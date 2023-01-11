ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

How to watch 2023 Australian Open, schedule, favorable players

The best part of the new year for tennis fans is getting to quickly bounce into action with the Grand Slam Down Under. Last year, Ashleigh Barty stole the show, becoming the first woman in 44 years to win the Australian Open. On the men’s side, Rafael Nadal battled past Daniil Medvedev in five sets to capture his 21st Grand Slam singles title.
HOLAUSA

Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia

Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
Bustle

Matteo Berrettini & Ajla Tomljanovic Split Shortly After Filming Break Point

When No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic was barred from participating in the 2022 Australian Open, Italy’s rising tennis star Matteo Berrettini had an opportunity to take the top spot. Filmed throughout the January 2022 Grand Slam tournament, Netflix’s Break Point highlights the pressure put on him and his then-girlfriend, fellow tennis pro, Ajla Tomljanović, who was also competing for Australia. “We obviously understand each other, especially in a sport that’s so tough,” Berrettini explained in the Netflix docuseries. “You don’t have your family, your friends around you. I think it’s so important.”
Yardbarker

"Rafael Nadal will unfortunately retire at Roland Garros" - reveals Alexander Zverev

After Roger Federer and Serena Williams retired from professional tennis, many started talking also about other pros that may retire soon. Some of those are Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Marin Cilic, and also Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard was asked about his retirement numerous times, but he always said it was not time to talk about it yet. However, according to his colleague from the ATP Tour, the end may be nearing.
The Associated Press

Coco Gauff and Baker Tilly: Game, Set, Match

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Leading advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) announces tennis star Coco Gauff as its new brand ambassador. Heading into next week’s 2023 Australian Open, Coco has a commanding start to the season having just won her third career WTA singles title at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005101/en/ Coco Gauff wins at ASB classic in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: ASB Classic // Dom Thomas
HipHopWired

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy And Tennis Break

On Wednesday, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka announced that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae. She shared the news to her fans through her Twitter account. In the statement, she wrote that she intended to be back for the 2024 Australian Open. The post Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy And Tennis Break appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
tennisuptodate.com

Rothenberg interested at Osaka's future post pregnancy in 'reset period': "It is different to Serena Williams or Azarenka who were at the top of their game"

Journalist Ben Rothenberg has a book on Naomi Osaka coming out later this year and he talked about her pregnancy announcement on BBC Live Sport. Rothenberg did a lot of reporting and work for his upcoming Naomi Osaka biography and he's quite in tune with what has been going on in her career in life. Joining BBC Live Sport, the American talked about her pregnancy announcement and what it means for her tennis career moving forward:
Sporting News

Top-ranked local hope Ajla Tomljanovic withdraws from Australian Open

Top-ranked local hope Ajla Tomljanovic has withdrawn from the Australian Open. The 29-year-old has been struggling with a knee issue in recent months, and despite her best efforts, has been unable to recover in time for the first grand slam of 2023. The world No.35 missed out on representing Australia...
FOX Sports

Sofia Kenin advances to Hobart International semifinals

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is two wins away from her first title in three years after coming from behind to make the semifinals of the Hobart International. The 24-year-old Kenin, who beat Anhelina Kalinina 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday, is ranked 280th after...
Reuters

Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
