Whitefish, MT

96.3 The Blaze

How To Tell You Are In Missoula, Without Saying Missoula

Every town is different. It doesn't matter if you live in Montana, or somewhere else, every town is different. When you live in a place long enough, you get to understand and maybe even appreciate the differences that make your town unique. Missoula is different kind of town. Some of us are very proud of the differences. Even though some of the things that make us different are not all positive, they are just different. I recently asked our listeners on Facebook to "Tell me you're in Missoula, without telling me you're in Missoula." Here are some of the things that help keep Missoula unique.
MISSOULA, MT
ypradio.org

Even grizzly bears are getting priced out as Montana real estate booms

Montana’s hot real estate market is making it harder and more expensive to conserve grizzly bear habitats. Nonprofit conservation groups trying to connect isolated bear populations face the challenge of a growing human population and the rising cost of land. Driving down highway 93 south of Lolo, Montana Fish,...
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Obsessed With BBQ? Gallatin Valley Has A New Spot

If there is one type of restaurant opening that gets me excited, it will always be a delicious BBQ joint. A food that soothes the soul is BBQ. People love pulled pork, ribs, brisket, burnt ends, and more. BBQ is versatile and has many variations whether you like Kansas City, Texas, or Southern-style smoking.
BOZEMAN, MT
NewsTalk 95.5

Three Tiny Montana Towns that are Definitely Worth a Visit

Montana is a vast and beautiful state, known for its rugged wilderness and sparse population. However, tucked away in the corners of this vast expanse are a few obscure and tiny towns that are worth a visit. I've had some of the best times in small towns around Montana, and the vibe of a small town can't be artificially created.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

What Happened? 6 Cancelled Events That Montanans Used to Love

Montanans love to cut loose during the summer and enjoy themselves and one of the best ways to do that is a music festival. Montana might not have music festivals year-round, but we do have some solid festivals that occur during the summer. People who love country music head to Headwaters Country Jam, or if you love Americana, you need to check out the Red Ants Pants Music Festival. Another Montana event that has been gaining in popularity is the Under the Big Sky Festival near Whitefish.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Snowpack is above normal across western Montana going into January

According to the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Bozeman, Montana’s snowpack conditions are "ideal" following two months of near constant precipitation. However, they warn that even though all of the major river basins now have above-normal snowpack, it’s still early in the winter season and a lot can change by springtime.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

This Building For Sale in Bozeman Be A Great Investment

If you have the funds, this location would be a prime spot in downtown Bozeman to rent out to locals. Many people who live in the Gallatin Valley who can't afford to purchase a house pivot to renting apartments. Apartments are spread throughout Bozeman and range from friendly and affordable to tiny and expensive. Depending on your price range, you might be limited in what you can afford.
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Big rides, fast times on display during first night of Montana Circuit Finals

RESULTS FROM ROUND 1 AT THE 44TH MONTANA PRO RODEO CIRCUIT FINALS. Bareback Riding: 1. Trevar McAllister, Ronan 86.5 on J Bar J’s Blessed Assurance, $2439.68; 2. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, 85, $1829.76; 3. Kaleb Norstrom, Helena, 82, $1219.84; 4. Tristan Hansen, Dillon, 81.5, $609.92; 5. Calder Peterson, Gentworth, SK, 80.5; 6. Tucker Zingg, Crow Agency, 80; 7. Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 78.5; 8. Will Norstrom, East Helena 78; George Gillespie, Darby, 76; 10. Tyler Nelson, Victor, 75; 11. Ty Owens, Helena, 74.
MONTANA STATE
Luay Rahil

The richest woman in Montana

Cargill is the largest privately owned company in the U.S. This Minnesota-based company made 12 Cargill family members billionaires. Today, I will talk about the story behind the richest member who lives in Bozeman, Montana. Her name is Marianne Liebmann. Her net worth exceeds $4.1 billion, making her the 261 richest person in the country.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

City of Bozeman Announces Plans For Gigantic Project

Bozeman has been growing steadily for years, and parts of the city that have seen massive growth need some love. The part of Bozeman that has seen constant growth is the west side of the city. From 19th Street to Four Corners, houses, duplexes, and condos are being built and immediately occupied. With the immense growth, the City of Bozeman announced huge plans for this area.
BOZEMAN, MT
Newstalk KGVO

COVID-19 Weekly Update: Montana Adds 750 Cases, Seven New Deaths

According to the Montana Department of Public Health & Human Services, 1,650,857 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 573,303 Montanans are fully immunized. In Missoula, 232,608 doses have been administered and 76,678 people are fully immunized. 65% of Missoula's eligible population are fully vaccinated, which is tied for the most in the state. You can find the current case numbers from the Missoula City-County Health Department right here.
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Have You Read The Flathead Police Blotter Lately? It’s Bananas AF

Recently, I was taking a deep dive into some Montana police reports when I stumbled across the Flathead Police Blotter, and it's absolutely bananas. It's a guilty pleasure many of us have. Checking the local police roster, reading court cases, or just perusing the local police report. I'm not proud of it. It's akin to standing in line at the grocery store and flipping through the tabloids. Only when it comes to the Flathead Police Blotter, the tabloids might be more believable.
MISSOULA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Injured snowmobiler rescued outside West Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - "On Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 2:08 p.m. the West Yellowstone Police Department Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a snowmobiler requesting assistance. The snowmobiler reported that one of their party had sustained a shoulder injury after their snowmobile left the trail and struck a tree. The accident was in the area of Junction 17, outside of West Yellowstone.
WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT

