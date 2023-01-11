ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Jackson man arrested for fatal shooting of Crystal Springs teen

By Malaysia McCoy
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IvlCP_0kBBf7do00

CRYSTAL SPRINGS, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Crystal Springs police said they arrested the final suspect in the shooting death of a teenager at a gas station.

Police said Icesarion D. Barnes, 25, of Jackson, was arrested on Wednesday, January 11 in the Flag Chapel area of Jackson.

First cases of contagious fungal infection reported in Mississippi

Barnes was charged with capital murder in the shooting death of Bashar Ali Abublla Mohamed.

Police previously arrested Datarius Boyd , 27, in connection to the shooting.

Mohamed was shot and killed at the new Exxon gas station on Highway 51 on Monday, November 28. Police said surveillance video showed Boyd leaving the store with a firearm in his hand.

