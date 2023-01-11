ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘Star Wars’ fans’ dreams come true as a prequel trilogy favorite finally returns in ‘The Bad Batch’

By Autumn Wright
 3 days ago
Mark Hamill leaves the ‘Star Wars’ fandom crushed by revealing the iconic line that never made the cut

“These aren’t the droids you’re looking for.” “Let the Wookiee win.” “That’s no moon.” Star Wars: A New Hope may be the oldest installment in the franchise, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less quotable than any of the other movies in the Skywalker saga. But recently surfaced footage featuring stars Mark Hamill and Harrison Ford’s first reading reveals a line that was cut that may have been as memorable as “I got a bad feeling about this.”
Mark Hamill dusts off his favorite ‘Star Wars’ joke, but it’s worth repeating

When you come up with a true banger tweet, it seems a waste to only post it once. Mark Hamill – reliably one of the best follows on any social media platform he uses – has a reputation for speaking his mind, and pretty much every day posts something that’ll put a smile on your face. Unlike many other major franchise stars, he’s also more than willing to get into chats with fans, and seems to like Star Wars as much as anyone.
‘God of War’ star warns Dave Bautista to stay away from playing Kratos in the Amazon show

The God of War franchise has been one of the biggest in gaming since its debut on the PlayStation 2 in 2005, though it didn’t go stratospheric until 2018’s God of War on PlayStation 4. That title and its recent sequel God of War: Ragnarok are considered two of the best games of the generation, so it’s not surprising that Amazon has tapped the franchise for a live-action adaptation.
An R-rated knockoff crime caper that imploded at the box office tries to go legit on Disney Plus

Thanks almost entirely to Quentin Tarantino – who inadvertently created an entire subgenre through back-to-back classics Reservoir Dogs and Pulp Fiction – the 1990s ended up being swamped by thinly-veiled imitations that featured complex plots and a star-studded ensemble cast. Very few of them found success, but even less fared worse than Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead.
Marvel fans crack open a can of worms by suggesting an OG Avenger is one of the MCU’s most wasted characters

The MCU has become quite the beast over the years, introducing audiences to dozens of heroes and villains via a full 30 films. Some of the characters to debut across the MCU became instant icons, and remained staples of the franchise even after their deaths. Characters like Tony Stark and Captain America are no brainers, after they led numerous solo and group outings, but they aren’t the only memorable characters to grace the cinematic universe. Plenty of villains also made their mark across the franchise, as they terrorized and tormented the heroes at the core of each MCU installment.
The 5 worst ‘Scooby-Doo’ movies and TV shows that make ‘Velma’ look top-tier

After a long and controversy-filled build-up, Velma has finally premiered on HBO Max — and, sure enough, it’s proving to anger the internet just as much as you’d think. Although the vast majority are totally OK with showrunner and star Mindy Kaling casting herself as the titular character, making this the first time the teen sleuth has been portrayed as of South Asian descent, the adult-oriented Scooby-Doo reimagining is offending people in a myriad of other ways.
‘Stranger Things’ star’s rumored MCU role has fan-casters relishing victory

Despite having a known slate of films and television shows all the way through to 2026, we’re still somewhat in the dark as to what to expect from the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at least in terms of what characters are going to come and go, and who is going to play them.
Latest ‘Warhammer’ News: Confusion reigns as report emerges that Amazon hasn’t signed deal with Games Workshop and a new 40K CRPG is shaping up beautifully

Being able to see into the future is for the Emperor of Mankind alone, though even we lowly peons have reason to be excited for what’s coming to Warhammer in 2023. Over the year we can expect further details to emerge about the hugely anticipated Amazon television series, a strong line-up of video games, and, of course, a bunch of exciting new developments in the tabletop game that started it all.
Gerard Butler feels ‘complimented and humiliated’ after being called ‘King of the B-Movie’

Gerard Butler‘s name attached to a movie, there’s a 99 percent chance you’re going to get exactly what you’re expecting. The grizzled Scotsman has carved out a nifty little niche for himself as the purveyor of mid budget action thrillers that allow him to showcase his impeccably furrowed brow and penchant for mashing the faces of miscellaneous henchmen into mincemeat. It’s proven to be a worthy career path, then, but how does he really feel about it?
Jon Bernthal agrees with the most unnecessary scene in the history of ‘The Walking Dead’

For a whopping 11 seasons, The Walking Dead offered fans an ensemble-led post-apocalyptic horror that reignited the zombie genre greatly. While there were a ton of seriously gritty scenes, emotionally stirring moments, and wildly interesting characters, there were a couple unnecessary asides that fans can’t help but troll online, and there’s one scene that caught the attention of Jon Bernthal.

