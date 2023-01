ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Water Buffalo Club 716 met Saturday afternoon at the Big Tree Inn to help get ready for Sunday's AFC wild card game in Orchard Park. Members of the group, who are known for their big furry hats, come from all over the country to cheer on the team. That included fans from Texas who are here for the game, which starts at 1 p.m. Sunday against the Miami Dolphins.

ORCHARD PARK, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO