Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
The Suspect of Murdering and Stabbing the ex-NYPD officer has been arrestedNewsing the StatesStaten Island, NY
NYC Migrants Complain About Shelter Meals, Eric Adams Says 'They Are Being Just Picky'Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The Debacle That Has Become Grocery Shopping in New YorkThe Veracity Report - New York EditionNew York City, NY
Related
thecomeback.com
Dak Prescott has strong message for Mike McCarthy
Earlier this week, Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones made it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy will not be fired even if his team loses Monday night’s Wild Card round game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott thinks it’s comical that was even a question in the first place.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Report: Ravens Still Hope for Long-Term Lamar Jackson Deal
For the second straight season, Lamar Jackson missed the stretch run of the Ravens regular season, and he has officially been ruled out for the team’s playoff opener against the Bengals. Even so, Baltimore still plans to negotiate a long-term contract with the former league MVP in the offseason, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Aikman on Dak’s Cowboys, ‘Lingering Doubt’ and Bucs Preview
Following a Week 18 no-show in Washington, the Dallas Cowboys could perhaps use all the help they can as they set off for Monday's NFC Wild Card playoff finale in Tampa Bay (7:15 p.m. CT, ESPN/ABC). It's too bad that Troy Aikman can only provide narration. The three-time Super Bowl-winning...
Lions' Jamaal Williams fined more for TD celebration than Packers' Quay Walker for shoving trainer
According to the NFL, both Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams and Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker committed violations worthy of fines in last Sunday's Week 18 season finale. Williams moved his hips suggestively after scoring a touchdown, and Walker aggressively shoved a trainer from behind while they attended...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Jaguars vs. Chargers: 5 Pressing Questions on Wild Card Matchup
The Jacksonville Jaguars are just a day away from one of the biggest home games in franchise history: hosting the Los Angeles Chargers at TIAA Bank Field for a Wild Card showdown. To preview this week's pivotal tilt, we spoke to Charger Report's Nicholas Cothrelto get his insight on the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Could Titans Hire Commanders Defensive Coach?
It seems like ages ago the Washington Commanders were launching their first training camp under the new name and logo. But during that stretch, as media and fans were watching for signs of a positive season to come, defensive backs coach Chris Harris was impressing everyone with his energy and ability to elevate the morale of his players.
Cardinals might have to part with package of draft picks or players if they hire Sean Payton
If the Arizona Cardinals want to hire Sean Payton as their next head coach, it will cost them in the form of compensation to New Orleans Saints.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Quick Access 2023 NFL Draft Latest News Rankings Scouting Reports and MORE
Latest News| Mock Drafts | Scouting Reports | Rankings| Declare/Return/Transfer List. Senior Bowl| Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Tropical Bowl | HBCU Legacy. 2023 NFL Draft All Star Game Final Rosters and Measurements. Hula Bowl | CGS. 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. Invite Tracker | Final List and Measurements (COMING...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
General Manager Candidate: Ran Carthon
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans continued the interview process Friday in their search for a new general manager. The team confirmed that it concluded interviews with Glenn Cook of the Cleveland Browns and Ran Carthon of the San Francisco 49ers. The next general manager will be the 15th in...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
76ers’ Joel Embiid Deals With ‘Tweaked’ Foot vs. Thunder
Joel Embiid’s been battling issues with his foot throughout the season. The Philadelphia 76ers’ November 19 matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves is when it all started. During his 36-minute shift against the Timberwolves, Embiid was clearly battling pain. While he finished the matchup, the big man made it...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Behind Enemy Lines: Insider Analysis on the Minnesota Vikings
If the Week 16 game between the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings was the appetizer, this weekend's Wild Card meeting is the main course. The sixth-seeded Giants look to up-end the third-seeded Vikings on their home turf in what could be another close game. If that's the case, that's not good news for the Giants, as the Vikings are 11-0 in one-score games.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
A Look at the Cleveland Browns Rollover Cap Space From 2022
With the off-season nearly here in the NFL, cap space is going to play a large part in how teams are going to operate in the 2023 off-season. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Cleveland Browns will roll over $27.5 million dollars in cap space from 2022. There Browns will...
Comments / 0