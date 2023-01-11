ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Fox17

Public safety officials investigating house fire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are investigating after a house caught fire in Kalamazoo Friday night. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out near Douglas Avenue and Blakeslee Street at around 10 p.m. We’re told officers found smoke and fire stemming from the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Crews battle house fire in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Firefighters in Kalamazoo battled a house fire that broke out Friday night. Kalamazoo Public Safety responded to reports of a structure fire on Douglas Avenue near Blakeslee Street around 10:10 p.m. When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke and fire coming from the home, according to police.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Neighbors voice concerns about Kalamazoo Country Club expansion

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A major expansion is underway at the Kalamazoo Country Club along Oakland Drive, but it's stirring up commotion with neighbors who are upset about the construction by their homes. The country club begun the expansion project with this new site along Oakland Drive, Ruthin Road and...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

One man dead in early morning Grand Rapids shooting

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in the city's south side. Officers heard gunfire in the area of Division St. near Burton Street SE, around 1:45 Saturday morning, according to GRPD. Police found an adult male. The...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WWMT

Dive team searching for missing Heather Kelley in area near Sprinkle Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A dive team is searching an area near Sprinkle Road, close to where Michigan State Police helicopters patrolled for missing Kalamazoo County mother, Heather Kelley. The team began searching around noon Friday near East Michigan Avenue. Kalamazoo County Sheriff Richard Fuller confirmed the search was for...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Teens arrested after break-ins at AccessVision, Battle Creek school building

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police arrested two teenagers for allegedly breaking into AccessVision and the Battle Creek Central High School Fieldhouse Thursday morning. Officers were patrolling the downtown area after an uptick in recent complaints regarding illegal activity overnight, according to the Battle Creek Police Department. Kalamazoo...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
abc57.com

Missing woman out of Kalamazoo County found safe

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. - Kathy Lynn Prevatte, who was reported missing in Oshtemo Township on Wednesday, has been found and is safe, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Prevatte was found after a citizen saw a new article about her missing person report. She was found unharmed and was...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Three arrested with narcotics near Northside neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Three Kalamazoo residents were arrested with narcotics Thursday evening. The incident occurred near Kalamazoo's Northside neighborhood, on North Westnedge Avenue near Drexel Place. A Kalamazoo Public Safety Sergeant observed the narcotics activities and responded to the incident, police said. Looking for suspect: Kentwood police investigating shooting,...
KALAMAZOO, MI

