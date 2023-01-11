ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Dakota State

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 9 new deaths reported

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported in South Dakota for the past week. According to the South Dakota Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, the death toll since the start of the pandemic is up nine deaths to 3,133. The nine new deaths are four women and five men in the following age ranges: 50-59 (1), 70-79 (3) and 80+ (5). New deaths were reported in the following counties: Brookings, Grant (2), Kingsbury, Lake, Minnehaha (3) and Spink.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Teacher shortage continues to worsen in South Dakota

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem’s proposed increase of state aid for education went down from Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 to FY 2024. According to a report by Stu Whitney from South Dakota News Watch, this is a cause of concern for the future of teachers in South Dakota.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
kotatv.com

Affordable housing crisis in South Dakota might come to an end

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Senate Bill 41, introduced by state Republican Senator Casey Crabtree of Madison, could provide $150 million in funding for housing infrastructure in South Dakota; the money would support veteran housing, entry-level housing, and affordable housing. “In places like Rapid City, it’s particularly important because oftentimes...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
KCAU 9 News

Noem wants law to recognize more out-of-state licenses

Since May 2021, the state has had an unemployment rate of 3% or lower. The latest figure from November 2022 put the state’s unemployment rate at 2%. The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation report says there’s a workforce of 476,790 people in the state and 467,288 people are employed.
ARIZONA STATE
KELOLAND TV

Not enough nurses to care for state’s veterans, VA says

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Veterans Home is not immune to the problems facing nursing homes across the state. Officials with the state Department of Veterans Affairs met with the Legislature’s Joint Committee on Appropriations on Thursday morning to discuss budgetary needs and said the Veterans Home in Hot Springs is seeing continued growth in revenue thanks in part to the prevailing rate that many veterans qualify for, which provides a higher rate of reimbursement from the Federal Department of Veteran Affairs.
HOT SPRINGS, SD
Government Technology

Telemedicine Gets a Doctor’s Eyes in the Ambulance in S.D.

It can be a long ambulance ride to the hospital for an EMT or volunteer in rural South Dakota when transporting a critical patient for more than an hour, trying to keep both the patient alive and the hospital abreast of the situation. It becomes easier now with the newly...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
hubcityradio.com

South Dakota Housing Development Authority possess $200 million

WATERTOWN, S.D.(KXLG)- The South Dakota Housing Development Authority possesses $200 million in workforce housing infrastructure funds, has shelved $150 million of it, and is holding out to award an additional $50 million. The discussion revolves around who is responsible for the funds and correctly granting them. Some developers already sent in applications last year when it was approved.
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Noem’s office responds to State of the Tribes address

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ian Fury, chief of communications for Gov. Kristi Noem, released “corrections” to the address delivered by Chairman Lengkeek of the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe Thursday. The response involved refutations to statements made by Lengkeek, including those related to proposed social studies...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
hubcityradio.com

Recap of the “State of the Tribes” Address

PIERRE, S.D.(SDBA)- There are points of contention, but also opportunities for the State of South Dakota and the nine tribal nations inside its border to work more closely together. That was one of the takeaways from Crow Creek Sioux Tribal Chairman Peter Lengkeek (lin-key). He gave the annual State of...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
hubcityradio.com

Aberdeen Chamber & Aberdeen Development Corporation discuss items they’re focusing on with this year legislature

ABERDEEN, S.D.(HubCityRadio)- On Thursday, members of the Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce & the Aberdeen Development Corporation discussed items they’re looking at for the 2023 South Dakota legislative session. Mike Bockorny with ADC talks about HB1011 that deals with unemployment benefits. One bill that has cleared a conference committee is...
ABERDEEN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

State of the Tribes address: Food security, education, and voter equality among priorities

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Chairman of the Great Crow Creek Sioux Tribe, Peter Lengkeek, delivered the State of the Tribes address Thursday. Lengkeek spoke of what he saw as the most pertinent areas of concern and progress for the nine sovereign tribes of South Dakota. Among these were food security, education, timely and adequate emergency services, voter equality, and collaboration with non-tribal leaders.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy