Effingham Radio
Effingham Unit 40 Facility/Transportation Committee to Meet Wednesday
The Effingham Unit 40 Facility/Transportation Committee is set to meet on Wednesday, January 18th at 4:30pm.
Effingham Radio
Effingham County Emergency Telephone System Board to Meet Tuesday
The Effingham County Emergency Telephone System Board is set to meet on Tuesday, January 17th. At 11:45am, the Board will have their Quarterly Meeting. At Noon, the regular monthly board meeting will be held. The following is on the agenda for that meeting:. Call to Order. Roll Call. Approval of...
UPDATE: ISP reopens Route 45 after semi-truck crash
Update 5:00 p.m. PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said Route 45 is fully reopen. Update 12:30 p.m. PESOTUM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said northbound U.S. Route 45 is open again following a single-vehicle crash that left one person hurt. State troopers said that at approximately 8:16 a.m., a semi-truck crashed […]
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 39 year old Stacey L. Clifton of Effingham for driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with suspended registration, and operating an uninsured vehicle. Stacey posted bond and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 35 year old Blake R. Miller of Mt. Vernon...
Effingham Radio
Announcement From The Clay County Highway Department
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced the following through their Facebook Page:. Seasonal reduced weight limits are in effect January 15th until further notice for all roads included in the county highway system with seasonal weight limit signs. If there is not a seasonal weight limit sign, legal loads are allowed. This weight limit applies only to the county highways.
southernillinoisnow.com
Light snow leads to numerous crashes and vehicles running off the road
Area police departments report numerous crashes and vehicles sliding off the road following the dusting of snow early Friday morning. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reported over 20 calls for wrecks and motorist assists for sliding off slick roads. There were no injuries reported in any of the crashes. Most of the issues were around bridges and overpasses. Multiple calls were received along US 50 east of Salem near Kinmundy Road and US 51 at Wisher Road south of Patoka.
State Police announce special enforcement effort in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police recently announced that District 9, which covers Effingham and Wayne Counties, will be conducting specialized patrols in those counties next month. These specialized patrols are designated as Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols. They focus on preventing detecting and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant […]
Effingham Radio
Centralia Police Warn Of Scammers Claiming To Be Police Officers
From the Centralia Police Department Facebook Page:. On Friday January 13, 2023 the Centralia Police Department received a call from a resident about a scam. These scammers are getting more and more brazen in their attempts to get your money. This resident stated they received a call from 618-533-7602, our non emergency number. The caller stated the residents name and advised them they were (a current Centralia Police officer) by name and they had a federal warrant out for their arrest. The resident was instructed to go to Walgreens and send $2400.00 in gift cards to settle the warrants. Luckily, this resident didn’t fall for it and contacted the station.
Effingham Radio
Village Of Dieterich Warns Of Possible Scam Texts
The Village of Dieterich announced the following on their Facebook Page:. We’ve been made aware of the below text going out to residents in Dieterich. This is NOT a survey from the Village of Dieterich or any Dieterich affiliated group. It is possibly a scam, so proceed with caution if you choose to follow the link.
Effingham Radio
Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Warns Of Scam Telephone Calls
From the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page:. Scam Alert – the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association would like you to beware of a telephone solicitation scam. Our citizens are being contacted by telephone and asked to make a contribution to the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association to help fight the Assault Weapons Ban. Please ignore these calls! Do not give your financial information. The ISA NEVER solicits by telephone! We only send our mail pieces, address membership on our social media, and our Website!
Illinois Deer Donation Program aims to feed Central Illinois
As prices continue to skyrocket, the Illinois Deer Donation Program is asking hunters to give deer meat to feed the hungry.
southernillinoisnow.com
Pole barn damaged by fire in rural Salem Tuesday morning
Fire caused damage to a lean-to attached to a pole barn on the Bobby Donoho property at 4187 Tonti Road north of Salem Tuesday morning. The fire started in a chicken roost where a heat lamp appears to have caught some straw on fire. A person at the scene used a garden hose to keep the fire down until firemen arrived. The fire was confined to the lean-to and the one wall of the barn next to the lean-to.
WAND TV
Crews working on ruptured gas line in Mt. Zion
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Macon County Emergency Alert and Notification System, crews in Mt. Zion are working on a ruptured gas line on W. Main Street. The alert said that the gas line runs between N. Baltimore Ave. and Carrington Ave. Drivers in the area...
WAND TV
Two injured after car goes airborne in Christian County crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a car went airborne in a crash in Christian County Tuesday. Illinois State Police troopers responded to US Route 51 just north of Assumption around 6:30 a.m. Troopers said a vehicle going southbound on US Route 51 near...
Effingham Radio
Thursday Police Blotter
Effingham City Police arrested 32 year old Ashley L. Ohlund of Effingham for domestic battery. Ashley was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham City Police arrested 20 year old Kayden Z. Anderson of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for MFG/Delivery of 30-500g of cannabis. Kayden was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
WAND TV
Decatur PD, City encourage residents to register security cameras
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The City of Decatur and the Decatur Police Department are encouraging city residents and business owners to register their external security systems with DPD. Registering a camera will not give DPD access to the camera feed. Rather, it provides a location and other information that...
wgel.com
Fayette County Burglary Charge
A Brownstown man faces charges in Fayette County Circuit Court for a burglary that occurred last July in Brownstown. Tyler J. Roe, age 35, is accused of alleged burglary, theft of property and criminal damage to property, all felony offenses. The defendant is charged with allegedly burglarizing The Cabin liquor...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Decatur Man Arrested For Taylorville Break-In
A Decatur man was arrested in Charleston after a Taylorville break-in. On January 8th, 2023 at 4:36 AM, police received a call from a citizen that someone was pounding on their door when they heard a crashing noise. Taylorville Police responded to a house on the 1300 block of Market Street. Officers noticed that the door had been kicked in. Police secured the residence and saw the garage door was open.
Effingham Radio
Effingham Unit 40 to Meet Thursday
The Effingham Unit 40 Board of Education is set to meet on Thursday, January 19th at 4:30pm. The meeting is set to take place in the Unit 40 Board Office.
WAND TV
Good Samaritan Inn launches donut business
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Good Samaritan Inn in Decatur has launched Do Good Donuts. The Good Samaritan Inn's kitchen is busy with workers frying up fresh donuts every Friday morning. Do Good Donuts started when Executive Director Nicky Besser noticed that Decatur was "donut undeserved". "It started as a...
