Lizzo, Swift and Styles lead iHeartRadio Award nominations

By By MARK KENNEDY - AP Entertainment Writer
 3 days ago

NEW YORK — Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles lead the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations with seven nods each, with Jack Harlow and Drake close behind with six each.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards honor the most played artists of the year on their stations and app, and fans can vote in several categories including best fan army, best lyrics, best cover song, best sample and best music video. Voting on Twitter begins Wednesday using the appropriate category and nominee hashtags and will close March 20.

For top song of the year, Lizzo's “About Damn Time” faces off against Swift's “Anti-Hero," Styles' “As It Was,” Justin Bieber's “Ghost,” Doja Cat's “Woman,” “Glass Animals' ”Heat Wave," Latto's “Big Energy,” Lil Nas X &amp; Jack Harlow's “Industry Baby," Harlow's “First Class,” and Imagine Dragons' “Enemy.”

The iHeartRadio Music Awards will be aired March 27 on Fox from the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles and aired on iHeartRadio stations and the app.

With five nominations each are Doja Cat, Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Tems, Bad Bunny and Red Hot Chili Peppers. Silk Sonic, Future, Latto, Imagine Dragons, The Weeknd, BLACKPINK, Karol G and Nicki Minaj have six each.

The artist of the year crown pits Beyoncé against Doja Cat, Drake, Dua Lipa, Styles, Harlow, Bieber, Lizzo, Swift and The Weeknd. Best duo or group nominees are AJR, Black Eyed Peas, BLACKPINK, Silk Sonic, Glass Animals, Imagine Dragons, Måneskin, OneRepublic, Parmalee and Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Country artist of the year nominees are Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Morgan Wallen. Hip-hop artist of the year nominees are Drake, Future, Kodak Black, Lil Baby and Moneybagg Yo.

Nominees for alternative artist of the year are Imagine Dragons, Måneskin, Twenty One Pilots, Weezer and Red Hot Chili Peppers, the last of whom also are on the list of rock artists of the year, along with Ghost, Papa Roach, Shinedown and Three Days Grace.

The Latin pop/reggaeton artist of the year nominees are Bad Bunny, Daddy Yankee, Farruko, Karol G and Rauw Alejandro. And nominees for best R&amp;B artist are Blxst, Bleu, Silk Sonic, Muni Long and SZA.

