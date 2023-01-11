Read full article on original website
WRGB
Governor acknowledges concerns of farmers, anxiety over overtime wage
Governor Hochul spoke for just under 20 minutes in front of the New York State Agricultural Society on Thursday. The Governor hoped to reach the essential farm workers here in New York State. Hochul admitted there had been a lot of concern about how farm owners are going to keep...
Millions at stake as rural New Yorkers try to meet federal Broadband mapping deadline
Rensselaerville — Friday is the final day for New Yorkers to challenge the national map of broadband internet service set forth by the Federal Communications Commission. The map, and the residents' locations on it, will determine who will get a piece of the $42.5 billion allocated by the federal government to expand broadband access. The funds come from the 2021 Infrastructure bill.
Gov. Hochul addresses pandemic disruption & trauma still impacting schools
ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — ALBANY - Governor Kathy Hochul’s 2023 State of the State “book” is 263 pages, and around 10 pages of that focuses on what’s simply being called "providing high quality education." The Governor mentioned something we've reported a lot on, that "progress...
Hochul wants gas stove ban for new homes in 2025, can stay in existing homes
CAPITAL REGION, NY (WRGB) — Comments from Governor Kathy Hochul (D- NY) this week have New Yorkers up in arms about their gas stoves. It was these remarks that really turned up the heat. “Buildings are the largest driver of greenhouse emissions in our state accounting for 1/3 of...
Detours as part of Route 7 closed due to emergency culvert repair
TOWN OF HOOSICK, NY (WRGB) — New York State Department of Transportation says that there is a section of Route 7 that is closed due to an emergency culvert repair. Were told that this culvert replacement could take days as some construction supplies are expected to arrive on scene in the coming days.
Top-prize winning TAKE 5 ticket sold in Ballston Spa
BALLSTON SPA, NY (WRGB) — There's another winner in the Capital Region. The New York Lottery announced Saturday that one top-prize winning ticket was sold for the January 13 TAKE 5 EVENING drawing. The ticket, worth $45,713, was purchased at Stewart's Shops #295, located at 101 W. Milton Road in Ballston Spa.
Toyota's High School Athlete of the Week: CBA's Sydney Vaughn
DEWITT, N.Y. — Congrats to Christian Brothers Academy's Sydney Vaughn on being named our Toyota High School Athlete of the Week following her incredible half-court buzzer beater for a win for the CBA Girls Varsity Basketball team over Jamesville-Dewitt on Dec. 29. Read our initial coverage on Vaughn here:...
