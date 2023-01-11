Read full article on original website
Related
retrofitmagazine.com
VERSATEX Announces Promotions within Its Sales Team
VERSATEX Building Products, a manufacturer of premium PVC trim for residential exteriors, has disclosed the names and new titles of eight freshly promoted sales-team managers. According to VERSATEX Sales and Marketing Vice President Rick Kapres, “We’ve always believed in upward mobility within our ranks, so each year we look within to develop new sales management leaders.”
retrofitmagazine.com
National Glass Association Names Technical Services Sustainability Manager
The National Glass Association (NGA) is expanding its advocacy and technical services department with the addition of Georgia Scalfano as technical services sustainability manager. In addition to overseeing NGA’s efforts in sustainability for the glass and glazing industry, Scalfano will serve as the association’s liaison to related government and industry...
retrofitmagazine.com
EIFS Industry Members Association Welcomes ADEX Systems as New Member
The EIFS Industry Members Association (EIMA) is pleased to announce that ADEX Systems has joined the association as a manufacturer member. “We are thrilled that ADEX is joining EIMA,” says Steve Smithwick, the 2022-24 president of EIMA and president of Master Wall Inc. “ADEX Systems has been a major force in the EIFS industry for decades, and the company is a leading influence in the design and building professional community in Canada. Their participation, leadership, and perspective will help the entire EIFS industry solidify its position as the technically superior, energy-efficient, flexible and aesthetically-appealing wall system that we all know it is.”
retrofitmagazine.com
AABC to Host Webinar about Electrical Safety Basics
The Associated Air Balance Council (AABC) has announced a new AIA-approved webinar in their TAB Talk series to take place on January 18, where Terry Becker, P.Eng., shares a brief overview of electrical hazard identification/classification for low voltage energized electrical work tasks will be provided reviewing the key requirements of the NFPA 70E Standard for Electrical Safety in the Workplace as a toolbox to eliminate exposure or reduce risk to as low as reasonably practicable when energized electrical works are required to be completed.
Comments / 0