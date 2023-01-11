Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WKRC
Brent Spence Bridge project: What to know
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - With the federal government providing $1.6 billion for the $3.6 billion Brent Spence Bridge project, the initiative seems on track to break ground later this year, with an estimated completion date for most of the project before 2030. Here are some basic facts about the...
dayton.com
Inaugural event celebrating Black-owned wineries to take place in Liberty Twp.
A first-time event celebrating African-American winemakers and Black vintners internationally will be conducted next month at a banquet hall in Liberty Twp. The inaugural Black Wine Fest will take place at the Sugar Loft Events II in the Liberty Center’s Foundry Mall building in Butler County’s Liberty Twp. on Feb. 18.
Cincinnati CityBeat
25 Fast-Food Chains We Wish Would Come to Greater Cincinnati Already
Cincinnati has no shortage of great places to eat, but at CityBeat, we believe there's no such thing as too many food options. Maybe you heard about how delicious Whataburger is from friends or family out West or maybe you tried Bojangles on a road trip and now you're craving their biscuits and chicken, but there are none around.
Ohio restaurant to shut down for filming of a movie
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
Recruiting Roundup: Three More Local Talents Visiting UC
The Bearcats are blitzing the 513 area.
WKRC
Neighborhood bar with ice cream window opens in College Hill
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A bar with a walk-up soft serve ice cream window serving out onto a family-friendly patio just opened in Cincinnati's College Hill neighborhood. Hannah Wheatley and Evan Wallis opened Big Chill at 5912 Hamilton Ave. in College Hill on New Year's Eve as part of...
WLWT 5
Theft reported at a business on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Theft reported at a business on Race Street in downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Fox 19
Springdale police to honor Kaia Grant during 4-day bike ride
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Springdale police are honoring fallen Officer Kaia Grant by participating in a four-day bike ride from New Jersey to Washington, D.C., on the Police Unity Tour. The Police Unity Tour is a national bike ride to help raise awareness for officers killed in the line of duty. Officers,...
Fox 19
Vandals damage Devou Park disc golf course for second time
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Devou Park’s disc golf baskets have now been vandalized twice after someone destroyed the baskets between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. According to Covington Police Chief Brian Valenti, 14 baskets were “damaged beyond repair” and will need to be replaced. The park estimates...
sciotopost.com
Rare Winter Tornado Confirmed Just Miles from Ohio Border
Kentucky – A tornado has been confirmed to have touched down in Northern Kentucky during this turbulent weather. According to the National Weather Service, has confirmed a tornado touched down south of Dry Ridge in Grant County. This survey is in relation to thunderstorms that moved through the area earlier this morning and a tornado warning was issued, including this area of Grant County.
Fox 19
Jan. 13 kicks off the Cincinnati Zoo’s first Penguin Parade of the year
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Chillier temperatures call for the start of Penguin Days at the Cincinnati Zoo. The notorious Penguin Parade begins Friday where families and zoo-goers can watch the king penguins march from the zoo’s Bird House to the Children’s Zoo entrance and back. “The zoo is still...
Highest-rated restaurants for special occasions in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
To aid in your search, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. Bon appetite!
Fox 19
Lil’s Bagels reopens inside Roebling Books
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State deli partners with their friends next door to help them get back into business and build community. FOX19 NOW′s Jason Maxwell takes us to the new home for Lil’s Bagels. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
Fox 19
‘Unlivable conditions:’ Cincinnati files $1M lawsuit against Williamsburg apartments
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The City of Cincinnati filed a complaint against RRE Williamsburg Holdings LLC on Tuesday after dozens of residents were displaced from their homes. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval says the $1 million lawsuit was filed against the 1,000-unit complex after tenants were deserted by management and stuck in “unlivable conditions.”
Fox 19
Seasonal and Dry Weekend!
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The weekend will have chilly mornings in the 20s with seasonable afternoons and remain dry. Highs on Saturday will be in the mid-to-upper 30s with sunshine. Sunday will be excellent for tailgating with a mix of sun and clouds and afternoon highs in the low 40s. Game time is just after 8 p.m., and the thermometer will be near 40°.
Fox 19
Missing Northern Kentucky man safe, back
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding 35-year-old Justin Wood, of Union. Wood is currently diagnosed with a medical condition, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office. He has not been seen since Tuesday around 2:30 a.m. when he told a family...
wyso.org
Cincinnati astronomer says watching the green comet will NOT be out of this world
Dean Regas says he doesn't want to be the bearer of bad news, but the green comet is overhyped. You know, the comet known as C/2022 E3 (ZTF) that's making its first appearance in 50,000 years. The Cincinnati Observatory astronomer says even if you have a small telescope, the green...
WLWT 5
American Airlines launching new nonstop flight out of CVG this week
HEBRON, Ky. — Looking to book your next trip?. American Airlines is launching a new nonstop flight out of Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport this week. The new nonstop flight to Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, will launch Tuesday on the airport's 76th anniversary. The new flight will operate daily, departing at...
WLWT 5
Strong storms blow roof off home, leave damage in northern Kentucky
Strong storms that prompted a tornado warning and multiple severe thunderstorm warnings in northern Kentucky have left behind some heavy damage in communities. One home in Grant County, Kentucky had part of its roof blown off by the storms. The wind was so strong, the roof of the home ended up in the yard of the home across the street.
