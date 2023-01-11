Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Crews rescue person trapped on roof of Marion home
MARION, S.C. (WPDE) — A person was rescued from the roof of a home in Marion Saturday morning. Marion Fire Rescue said they responded at 11:13 a.m. to the 400 block of Clifton Street for a person injured and trapped on the roof of a house. Crews said when...
wpde.com
Myrtle Beach PD fur-ever grateful for K9 Kelly; Pup retires from force
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — K9 Kelly has served the Myrtle Beach community for the past seven years on the Myrtle Beach PD K-9 Unit. Now, the law-enforcing pup is retiring. K9 Kelly was donated to the department by the Myrtle Beach Women's Club in 2014. NEW: VIDEO: January...
wpde.com
Georgetown leaders hear neighbor input on flood resiliency portion for county plan
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — In a county where multiple rivers come together, come many environmental hazards. That was the main topic in a Thursday evening presentation and public input session in Georgetown. Locals had the chance to see where the analysis is so far in the county drafting a new element to their comprehensive plan that's never been used before.
WMBF
LOOK: Flurries spotted in Grand Strand, Pee Dee as temperatures fall
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Flurries have made their way to the Grand Strand and Pee Dee as temperatures fell overnight. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold saw some of the wintry weather in Myrtle Beach early Saturday. WMBF News viewer Mike Watts also saw them in Conway early Saturday.
WMBF
‘It should have come down’: Renaissance Towers lawsuit states board members knew of dangerous conditions, acted negligently
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach welcomes millions of vacations each year, many of which stay in oceanfront properties. One of those properties is the Renaissance Towers. It currently sits vacant, after it was deemed unsafe by Horry County Code Enforcement and a private engineer hired by the building’s...
wpde.com
Pawleys Island residents share mutual concerns over possible new gas station
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Another gas station could be making its way to Pawleys Island at the corner of Highway 17 and Ford Road and residents are speaking out about their disapproval. Every resident ABC15 spoke with on Friday said they don't want this gas station to be...
wpde.com
Controversial 1,000+ home development heads to Conway City Council
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A major housing development that once got tabled, is back up for a vote by Conway City Council. It would be built off Collins Jollie rd. between Hwy. 22 and Hwy. 701. Back in 2019, people living in that area voiced concern for the development,...
myhorrynews.com
New neighborhood possible after Water Tower Road area annexed into North Myrtle Beach
Over 200 acres of land off Water Tower Road and Long Bay Road have been added to the city of North Myrtle Beach and a proposed development at this site could bring more than 500 homes. City council unanimously approved the annexation and rezoning of the land after a second...
School zone on Carolina Forest Boulevard gets new speed limit
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County officials have established a new 35 mph speed limit for a school zone on Carolina Forest Boulevard. The speed zone will be in effect from 7:30-8:30 a.m., 2:45-3:45 p.m. on weekdays, and whenever bus lights are flashing. “Thank you to everyone for doing your part to keep kids […]
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Get ready for a cold weekend
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winter makes a brief return this weekend. Models continue to pick up on an interesting scenario around daybreak Saturday. Low pressure will quickly develop just off shore. This will be happening as temperatures drop into the 30s. The developing area of low pressure will throw just a little moisture back into the region for a few light sprinkles and stray showers.
wpde.com
Crews work to clear downed lines after vehicle hits utility pole near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) crews are on scene of W. Hwy. 501 near Brown Swamp Rd. outside of Conway, as all lanes of traffic are blocked due to a single-vehicle crash vs. utilities. You're asked to avoid the area, as crews will be...
wpde.com
U.S. Attorney discusses arrests of two Dee Dee postal workers in pandemic fraud scheme
FLORENCE (S.C.) — Two of three former Pee Dee U.S. Postal Service employees, charged for their alleged roles in a fraud scheme related to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), were taken into custody last Friday at the post offices where they worked, according to U.S. Attorney Brook Andrews.
wpde.com
MYR passengers grounded & delayed during FAA computer glitch
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Some Myrtle Beach International Airport passengers were impacted when the FAA grounded flights Wednesday morning. The FAA ground stop on domestic flights grounded Rene Hoskel's flight out of MYR. She was on a plane heading to Boston to visit friends and family. "Next thing...
Two occupied homes struck by gunfire in Georgetown County, deputies investigating
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots were fired on two separate residences and a vehicle Friday morning. A Fair Lane residence with two people inside was struck by bullets around 2:30 a.m., followed by another instance of shots fired into a home on Lot Drive with several […]
Lawsuit: Horry County Schools student fell out of moving bus at 20+ mph
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools student fell out of a moving bus at a speed of at least 20 mph because the bus driver allegedly wasn’t paying attention, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the student’s mother. On Feb. 15, 2022, the bus driver, identified in the lawsuit as John […]
wpde.com
15-year-old mistaken for intruder in Georgetown Co. home shot in the leg: Deputies
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 15-year-old was shot early Saturday morning when someone in the home thought they were an intruder. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened on Myrtle Street in Andrews. Deputies added the person in the home heard someone entering his house through...
wpde.com
19K Myrtle Beach drivers stopped in 2022; officer educates violators on traffic laws
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach Police said as we're living in a post pandemic era, they're seeing more people, whether it be residents or tourists, get back on the road. Right here in our area, they said it's fueling higher rates of traffic violations. After a ride...
2 arrested in Georgetown County drug investigation
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — Authorities arrested two people on Friday and seized drugs and paraphernalia from a Georgetown County home after receiving complaints from the community. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said deputies found suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, pills, and crack cocaine while searching a home along West Virginia Road. They also found packaging materials, […]
wpde.com
MB Chamber teams up with non-profit to help Ukrainian refugees get back on their feet
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — It's been almost a year since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. The United Nations estimates 4 million refugees will need protection and assistance because of the war. Many of those refugees are fleeing to America, some coming to the Grand Strand. The Myrtle...
wpde.com
LIST: Myrtle Beach restaurants participate in SC Restaurant Week
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Restaurant week in South Carolina began Thursday and many Grand Strand restaurants are offering exclusive deals for patrons. Most restaurants are offering multi-course meals for prices between $18 and $50. To see what each restaurant is offering, click here. Restaurant week runs through Jan....
