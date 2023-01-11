ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gerard Butler feels ‘complimented and humiliated’ after being called ‘King of the B-Movie’

Gerard Butler‘s name attached to a movie, there’s a 99 percent chance you’re going to get exactly what you’re expecting. The grizzled Scotsman has carved out a nifty little niche for himself as the purveyor of mid budget action thrillers that allow him to showcase his impeccably furrowed brow and penchant for mashing the faces of miscellaneous henchmen into mincemeat. It’s proven to be a worthy career path, then, but how does he really feel about it?
Wardrobe Breakdown: Jennifer Hudson At The ‘Golden Globe Awards’

Singer and Talk Show Host, Jennifer Hudson has a lot to celebrate! She just got word that her daytime talk show got renewed for a season 2! I know she is elated and maybe that’s why she was gleaming on the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood the other night!
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend

Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13.  “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant

The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Fans fear for Jamie Lee Curtis as she confirms COVID-19 diagnosis

After what may be one of her peak years ever, Everything Everywhere All at Once star Jamie Lee Curtis has suffered an awful way to head into 2023. She has reported through Instagram that she has contracted COVID-19. And the timing couldn’t be worse, forcing her to stay at home and get well in the middle of a busy awards season that has garnered multiple nominations for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
The 5 worst ‘Scooby-Doo’ movies and TV shows that make ‘Velma’ look top-tier

After a long and controversy-filled build-up, Velma has finally premiered on HBO Max — and, sure enough, it’s proving to anger the internet just as much as you’d think. Although the vast majority are totally OK with showrunner and star Mindy Kaling casting herself as the titular character, making this the first time the teen sleuth has been portrayed as of South Asian descent, the adult-oriented Scooby-Doo reimagining is offending people in a myriad of other ways.
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’

Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner

Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
Kanye West shockingly nominated for NAACP Image Awards despite prior antisemetic tirades

With awards season underway, nominations have been revealed for the NAACP’s 54th Image Awards. Despite absolutely torching his reputation in the back half of 2022, Kanye West has somehow managed to land himself a nomination. Specifically, his collaboration with Alicia Keys and Fivio Foreign, ‘City of Gods’, has been nominated in the category of Best Hip Hop Song.
Jon Bernthal agrees with the most unnecessary scene in the history of ‘The Walking Dead’

For a whopping 11 seasons, The Walking Dead offered fans an ensemble-led post-apocalyptic horror that reignited the zombie genre greatly. While there were a ton of seriously gritty scenes, emotionally stirring moments, and wildly interesting characters, there were a couple unnecessary asides that fans can’t help but troll online, and there’s one scene that caught the attention of Jon Bernthal.
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ opponents preparing to sue if the trailer proves to be a red herring

Thanks to a potentially groundbreaking legal ruling made after two disgruntled Ana de Armas fans sued over her appearance in Yesterday being falsely advertised, studios will have to be extra careful when cobbling together trailers, because they can now be subject to a lawsuit if there proves to be too many red herrings. Kevin Feige is no doubt quaking in his boots, then, especially when Marvel Cinematic Universe supporters already have their doubts over Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
‘Ozark’ has lost its place as another Netflix original creeps up on Nielsen streaming records

The records are being made and broken within the halls of Netflix, as Ozark sees its spot in the history books usurped by a fellow streaming original. No prizes for guessing which Netflix series has one-upped Ozark in viewership over the first four weeks of availability, as Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday skips past the Jason Bateman thriller series. In four weeks, Wednesday saw a massive 16.2 billion minutes viewed according to Nielsen, some 1.4 billion more than Ozark’s final season.

