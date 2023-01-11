ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Crews rescue person trapped on roof of Marion home

MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — A person was rescued from the roof of a home in Marion Saturday morning. Marion Fire Rescue said they responded at 11:13 a.m. to the 400 block of Clifton Street for a person injured and trapped on the roof of a house. Crews said when...
MARION, SC
wpde.com

Georgetown leaders hear neighbor input on flood resiliency portion for county plan

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — In a county where multiple rivers come together, come many environmental hazards. That was the main topic in a Thursday evening presentation and public input session in Georgetown. Locals had the chance to see where the analysis is so far in the county drafting a new element to their comprehensive plan that's never been used before.
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

School zone on Carolina Forest Boulevard gets new speed limit

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County officials have established a new 35 mph speed limit for a school zone on Carolina Forest Boulevard. The speed zone will be in effect from 7:30-8:30 a.m., 2:45-3:45 p.m. on weekdays, and whenever bus lights are flashing. “Thank you to everyone for doing your part to keep kids […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a cold weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winter makes a brief return this weekend. Models continue to pick up on an interesting scenario around daybreak Saturday. Low pressure will quickly develop just off shore. This will be happening as temperatures drop into the 30s. The developing area of low pressure will throw just a little moisture back into the region for a few light sprinkles and stray showers.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

MYR passengers grounded & delayed during FAA computer glitch

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Some Myrtle Beach International Airport passengers were impacted when the FAA grounded flights Wednesday morning. The FAA ground stop on domestic flights grounded Rene Hoskel's flight out of MYR. She was on a plane heading to Boston to visit friends and family. "Next thing...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

2 arrested in Georgetown County drug investigation

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities arrested two people on Friday and seized drugs and paraphernalia from a Georgetown County home after receiving complaints from the community. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, pills, and crack cocaine while searching a home along West Virginia Road. They also found packaging materials, […]
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

LIST: Myrtle Beach restaurants participate in SC Restaurant Week

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Restaurant week in South Carolina began Thursday and many Grand Strand restaurants are offering exclusive deals for patrons. Most restaurants are offering multi-course meals for prices between $18 and $50. To see what each restaurant is offering, click here. Restaurant week runs through Jan....
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy