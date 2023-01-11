ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKRC

Brent Spence Bridge project: What to know

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - With the federal government providing $1.6 billion for the $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge project, the initiative seems on track to break ground later this year, with an estimated completion date for most of the project before 2030. Here are some basic facts about the...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

25 Fast-Food Chains We Wish Would Come to Greater Cincinnati Already

Cincinnati has no shortage of great places to eat, but at CityBeat, we believe there's no such thing as too many food options. Maybe you heard about how delicious Whataburger is from friends or family out West or maybe you tried Bojangles on a road trip and now you're craving their biscuits and chicken, but there are none around.
CINCINNATI, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio restaurant to shut down for filming of a movie

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Neighborhood bar with ice cream window opens in College Hill

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A bar with a walk-up soft serve ice cream window serving out onto a family-friendly patio just opened in Cincinnati's College Hill neighborhood. Hannah Wheatley and Evan Wallis opened Big Chill at 5912 Hamilton Ave. in College Hill on New Year's Eve as part of...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Springdale police to honor Kaia Grant during 4-day bike ride

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Springdale police are honoring fallen Officer Kaia Grant by participating in a four-day bike ride from New Jersey to Washington, D.C., on the Police Unity Tour. The Police Unity Tour is a national bike ride to help raise awareness for officers killed in the line of duty. Officers,...
SPRINGDALE, OH
Fox 19

Vandals damage Devou Park disc golf course for second time

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Devou Park’s disc golf baskets have now been vandalized twice after someone destroyed the baskets between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. According to Covington Police Chief Brian Valenti, 14 baskets were “damaged beyond repair” and will need to be replaced. The park estimates...
COVINGTON, KY
sciotopost.com

Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border

Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
GRANT COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Lil’s Bagels reopens inside Roebling Books

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State deli partners with their friends next door to help them get back into business and build community. FOX19 NOW′s Jason Maxwell takes us to the new home for Lil’s Bagels. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Seasonal and Dry Weekend!

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The weekend will have chilly mornings in the 20s with seasonable afternoons and remain dry. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-to-upper 30s with sunshine. Sunday will be excellent for tailgating with a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon highs in the low 40s. Game time is just after 8 p.m., and the thermometer will be near 40°.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Missing Northern Kentucky man safe, back

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding 35-year-old Justin Wood, of Union. Wood is currently diagnosed with a medical condition, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. He has not been seen since Tuesday around 2:30 a.m. when he told a family...
BOONE COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

American Airlines launching new nonstop flight out of CVG this week

HEBRON, Ky. — Looking to book your next trip?. American Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this week. The new nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, will launch Tuesday on the airport's 76th anniversary. The new flight will operate daily, departing at...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Strong storms blow roof off home, leave damage in northern Kentucky

Strong storms that prompted a tornado warning and multiple severe thunderstorm warnings in northern Kentucky have left behind some heavy damage in communities. One home in Grant County, Kentucky had part of its roof blown off by the storms. The wind was so strong, the roof of the home ended up in the yard of the home across the street.
GRANT COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy