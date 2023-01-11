ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lasalle, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wglt.org

CAPITOL RECAP: January 14, 2023

INAUGURATION: Gov. JB Pritzker was sworn in to his second term Monday, Jan. 9, with the state’s other constitutional officers, promising a bold and ambitious agenda for the next four years. The ceremony was held at the Bank of Springfield Center, the same venue that for several months served...
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

State Week: Assault weapons ban pushback

After Gov. JB Pritzker signed a prohibition on the sale of assault style guns and large capacity magazines, numerous sheriffs throughout Illinois announced their opposition. The sheriffs publicly stated they view the new law as unconstitutional and they don't plan to enforce it. The law came about following last summer's...
ILLINOIS STATE
wglt.org

103rd Illinois General Assembly begins session

After a busy lame duck session which included the passage of an assault rifle ban, the 103rd Illinois General Assembly was sworn into office Wednesday afternoon. The ceremony for the new Illinois House of Representatives took place at the University of Illinois Springfield, and brought in a series of firsts.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy