50 years have established a fund to forever benefit six groups in Washington County. The Sandra Lee Young and Sylvia Lee Young Enterprise Fund was established at Marietta Community Foundation through their estate to provide support to causes near and dear to them. The Youngs were fans of “Star Trek,” hence the title Enterprise Fund.
Two manufacturing facilities will be built south of Moundsville
MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) TCL Industries of India is about to invest $150 million in Marshall County. They plan to build two chemical manufacturing facilities along Route 2 north of New Martinsville in the Covestro Industrial Plant. County Commissioner John Gruzinskas says the best part of the announcement is the jobs. “The most exciting […]
WHIZ
Zane State’s 2023 Ethnic Food Fair
ZANESVILLE, OH – One of Zane States most treasured events took place on January 13th. The annual Ethnic Food Fair brought the community together to enjoy a diverse and delicious meal. All of the proceeds went to The Joyce A. Farmer Smith Memorial Scholarship, in honor of Smith’s devotion and efforts to raise awareness of minority issues.
WHIZ
Shirley Ann Newland Kirkbride Rice
Shirley Ann Newland Kirkbride Rice, 84, of Zanesville, passed away surrounded by family at 12:45 a.m. Thur. Jan. 12, 2023 at The Oaks at Northpointe. She was born on July 1, 1938 in Clarksville, Arkansas to the late John and Inell Newland. She married James O. Kirkbride June 15, 1957 at the Baptist Chapel on Brighton Blvd. She was preceded in death by James in 1981. She married Edwin (Louie) Rice on Sept. 9, 1983 in Winchester, VA. She graduated from Zanesville High School in 1956. Retired from Greif Bros. with 34 years of service as Purchasing Manager and Sales Service Manager. She was a member of Rolling Plains United Methodist Church, Olive Branch Chapter of Eastern Star where she was past Worthy Matron. She was a lifetime member of VFW Post #1058 Ladies Auxiliary and a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to watch her grandchildren in their various sports and enjoyed playing golf.
Woman rescued from Newark house fire
NEWARK, Ohio (WCMH) — Firefighters rescued a woman from a large house fire in Newark Friday morning. At about 6:30 a.m., Newark firefighters responded to a fire on the 300 block of Mt. Vernon Road. One woman was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to a fire department Facebook post. Firefighters and mutual […]
One Ohio City Among The 'Most Miserable' In America
24/7 Wall St. listed the most miserable cities in the country according to residents.
WSYX ABC6
1 person injured in Newark house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Newark on Friday. Firefighters were called to a house located at 309 Mount Vernon Road on a report of a fire around 6:45 a.m. Medics rushed one person to OSU Hospital for burns.
daltonkidronnews.com
Rules of the road: New Ohio traffic laws aim to reduce crashes
A new law went into effect at the end of August requiring a flashing yellow light on the upper most rear or tops of animal-drawn vehicles to further alert motorists of their presence. With eyes glued to the curvy narrow country road ahead and fingers curled tightly around the steering...
WTOV 9
Friends, co-workers mourn loss of Wheeling firefighter
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — Wheeling firefighters are mourning the loss of a 25-year member who died Monday at the age of 52 -- years after being diagnosed with a life-limiting illness. Matt McGovern was with the department from 1995 until his retirement in 2020. The bad news came in...
Man found dead in Ohio sewer identified
The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Norton Police Department are investigating the death of a 39-year-old man.
CAPTURED! Pig was on the loose in Belmont County for 4 days
UPDATE: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 5:30 p.m. Miss Piggy was captured in Martins Ferry late Wednesday afternoon after four days on the run, according to Julie Larish of Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Martins Ferry’s notorious Miss Piggy has been captured A micro-pig, black, very small, has been on the loose for four days, roaming […]
WHIZ
Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.
Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
Former Belmont County doctor found guilty of illegally prescribing controlled substance pills
A former doctor in Ohio was found guilty for illegally prescribing controlled substance pills in violation of the Controlled Substances Act. Freeda Flynn, 69, formerly of St. Clairsville, unlawfully prescribed controlled substances, such as oxycodone, hydrocodone, and methadone, to her patients outside the scope of professional practice and not for a legitimate medical purpose. Officials […]
Ohio man called plague on the community, sentenced after shipping drugs to Ohio via UPS
An Ohio man has been sentenced to jail after he tried to send drugs from California via UPS. Hakeem Cortez Herbert, 32, is labeled as a major drug offender by Jefferson County officials. Herbert was sentenced to a prison term of 11 to 16 1/2 years. After he is released, Herbert will be placed on […]
Two sentenced in connection with Ohio overdose
Judge George McCarthy allowed jail time credit for time served while awaiting trial and ordered that all counts, including charges from a separate case, which included two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, run concurrently.
WTRF
Coleman’s Fish Market closing shop temporarily
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Coleman’s Fish Market, Wheeling’s iconic Centre Market eatery, announced Friday that it will be closing its doors temporarily for renovations, according to their Facebook page. Coleman’s will be closed starting Friday at 6:30 pm until Thursday, January 18. Fish sandwiches and other...
Ohio Man Sentenced to Prison for Federal Drug Crime
CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Ivan Lee Burton, 47, of Columbus, Ohio, was sentenced to five years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, Burton admitted to distributing approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine to...
West Virginia delegate sends letter to Governor saying the Ohio Valley is being harmed with Wheeling Hospital decision on Public Employees Insurance
A West Virginia Delegate has sent a letter to West Virginia Governor Jim Justice to let him know that Wheeling Hospital’s decision to stop accepting West Virginia Public Employees Insurance (PEIA) as of July 1 is harming those in the Ohio Valley. 6th District Delegate Charlie Reynolds sent the letter to the Governor’s Office after […]
