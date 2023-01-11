The EIFS Industry Members Association (EIMA) is pleased to announce that ADEX Systems has joined the association as a manufacturer member. “We are thrilled that ADEX is joining EIMA,” says Steve Smithwick, the 2022-24 president of EIMA and president of Master Wall Inc. “ADEX Systems has been a major force in the EIFS industry for decades, and the company is a leading influence in the design and building professional community in Canada. Their participation, leadership, and perspective will help the entire EIFS industry solidify its position as the technically superior, energy-efficient, flexible and aesthetically-appealing wall system that we all know it is.”

2 DAYS AGO