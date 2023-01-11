Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: WR Zavier Betts reportedly returning to team
Nebraska Football hires Susan Elza as chief of staff
Nebraska Football: Huskers hosting former Georgia TE for visit this weekend
Women's Basketball: Undefeated Ohio State looks to continue historic run against Nebraska
Nebraska Department of Corrections arrested for allegedly providing state-issued cell phone to inmate
Huskers dominate Gophers, 21-9
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The No. 16 Nebraska wrestling team defeated No. 12 Minnesota 21-9 to earn its first conference victory of the season in front of 3,821 fans at the Devaney Center. The Huskers (5-2, 1-0 Big Ten) won eight of 10 bouts, while earning a bonus point victory, to hand the Gophers (7-2, 0-2 Big Ten) their second conference loss of the season.
Nebraska forward Gary out vs. Purdue
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska forward Juwan Gary will not play in the Huskers upcoming game against 3rd-ranked Purdue, Fred Hoiberg said on Thursday. Gary has a shoulder injury that was re-aggravated earlier this week. Hoiberg says Gary is experiencing pain and swelling in his left shoulder. The Alabama transfer...
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, here are a few ideas compiled by Visit Lincoln. You don’t want to miss this! Cabin Fever Antique Show is an annual show of Lincoln’s largest and finest antiques shows! There will be 60 dealers representing multiple states. This event is at Lancaster Event Center.
New Assistants Honored to be at Nebraska
High School Basketball Scores and Highlights (Jan. 12) High School Basketball Scores and Highlights (Jan. 12) Matt Rhule, Trev Alberts, and Tom Osborne are among those in attendance at the Outland Trophy Banquet. Nebraska WBB vs. Penn St. Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST. Highlights from Nebraska's 80-51...
Barthel, Cooper impressed with Huskers returners
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - EJ Barthel doesn’t want to add a running back to Nebraska’s roster from the transfer portal. He feels the current players can help the Huskers win in 2023. Barthel, when meeting with Huskers reporters for the first time, listed Nebraska’s top five running backs and complimented each one. The new running backs coach seems especially high on Anthony Grant, Ajay Allen, and Rhamir Johnson.
Huskers Fall to No. 3 Buckeyes, 76-67
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -Sam Haiby put up season highs with 16 points and seven rebounds, but No. 3 Ohio State remained unbeaten with a 76-67 women’s basketball win over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Buckeyes (18-0, 7-0 Big Ten) jumped to a 25-12 lead...
University of Nebraska-Lincoln releases annual salaries for assistant coaches
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The University of Nebraska-Lincoln released the annual salaries for several assistant coaches in the Nebraska Football Program on Friday. According to the Director of University Records, the annual compensation is as follows:. NamePositionAnnual Compensation. Marcus SatterfieldOffensive Coordinator/QB Coach$1,400,000. Ed FoleySpecial Teams Coordinator$550,000. EJ BarthelRunning Backs Coach$285,000. Evan...
Milestone achievements for Bourne, Williams in Nebraska’s win over Penn St.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Australia Night at Pinnacle Bank Arena, Isabelle Bourne joined Nebraska’s elite 1,000 point club while helping the Huskers beat Penn State. Bourne scored 10 points in the 80-51 victory, while fellow Aussie Jaz Shelley also scored 10 points. The win ends the Huskers’ 3-game losing streak.
KOLN Friday Streaming Wx Update
January is National Oatmeal Month. You can find the recipe for oatmeal pancakes at stirlist.com/oatmeal-pancakes. Registration open for East African safari with the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Learn more about the Africa Safari at the Lincoln Children's Zoo on, Wednesday, January 18 at 6:00 p.m. in the Zoo's multipurpose room....
Registration open for East African safari with the Lincoln Children's Zoo
IRS sets January 23 as official start to 2023 tax filing season. IRS sets January 23 as official start to 2023 tax filing season. Nebraska forward Juwan Gary will not play in the Huskers upcoming game against 3rd-ranked Purdue. New Assistants Honored to be at Nebraska. Updated: 10 hours ago.
Monthly talk with Lincoln's Mayor
Nebraska forward Juwan Gary will not play in the Huskers upcoming game against 3rd-ranked Purdue. High School Basketball Scores and Highlights (Jan. 12) High School Basketball Scores and Highlights (Jan. 12) Outland Trophy Banquet. Updated: Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:02 PM CST. Matt Rhule, Trev Alberts, and Tom Osborne are...
Stanford lineman Rouse commits to Huskers
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska football roster got a huge boost Wednesday night. Walter Rouse, a 315-pound offensive lineman from Stanford, announced his plans to join the Huskers. Rouse is a 4-year starter with one season of eligibility remaining. Rouse entered the NCAA transfer portal following the dismissal of...
Nebraska lawmakers to ponder funding for relocation of iconic mural
LINCOLN — A $1.5 million boost from Nebraska lawmakers would help give a new home to the iconic Pershing Center mural, whose more than 760,000 tile pieces today sit in a warehouse after removal last year from the old city arena. Fans of the mammoth artwork say they’ve already...
Report shows positive strides for Lincoln restaurants
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a brutal couple years during the pandemic, locally owned restaurants are still taking a hit. A recent report shows most of the restaurants that closed last year in Lincoln were local rather than chains, but also that the industry is making positive strides. That report...
Former UNK baseball player killed in plane crash
January is National Oatmeal Month. You can find the recipe for oatmeal pancakes at stirlist.com/oatmeal-pancakes. Registration open for East African safari with the Lincoln Children's Zoo. Learn more about the Africa Safari at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo on, Wednesday, January 18 at 6:00 p.m. in the Zoo’s multipurpose room....
Arizona man sentenced to 18 months in prison for making threats to several locations in Omaha
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An Arizona man was sentenced to 18 months in prison for making multiple threats to locations in Omaha over the phone. Officials said 42-year-old Andrew Isaac Abrams, of Tucson, Ariz., was sentenced in Omaha on Friday. Abrams was charged for threatening several persons over the phone.
Two killed in Nemaha County Plane Crash
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Two people killed in a plane crash in eastern Nebraska Wednesday have been identified. They are Dustan Biegler, 41 of Valparaiso and Colton Hill, 24 of Kearney. The accident happened Wednesday night after the plane did not return from a flight that started at the Lincoln...
Fire damages North Ninth Street home in Beatrice
BEATRICE, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska)- A Friday night fire sent units to a home in the central part of Beatrice. Fire vehicles and several firefighters were sent to a house fire, just after 11 p.m. They observed dense smoke arriving at the scene of 618 North Ninth. “There was fire...
Nebraska State Patrol Trooper warns against fentanyl
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Across the country, law enforcement agencies are seizing more and more fentanyl. Just this week, two Nebraska State Patrol stops yielded thousands of what officers believe to be fentanyl pills. Lt. Eric Kauffman with Nebraska State Patrol said he remembers when, in 2017, a 40-pound fentanyl bust by NSP officers was the third largest in the country.
