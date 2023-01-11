Read full article on original website
Gerard Butler feels ‘complimented and humiliated’ after being called ‘King of the B-Movie’
Gerard Butler‘s name attached to a movie, there’s a 99 percent chance you’re going to get exactly what you’re expecting. The grizzled Scotsman has carved out a nifty little niche for himself as the purveyor of mid budget action thrillers that allow him to showcase his impeccably furrowed brow and penchant for mashing the faces of miscellaneous henchmen into mincemeat. It’s proven to be a worthy career path, then, but how does he really feel about it?
Talking With Tami
Wardrobe Breakdown: Jennifer Hudson At The ‘Golden Globe Awards’
Singer and Talk Show Host, Jennifer Hudson has a lot to celebrate! She just got word that her daytime talk show got renewed for a season 2! I know she is elated and maybe that’s why she was gleaming on the red carpet at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Hollywood the other night!
There’s a painfully obvious character for Jenna Ortega’s ‘Wednesday’ energy in the DCU
If Jenna Ortega wasn’t a household name before the smash-hit that was Netflix’s Wednesday, she has certainly become one in the months that have followed her debut as the sullen and angsty titular lead character of the show. Chalk it up to that already-iconic dance scene which spawned...
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Miss Universe 2023 Wardrobe Malfunctions From National Costumes Pageant
The Miss Universe 2023 pageant kicked off with its preliminary competition on Wednesday night — and did so in bold style, with numerous wardrobe malfunctions taking place, ranging from stumbles from high heels to portions of costume falling off completely (thankfully, no exposures of the body). During the event, the National Costume portion ahead of the final Jan. 14 program, following contestants’ introductions and the viral swimsuit portion of the competition. The costume element is intended for those competing to showcase their heritage, as well as advocate for causes close to their hearts. Unfortunately, the portion also featured an array of...
Fans fear for Jamie Lee Curtis as she confirms COVID-19 diagnosis
After what may be one of her peak years ever, Everything Everywhere All at Once star Jamie Lee Curtis has suffered an awful way to head into 2023. She has reported through Instagram that she has contracted COVID-19. And the timing couldn’t be worse, forcing her to stay at home and get well in the middle of a busy awards season that has garnered multiple nominations for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
The 5 worst ‘Scooby-Doo’ movies and TV shows that make ‘Velma’ look top-tier
After a long and controversy-filled build-up, Velma has finally premiered on HBO Max — and, sure enough, it’s proving to anger the internet just as much as you’d think. Although the vast majority are totally OK with showrunner and star Mindy Kaling casting herself as the titular character, making this the first time the teen sleuth has been portrayed as of South Asian descent, the adult-oriented Scooby-Doo reimagining is offending people in a myriad of other ways.
Marvel may have just confirmed that a cosmic hero is finally making their MCU debut in ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’
Now that the Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on to the first film of Phase Five with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, it’s safe to assume that the whole MCU chess board is about to be shaken up big time. And what better way to shake things up than to introduce a character almost no one saw coming and someone who could have a huge impact on the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy?
A violently divisive and incredibly absurd revenge thriller dishes out streaming’s own brand of vigilante justice
Gerard Butler recently admitted that he felt equal parts complemented and humiliated after being called the “King of the B-Movie,” but if he wants to evolve into the Tom Hanks of the genre as he so boldly proclaimed, then maybe he’ll need to tackle more projects like Law Abiding Citizen.
A ‘long lost’ David Cronenberg horror film has been unearthed, but there’s a catch
Thanks to the marvels (or horrors) of the increasingly digital world, the world has seen a “first peek” at a David Cronenberg project which never came to be: Galaxy of Flesh. Cronenberg who was instrumental in body horror becoming a legitimate — albeit provocative — subgenre of horror...
Zoinks! Audiences are casually ripping ‘Velma’ to shreds, and not just because Shaggy’s a stoner
Well, folks. Velma just dropped its first two episodes, but as we might have expected from the teaser and trailer, we’re not in Kansas anymore — and this isn’t the Mystery Inc. that we’re used to. When Velma was initially announced, this might have been refreshing to hear, but now that we’re getting a real look at HBO’s hazardous portrayals of Hanna-Barbera’s beloved characters, our hopes for new Scooby-Doo content are all but dashed. Don’t be fooled by Velma‘s 60% score on Rotten Tomatoes; fans aren’t pleased at all, which couldn’t be more obvious from the 18% audience score that rose slightly from a previous 14%.
A gruesome sci-fi horror that rapidly runs out of good ideas awakens with a thirst for blood on streaming
Director Neil Marshall and partner Charlotte Kirk appear to have designs on trying to overthrow Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich as the reigning power couple of mid-tier action-packed horror, with The Lair marking the former duo’s latest collaboration. The Dog Soldiers and The Descent filmmaker has partnered with...
Kanye West shockingly nominated for NAACP Image Awards despite prior antisemetic tirades
With awards season underway, nominations have been revealed for the NAACP’s 54th Image Awards. Despite absolutely torching his reputation in the back half of 2022, Kanye West has somehow managed to land himself a nomination. Specifically, his collaboration with Alicia Keys and Fivio Foreign, ‘City of Gods’, has been nominated in the category of Best Hip Hop Song.
Jon Bernthal agrees with the most unnecessary scene in the history of ‘The Walking Dead’
For a whopping 11 seasons, The Walking Dead offered fans an ensemble-led post-apocalyptic horror that reignited the zombie genre greatly. While there were a ton of seriously gritty scenes, emotionally stirring moments, and wildly interesting characters, there were a couple unnecessary asides that fans can’t help but troll online, and there’s one scene that caught the attention of Jon Bernthal.
Netflix users cast adrift by a self-indulgent remake rightfully dubbed one of the worst movies ever made
When you consider the sheer volume of movies to have existed since the advent of the motion picture, it takes one terrible slice of cinema to earn a reputation for being one of the worst to have ever existed. Without a shred of hyperbole, Guy Ritchie’s revolting Swept Away deserves such an ignominious honor more than most.
Taylor Swift makes surprise appearance performing ‘Anti-Hero’ at The 1975’s show
Welcome to the stage…Taylor Swift. After earning a reputation for bringing everyone from Mick Jagger to Lena Dunham on stage as a special guest at her shows, Swift is returning the favor. The singer popped up at The 1975’s show at London venue the 02 to perform “Anti-Hero” and...
Tom Cruise created G-Force acclimation system so his ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ co-stars would stop throwing up
If you’ve seen Top Gun: Maverick, and let’s be honest most people have (it made like a billion dollars), then you know how incredible and also uncomfortable some of those jet scenes were in the movie. Turns out they were so bad that Tom Cruise found a way to help his fellow actors with G-force induced nausea.
James Gunn sneakily supports ‘The Suicide Squad’ star’s plans for a bright Marvel and DC future
We’re edging closer and closer to James Gunn and Peter Safran finally unveiling the first slate of projects to mark the beginning of a bold and brave new era for the DCU, but has the filmmaker already subtly hinted that he’s got plans in store for one of The Suicide Squad‘s youngest cast members?
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ opponents preparing to sue if the trailer proves to be a red herring
Thanks to a potentially groundbreaking legal ruling made after two disgruntled Ana de Armas fans sued over her appearance in Yesterday being falsely advertised, studios will have to be extra careful when cobbling together trailers, because they can now be subject to a lawsuit if there proves to be too many red herrings. Kevin Feige is no doubt quaking in his boots, then, especially when Marvel Cinematic Universe supporters already have their doubts over Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
‘Ozark’ has lost its place as another Netflix original creeps up on Nielsen streaming records
The records are being made and broken within the halls of Netflix, as Ozark sees its spot in the history books usurped by a fellow streaming original. No prizes for guessing which Netflix series has one-upped Ozark in viewership over the first four weeks of availability, as Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday skips past the Jason Bateman thriller series. In four weeks, Wednesday saw a massive 16.2 billion minutes viewed according to Nielsen, some 1.4 billion more than Ozark’s final season.
