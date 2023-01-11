Read full article on original website
Netflix Cancels Another Fan-Favorite Animated Series
Netflix has cancelled another fan-favorite animated series and the creator let the fans know this morning. On Twitter, Dead End: Paranormal Park's Hamish Steele told viewers the bad news. The animated show has been celebrated by people from all over for its fun tone and important representation. However, the Netflix executives have been dealing with the realities of running a massive streamer and one of the ways they adjusted their strategy was to cut down on animation. (Pairing that pivot with an ad-supported tier that they think a lot of people will end up using.) For now, that comes as little solace to the viewers who loved Dead End. But, maybe the show could continue at another streamer? Check out what the creator had to say down below!
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Brings Back Himeno
Chainsaw Man introduced fans to Himeno over the course of the anime's first season, and one awesome cosplay has brought her back to the spotlight after she made a huge impression on fans with her time in the anime! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was one of the most anticipated new anime releases of 2022 overall, and thankfully its run through the Fall ended up meeting and even exceeding the very high expectations fans had about the anime's premiere. Largely due to the strength of all of the characters found in it.
Did Marvel Secretly Confirm Hulkling for Agatha: Coven of Chaos?
Agatha: Coven of Chaos announced a ton of casting this week, but did Marvel just hint at who will be playing Hulkling. The Hollywood Reporter announced the three directors who will guide the MCU into its most chaotic era. But, Charles Murphy of Murphy's Multiverse might have uncovered who will be standing beside Billy in the WandaVision spinoff. He points towards Miles Gutierrez-Riley as the Skrull prince. Theodore Altman has been a constant source of conversation among fans, much like the other Young Avengers in waiting. The casting of the On the Come Up actor does make a lot of sense. With the current ages speculated around Wanda Maximoff's twins, he fits right in the pocket of an aged-up Hulkling.
Netflix Users "Enraged" by "F—ing Crazy" New True Crime Doc
Yesterday saw Netflix release the first of what is probably several true crime documentaries that they'll premiere this year, The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker. The new film documents the quick viral rise of the mysterious figure "Kai" whose wild presence on a local news channel spread like wildfire online and made him an overnight celebrity after he saved a woman. As one might expect, the film digs deep into the circumstances of people who pushed for Kai to make further appearances on television but also his tragic past, unstable condition, and eventual legal troubles that came about later. Netflix subscribers have been quick to watch the movie, it's #2 on the Daily Top 10, but not everyone likes what they see.
Titanic Documentary Clip Addresses the Viral Door Question
In the 25 years since Titanic's release in 1997, there has been one question that fans of the iconic Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio starring film have asked, debated, researched, and explored perhaps more than any other movie question in history: could Jack (DiCaprio) have fit on that door with Rose (Winslet) and thus survived the ships sinking? Now, as part of a new upcoming National Geographic documentary special, Titanic: 25 Years Later, filmmaker James Cameron is addressing the question — and a new clip from the documentary certainly answers the question, but it's not as straightforward as fans of the film may think.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Has a Bunch of Mystery Gifts Available Now
Over the last two months, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet players have seen a steady stream of Mystery Gifts in the Nintendo Switch game. Right now, there are five codes that can be claimed for in-game gifts, but they aren't anything too exciting. The codes ENJ0YG0URUMET, G0FR1ENDLYSH0P, BEFASH10NLEADER, 1TSUPT0Y0U, and MAKEWA2AMACH1NE all give players a shot at obtaining Star Dust, a Star Piece, or a Comet Shard. Those items don't actually do anything in the game; instead, they can be sold to stores for cash. Anyone that's currently low on funds and in need of Poke Ball money will definitely want to jump on this one, as they're all only available through January 15th!
Fantastic Four Fan Art Flexes Adam Driver as Mr. Fantastic for the MCU
Marvel Studios is getting ready to launch their Phase Five slate of projects that will begin with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and all eyes are on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Quantumania will feature Nathaniel Richards aka Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors). Kang is set to be the main villain of the Multiverse Saga, but he's also a descendant of Reed Richards / Mr. Fantastic. We recently got to see a variant of Mr. Fantastic during the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, who was played by John Krasinski (Jack Ryan, A Quiet Place). Krasinski recently revealed that he hasn't been contacted by Marvel to return as the character, and actors like Penn Badgley (You, Gossip Girl), Diego Luna (Andor, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Adam Driver (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, Marriage Story) are rumored to play the role in the MCU's upcoming Fantastic Four reboot. One artist seems to think that Driver is the perfect choice for the character, and he's even designed a new piece of fan art showing how he could look.
Chainsaw Man: Is Yoshida Connected to the Death Devil?
Chainsaw Man likes to keep fans on its toes. Ever since Tatsuki Fujimoto unleashed the manga on the world, readers have been left guessing at every turn. Of course, that has continued into part two, and no one has fans more confused than Hirofumi Yoshida. The character is a mystery to everyone, and now, a new theory suggests the student is tied to the fourth Horseman.
Sarah Michelle Gellar's Wolf Pack Trailer Released by Paramount+
It's a new year, and there are a lot of new shows to look forward to. During San Diego Comic-Con last year, it was announced that Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar had been cast in Wolf Pack, Paramount+'s Teen Wolf spinoff series. Since the announcement, fans have gotten a glimpse of Gellar in the series and Paramount+ recently released a sneak peek. Now, the official trailer for the new show is finally here.
Dragon Ball Super Cosplay Gives Goku a Rugged Makeover
When it comes to anime, there is no one more popular than Son Goku. Love or hate him, the Saiyan is known across the globe, and he is seen as an anime mascot to the core. Of course, this means the Internet is filled with tributes to the guy, and Super Saiyan Goku has fed fan art for decades now. And thanks to one cosplayer, Goku is going viral on TikTok for all the right reasons.
Netflix Cancels Hit Series After Only One Season
Netflix is officially breaking up with Uncoupled. On Friday, reports confirmed that the series has been cancelled by the streaming service, nearly six months after it first arrived on the streaming service. This marks the latest new Netflix series to be cancelled after one season, following a recent string that includes First Kill, 1899, and The Midnight Club. The series is co-created by Darren Star, who is also behind the hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, as well as Modern Family's Jeffrey Richman.
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 Adding Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's Orange Piccolo, First Look Revealed
Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 is gearing up for a reveal of its next DLC pack which includes more content from the Dragon Ball movie Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Ahead of that big reveal, some first looks at one of the characters included in the next DLC pack have already surfaced online. It'll include Orange Piccolo, the Piccolo power-up seen in the movie, and people are already pretty excited about his arrival based on what's been shown in this limited preview.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Jonathan Majors Reveals Kang Inspirations
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star Jonathan Majors shared the big inspiration for this variant of Kang the Conqueror. In a new Empire Magazine feature, the MCU actor revealed that director Peyton Reed went back to the history books for some inspiration this time around. His version of He Who Remains in Loki gave off big Willy Wonka vibes as he had been left alone for eons. But, Kang is much more threat and in a conquering mode. So, Alexander the Great makes an obvious inflection point for the Multiverse's biggest threat. Along with those tidbits, all the creatives involved with Quantumania say that Majors' villain is unlike anything that's come before in this franchise. Read what he had to say on Kang's arrival and historical forebearers.
DC Studios' James Gunn Debunks Superman Rumor, Clarifies Casting Timeline
James Gunn is once again debunking a rumor that an actor has been cast for his upcoming Superman film. The co-CEO of DC Studios uses his public Twitter account to keep DC fans updated by responding to various reports and rumors that surface. Usually, anytime someone posts inaccurate information about a DC project, Gunn is quick to shoot the rumor down. The filmmaker has even promised news about the new DC Universe in the weeks ahead. So when an aggregate site shared a rumor that The Kissing Booth star Jacob Elordi and tagged Gunn in the tweet, he of course responded to put the rumor to rest while clarifying when news will become available.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Promotional Art Reveals New Cassie Lang Look
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's merchandise is trickling out into storefronts and with it comes new looks at Cassie Lang's superhero suit. Scott Lang's daughter is getting into the fight down in the Quantum Realm. As fans know from the trailer, she fashioned the beacon that brought them into contact with Kang the Conqueror. In these new items, fans will be able to tell she's early in her heroic career. (The sneakers are such a fun little touch!) Otherwise, Cassie's got a purple color scheme and a helmet like her father's. The branding present on the merchandise calls her Cassie Lang while Scott and Hope get their Avengers code names of Ant-Man and The Wasp. So, we'll have to see. Check out the merch down below!
Marvel's Avengers Adding First 1,000,000 B.C. Costume This Week
Jason Aaron's Avengers comic run has put a heavy focus on the Avengers of 1,000,000 B.C. Led by Odin, the team consists of older incarnations of several Marvel heroes, including the Black Panther, Iron Fist, Phoenix, and the Starbrand. That last one is notable, as a skin based on the design is set to arrive in the Marvel's Avengers video game on January 12th! In the comics, the first wielder of the Starbrand was a being named Vnn, but in Marvel's Avengers, it will serve as a new costume for the Hulk.
The Book of Boba Fett: Danny Trejo Celebrates First Anniversary of Star Wars Debut
Last year was an exciting one for Star Wars fans. Disney+ released multiple shows, including most of The Book of Boba Fett. The series debuted on December 29th, 2021 with the final episode dropping on February 9th, 2022. Yesterday marked one year since "Chapter 3: The Streets of Mos Espa" was released. This was an extra special episode because it featured the Star Wars debut of Danny Trejo as the Rancor Keeper. Of course, The Book of Boba Fett was run by Trejo's longtime collaborator, Robert Rodriguez. In honor of the anniversary, Trejo shared a throwback photo with Boba Fett himself, Temuera Morrison.
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3's New Trailer Has A Release Date
Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 has a new trailer coming – and now we know the release date! The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer will be dropping at halftime during Monday Night Football's highly-anticipated Wild Card game this coming week. The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer will debut exclusively on ESPN2 and ESPN+ before being released online. The release date was confirmed by ESPN in a new press release for the MNF Wild Card game, which contained the footnote that "At halftime, an exclusive new trailer will debut for season three of the Mandalorian, streaming March 1, only on Disney+."
Avatar: The Way of Water Set to Pass The Dark Knight This Weekend
James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of the Water was released in theaters last month, and the long-awaited sequel has been crushing it at the box office, just like its predecessor. Last week, the movie hit some new milestones, beating Top Gun: Maverick to become the highest-grossing film of 2022 as well as overtaking 2019's The Lion King and 2015's Jurassic World to become the seventh-highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. The movie is currently approaching $2 billion worldwide, and it also hit a domestic milestone this week. As of Monday, the sequel has earned $566.7 million at the domestic box office, which means it has passed The Dark Knight's $534.9 million.
