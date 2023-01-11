Supermodel Tatjana Patitz dead at 56

Tatjana Patitz, a Vogue model who appeared on dozens of fashion magazine covers in her 40-year career after skyrocketing to fame in the ’80s and ’90s, has died. She was 56.

While the cause of death has not been revealed, Vogue confirmed that the model died recently.

The iconic supermodel was most known for her work in Vogue and also starred in George Michael’s “Freedom! ’90” music video alongside fellow models Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Linda Evangelista.

Patitz, who was raised in Sweden by her Estonian mother and German father, launched her modeling career at 17 when she placed third in a contest in Stockholm in 1983. The prize was a trip to Paris with a limited-time modeling contract — and the rest is history.

“Tatjana was always the European symbol of chic, like Romy Schneider-meets-Monica Vitti,” wrote Anna Wintour, the chief content officer of Condé Nast and global editorial director of Vogue, in remembrance of the cover star.

Patitz first took up an interest in modeling when she was just 17, landing in third place in a Swedish competition. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

She rose to supermodel status in the ’80s and ’90s as the era of ultrafamous supermodels reached its peak. Penske Media via Getty Images

“She was far less visible than her peers — more mysterious, more grown-up, more unattainable — and that had its own appeal,” Wintour continued.

The Post has reached out to Patitz’s agency for comment.

Originally raised in Sweden, Patitz found solace in California’s natural beauty, she told the Guardian in 2009. WireImage

Although Tatjana was without work for a year following her stint in Paris, she soon became a force in the modeling world, according to Vogue. Coupled with her background in acting, her “special” looks took her a long way.

“People always said that I looked special; that I didn’t look like anyone else,” she told Vogue in a 1988 profile titled “Tatjana: Million Dollar Beauty.” “And I was going to make it because of that.”

She made a number of on-screen appearances , including music videos for Duran Duran and Korn as well as films and brief television guest spots.

As a Vogue cover star, her “special” look and background in acting took her a long way. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

She worked with some of the most prolific photographers in the industry, including Peter Lindbergh whose January 1990 British Vogue cover shoot of Patitz, Evangelista, Turlington, Crawford and Naomi Campbell served as the “birth certificate” of the supermodel era .

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tatjana Patitz, a long-time friend of Peter’s,” the Peter Lindbergh Foundation tweeted Wednesday . “We would like to salute Tatjana’s kindness, inner beauty and outstanding intelligence. Our thoughts go to her loved ones and particularly [her son] Jonah. She will be immensely missed.”

Patitz moved to California, opting for nature instead of the bustling city life of modeling hubs such as New York or Paris. Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

“People always said that I looked special; that I didn’t look like anyone else,” she said in a previous interview. Gisela Schober

Described by the fashion magazine as “the quietest and perhaps the most intense of the original supermodels,” Patitz didn’t flock to Paris or New York like the other aspiring models. Instead, she found solace in the nature of California, and vowed to never sell her soul to the business.

“There were glamorous moments, but it was exhausting,” she told the Guardian in a 2009 interview. “The low points were having to travel so much and being exhausted. I always thought that [fashion and modeling] wasn’t who I was; it was what I did. It didn’t define me. Living out here and coming back to this place was like a sigh of relief in a sense.”

She appeared alongside Crawford and Evangelista in Michael’s “Freedom! ’90” music video. Ron Galella Collection via Getty

“There were glamorous moments, but it was exhausting,” the model previously said of the industry. Clemens Bilan

She is survived by her 19-year-old son Jonah, who she described as her “source of happiness,” per Vogue.