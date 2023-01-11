ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccormick County, SC

Boil water advisory for Lost Wilderness residents in McCormick County

By Karlton Clay
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

MCCORMICK COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – There is a boil water advisory for all residents in the Lost Wilderness area.

The McCormick County Water and Sewer Department is advising all residents in the Lost Wilderness area to vigorously boil their water for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.

The department says that dirt or debris may have entered the drinking water system due to a main water line breakage.

They are also advising residents that any ice made from water that has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes.

The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

