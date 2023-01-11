Read full article on original website
Cordae’s Prayer: Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy, Twitter Says Cordae Won At Life
After tennis superstar Naomi Osaka announced her pregnancy on social media, many on Twitter are saluting her boyfriend, Cordae. The post Cordae’s Prayer: Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy, Twitter Says Cordae Won At Life appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Naomi Osaka Is Pregnant! The Tennis Star Confirms She’s Expecting Her First Child
Naomi Osaka is expecting her first child with boyfriend Cordae. The tennis player shared a photograph of her sonogram on Twitter and Instagram today, writing, “Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023.”. The sonogram was followed by a...
NBC Sports
How to watch 2023 Australian Open, schedule, favorable players
The best part of the new year for tennis fans is getting to quickly bounce into action with the Grand Slam Down Under. Last year, Ashleigh Barty stole the show, becoming the first woman in 44 years to win the Australian Open. On the men’s side, Rafael Nadal battled past Daniil Medvedev in five sets to capture his 21st Grand Slam singles title.
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
Bustle
Matteo Berrettini & Ajla Tomljanovic Split Shortly After Filming Break Point
When No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic was barred from participating in the 2022 Australian Open, Italy’s rising tennis star Matteo Berrettini had an opportunity to take the top spot. Filmed throughout the January 2022 Grand Slam tournament, Netflix’s Break Point highlights the pressure put on him and his then-girlfriend, fellow tennis pro, Ajla Tomljanović, who was also competing for Australia. “We obviously understand each other, especially in a sport that’s so tough,” Berrettini explained in the Netflix docuseries. “You don’t have your family, your friends around you. I think it’s so important.”
Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Reflects on Their "Amazing" Yet "Overwhelming" New Chapter
Watch: Brittney Griner's Wife Reflects on Their Next Chapter Together. Following Brittney Griner's release from Russia, her wife Cherelle Griner is focused on their road ahead. The WNBA star, who was found guilty on drug charges by a Russian court and sentenced to 9 years in prison earlier this year,...
Yardbarker
"Rafael Nadal will unfortunately retire at Roland Garros" - reveals Alexander Zverev
After Roger Federer and Serena Williams retired from professional tennis, many started talking also about other pros that may retire soon. Some of those are Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Marin Cilic, and also Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard was asked about his retirement numerous times, but he always said it was not time to talk about it yet. However, according to his colleague from the ATP Tour, the end may be nearing.
Novak Djokovic is accused of playing mind games with Australian Open title rival Nick Kyrgios
Aussie tennis legend Todd Woodbridge has accused Novak Djokovic of playing mind games with Nick Kyrgios after the Serb superstar snubbed the Aussie's chances at the Australian Open.
Australian Open draw: Rafael Nadal begins title defense with tough test in opening round
Defending champion Rafael Nadal will face English youngster Jack Draper in the opening round of the Australian Open in a bid to retain his 2022 crown and extend his grand slam tally.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open WTA Draw confirmed including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Raducanu, Fernandez, Gauff
The draw is officially confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open on the WTA side of the draw which will take place between 16 and 29 January. Emma Raducanu could face Coco Gauff in the second round in Melbourne if she can get past Tamara Korpatsch in one of the main eye catching draws.
Sporting News
Where is Ash Barty? Why reigning Australian Open champion isn't playing at Melbourne Park in 2023
Ash Barty completed a fairytale triumph at the 2022 Australian Open as she won the women's singles title on home soil. The then world No.1 was in unstoppable form and looked poised to dominate for years to come before dropping a huge bombshell just weeks later. Barty decided to retire...
Coco Gauff and Baker Tilly: Game, Set, Match
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Leading advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) announces tennis star Coco Gauff as its new brand ambassador. Heading into next week’s 2023 Australian Open, Coco has a commanding start to the season having just won her third career WTA singles title at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005101/en/ Coco Gauff wins at ASB classic in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: ASB Classic // Dom Thomas
Tennis-Kasatkina, Garcia into Adelaide semis, Kenin battles back in Hobart
ADELAIDE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - World number eight Daria Kasatkina stumbled to close out the match but progressed to the semi-finals of the Adelaide International 2 with a 6-3 7-6(3) win over Petra Kvitova on Thursday.
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy And Tennis Break
On Wednesday, four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka announced that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Cordae. She shared the news to her fans through her Twitter account. In the statement, she wrote that she intended to be back for the 2024 Australian Open. The post Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy And Tennis Break appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
tennisuptodate.com
Rothenberg interested at Osaka's future post pregnancy in 'reset period': "It is different to Serena Williams or Azarenka who were at the top of their game"
Journalist Ben Rothenberg has a book on Naomi Osaka coming out later this year and he talked about her pregnancy announcement on BBC Live Sport. Rothenberg did a lot of reporting and work for his upcoming Naomi Osaka biography and he's quite in tune with what has been going on in her career in life. Joining BBC Live Sport, the American talked about her pregnancy announcement and what it means for her tennis career moving forward:
Djokovic in ominous mood for Australian Open as Nadal grapples for form
Novak Djokovic returns to next week's Australian Open as heavy favourite and with his ominous form in stark contrast to the struggles of defending champion Rafael Nadal. "I couldn't ask for a better preparation and lead-up to the Australian Open," said Djokovic.
Sporting News
Top-ranked local hope Ajla Tomljanovic withdraws from Australian Open
Top-ranked local hope Ajla Tomljanovic has withdrawn from the Australian Open. The 29-year-old has been struggling with a knee issue in recent months, and despite her best efforts, has been unable to recover in time for the first grand slam of 2023. The world No.35 missed out on representing Australia...
FOX Sports
Sofia Kenin advances to Hobart International semifinals
HOBART, Australia (AP) — Former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin is two wins away from her first title in three years after coming from behind to make the semifinals of the Hobart International. The 24-year-old Kenin, who beat Anhelina Kalinina 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 on Thursday, is ranked 280th after...
Tennis-Stosur to retire after Australian Open
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Former U.S. Open champion Sam Stosur on Saturday said she will retire from the sport following this month's Australian Open, 21 years after her first appearance at Melbourne Park.
Ronaldo left off FIFA award list headed by Messi, Mbappé
ZURICH (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo was left off the the 14-player shortlist for the annual Best FIFA Men’s Player award for the first time, with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé among those selected. Ronaldo, who was released by Manchester United and benched by Portugal during the World...
NBC News
