EXCLUSIVE: ColourPop Cosmetics Is Coming to Target

ColourPop Cosmetics is expanding its reach.

The brand, best known for its affordable prices and buzzy limited-edition collections, is hitting Target shelves and target .com starting Jan. 29.

“It’s a game changer,” said Vivian Weng, chief revenue officer of ColourPop ’s parent company Seed Beauty — which also launched Kylie Cosmetics and KKW Beauty — of the retail partnership.

“Target is known for offering quality products at affordable prices; they’re so well-loved that it was just a natural next step for the brand,” added John Nelson, cofounder and chief executive officer of Seed.

Last November, ColourPop tested the waters with the mega-retailer by launching a limited-edition ColourPop for Target holiday collection, which included an assortment of exclusive sets and ColourPop bestsellers.

Now, the brand is inaugurating its long-term Target partnership with a limited-edition Once and Flor-Al spring collection, as well as a selection of more than 120 bestselling stock keeping units priced at $16 or less, including its Creme Gel Liners, Pretty Fresh Complexion Range, an array of mascaras and eyebrow products and, of course, the Super Shock formula that propelled ColourPop to prominence, in both eyeshadow and highlighter formats.

Nelson and Weng did not comment on ColourPop’s sales, but industry sources estimate the brand — which is coming up on nearly a decade in the business — is pulling in between $200 million and $300 million annually.

When ColourPop splashed onto the scene in 2014, it quickly became a pioneer in the digital beauty landscape, amassing a highly engaged social media following and leveraging limited-edition collaborations with high-profile figures like Karrueche, Jenn Im and Becky G to create buzz.

The brand was also an early adopter of microinfluencer and nano-influencer collaborations , a strategy it has leaned further into as the groups’ social media sway continues to swell. (According to data from Tribe Dynamics, microinfluencers generated a greater portion of ColourPop’s Earned Media Value than any other influencer tier from August 2020 through July 2022.)

“We continue to invest in digital — that’s a very big part of our business,” Weng said. “But accessibility has always been core to our brand DNA, and being at Target will only make our brand more accessible to consumers, as well as help us reach an entirely new set of consumers.”

The partnership marks ColourPop’s second long-term retail expansion; in 2018, the brand inked an ongoing deal with Ulta Beauty, following a limited-edition launch at Sephora the year prior.