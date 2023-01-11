Read full article on original website
brookingsradio.com
Nine COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota, including one in Brookings County
Nine COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — the statewide total is now 3133. One of the deaths was reported in Brookings County. There have been 523 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have decreased by two to 52. There have been 272,890 total cases.
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 9 new deaths reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up nine deaths to 3,133. The nine new deaths are four women and five men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1), 70-79 (3) and 80+ (5). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Grant (2), Kingsbury, Lake, Minnehaha (3) and Spink.
dakotanewsnow.com
Teacher shortage continues to worsen in South Dakota
ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem’s proposed increase of state aid for education went down from Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 to FY 2024. According to a report by Stu Whitney from South Dakota News Watch, this is a cause of concern for the future of teachers in South Dakota.
kotatv.com
Affordable housing crisis in South Dakota might come to an end
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Senate Bill 41, introduced by state Republican Senator Casey Crabtree of Madison, could provide $150 million in funding for housing infrastructure in South Dakota; the money would support veteran housing, entry-level housing, and affordable housing. “In places like Rapid City, it’s particularly important because oftentimes...
KELOLAND TV
FAA system outage; Medical marijuana ban proposed; COVID-19 case update
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND On The Go has everything you need to know First@4. More than 1,000 flights nationwide were canceled on Wednesday with thousands more delayed following a system outage at the FAA. The Des Moines School District is dealing with its own network problems. There...
Noem wants law to recognize more out-of-state licenses
Since May 2021, the state has had an unemployment rate of 3% or lower. The latest figure from November 2022 put the state’s unemployment rate at 2%. The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation report says there’s a workforce of 476,790 people in the state and 467,288 people are employed.
KELOLAND TV
Not enough nurses to care for state’s veterans, VA says
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Veterans Home is not immune to the problems facing nursing homes across the state. Officials with the state Department of Veterans Affairs met with the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations on Thursday morning to discuss budgetary needs and said the Veterans Home in Hot Springs is seeing continued growth in revenue thanks in part to the prevailing rate that many veterans qualify for, which provides a higher rate of reimbursement from the Federal Department of Veteran Affairs.
Government Technology
Telemedicine Gets a Doctor’s Eyes in the Ambulance in S.D.
It can be a long ambulance ride to the hospital for an EMT or volunteer in rural South Dakota when transporting a critical patient for more than an hour, trying to keep both the patient alive and the hospital abreast of the situation. It becomes easier now with the newly...
sdstandardnow.com
As 2023 session opens, Republicans attack freedom with bill aiming to outlaw ranked choice voting
Less than 24 hours into the South Dakota 2023 legislative session, the first assault on your freedom has been filed. Ironic because on Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem and other Republicans bragged about our state being the “Freest in the Country.”. The bill was filed by Republicans who don’t really...
hubcityradio.com
South Dakota Housing Development Authority possess $200 million
WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- The South Dakota Housing Development Authority possesses $200 million in workforce housing infrastructure funds, has shelved $150 million of it, and is holding out to award an additional $50 million. The discussion revolves around who is responsible for the funds and correctly granting them. Some developers already sent in applications last year when it was approved.
dakotanewsnow.com
Noem’s office responds to State of the Tribes address
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ian Fury, chief of communications for Gov. Kristi Noem, released “corrections” to the address delivered by Chairman Lengkeek of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Thursday. The response involved refutations to statements made by Lengkeek, including those related to proposed social studies...
4 Out of the 5 Poorest Counties in the U.S. are in South Dakota
With its population rising and prosperity thriving in much of the state, South Dakota appears to be on the uptick. However, some new stats paint a bleak picture for a number of counties in the Mount Rushmore State. According to World Population Review, not only does South Dakota have the...
dakotanewsnow.com
State Senator: Time to use state funds for child care crisis
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The child care industry in South Dakota is still in a crisis, according to those in the field and one lawmaker in Pierre determined to fix it. It will be a tough fix, said Sen. Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls), because, as he claims,...
hubcityradio.com
Recap of the “State of the Tribes” Address
PIERRE, S.D.(SDBA)- There are points of contention, but also opportunities for the State of South Dakota and the nine tribal nations inside its border to work more closely together. That was one of the takeaways from Crow Creek Sioux Tribal Chairman Peter Lengkeek (lin-key). He gave the annual State of...
SD medical marijuana ban sought for some women
A state lawmaker who helped lead the 2022 election fight against legalizing recreational marijuana in South Dakota now wants to prohibit the state Department of Health from issuing medical-marijuana patient cards to women who are pregnant or breastfeeding.
newscenter1.tv
The ones who got away: 5 most-wanted fugitives in the Black Hills area
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Whether it’s escaped inmates or wanted suspects, the South Dakota Department of Corrections and the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office maintain lists of the fugitives that they’re currently seeking. Here’s a highlight of some of the most highly sought individuals:
hubcityradio.com
Aberdeen Chamber & Aberdeen Development Corporation discuss items they’re focusing on with this year legislature
ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Thursday, members of the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce & the Aberdeen Development Corporation discussed items they’re looking at for the 2023 South Dakota legislative session. Mike Bockorny with ADC talks about HB1011 that deals with unemployment benefits. One bill that has cleared a conference committee is...
sdstandardnow.com
Knobe: In her State of the State address, S.D. Gov. Kristi Noem talks the talk, but she has not walked the walk
I watched the South Dakota State of the State address delivered by Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday, Jan. 10. My observations:. She bragged about South Dakota being No. 1 in many areas, but never backed up the brag with the source of the information proving the brag. Many of the...
hubcityradio.com
Senator Jean Hunhoff react to Governor’s “State of the State” Address
PIERRE, S.D.(WNAX)- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem laid out her legislative priorities in her “State of the State” speech this week. District 18 Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton says she heard the tone. Hunhoff says the Governor again made a point of cutting the sales tax on groceries.
dakotanewsnow.com
State of the Tribes address: Food security, education, and voter equality among priorities
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chairman of the Great Crow Creek Sioux Tribe, Peter Lengkeek, delivered the State of the Tribes address Thursday. Lengkeek spoke of what he saw as the most pertinent areas of concern and progress for the nine sovereign tribes of South Dakota. Among these were food security, education, timely and adequate emergency services, voter equality, and collaboration with non-tribal leaders.
