Public safety officials investigating house fire in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating after a house caught fire in Kalamazoo Friday night. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out near Douglas Avenue and Blakeslee Street at around 10 p.m. We’re told officers found smoke and fire stemming from the...
Man breaks Kalamazoo County courthouse window
A man broke a window in the Kalamazoo County courthouse Friday morning, the sheriff confirmed.
Crews battle house fire in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Firefighters in Kalamazoo battled a house fire that broke out Friday night. Kalamazoo Public Safety responded to reports of a structure fire on Douglas Avenue near Blakeslee Street around 10:10 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from the home, according to police.
Three Kalamazoo residents arrested for narcotics
Three Kalamazoo residents were arrested for narcotics on Thursday. A sergeant observed narcotics activities occurring in the 900 block of north Westnedge Avenue.
‘Hard, but we got them’: Family cares for missing woman’s 8 children
As searches continue in Kalamazoo County for a missing mom, her eight children are staying with relatives struggling to not only protect them but also to clothe and feed them.
Neighbors voice concerns about Kalamazoo Country Club expansion
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major expansion is underway at the Kalamazoo Country Club along Oakland Drive, but it's stirring up commotion with neighbors who are upset about the construction by their homes. The country club begun the expansion project with this new site along Oakland Drive, Ruthin Road and...
One man dead in early morning Grand Rapids shooting
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city's south side. Officers heard gunfire in the area of Division St. near Burton Street SE, around 1:45 Saturday morning, according to GRPD. Police found an adult male. The...
Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
Help Us Find Kathy Prevatte Who Went Missing in Kalamazoo Tuesday
Family and friends are desperately trying to find Kathy Prevatte. She was last seen Tuesday afternoon around 5:30 p.m. as she left her house on foot. Nobody knows where she was headed and she hasn't been seen since. They have no leads on her whereabouts at this point. Her last...
Police: Shots fired on southeast side of Grand Rapids
Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a neighborhood on the southeast side for reports of shots fired Friday.
Teens arrested after break-ins at AccessVision, Battle Creek school building
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police arrested two teenagers for allegedly breaking into AccessVision and the Battle Creek Central High School Fieldhouse Thursday morning. Officers were patrolling the downtown area after an uptick in recent complaints regarding illegal activity overnight, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Kalamazoo...
Grand Rapids police investigating deadly shooting
Grand Rapids police say they're investigating a shooting that left one man dead early Saturday morning.
Missing Michigan Mom Of 8 Was Dating Man With ‘Murder-For-Hire’ History
Heather Kelley, a Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th. From the start, both the Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the missing person investigation and didn't release much information about the case. They did say they had a...
Missing woman out of Kalamazoo County found safe
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - Kathy Lynn Prevatte, who was reported missing in Oshtemo Township on Wednesday, has been found and is safe, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Prevatte was found after a citizen saw a new article about her missing person report. She was found unharmed and was...
Three arrested with narcotics near Northside neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three Kalamazoo residents were arrested with narcotics Thursday evening. The incident occurred near Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood, on North Westnedge Avenue near Drexel Place. A Kalamazoo Public Safety Sergeant observed the narcotics activities and responded to the incident, police said. Looking for suspect: Kentwood police investigating shooting,...
Police investigate baby death in Kalamazoo
A death investigation is underway at a home in Kalamazoo’s Edison neighborhood for an unresponsive baby, police said.
Deputies: 60-year-old dead in crash south of Lowell
A man died in a crash south of Lowell Friday night, according to the Kent County Sheriff’s Office:
Police continue to look for answers in fall killing of 18-year-old
The search for justice continues for the family of a West Michigan teen who was shot and killed while riding his bike last fall in Wyoming.
Teen held at gunpoint in carjacking: ‘Thought I was going to die’
With three teenagers already arrested after an armed carjacking Thursday, the Grand Rapids Police Department was still looking for a fourth suspect Friday.
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
