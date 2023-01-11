PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh says it is closing another church.Saint Joseph's Church in Bloomfield has been under renovation and hasn't celebrated mass in five months. Parishioners were eagerly awaiting its reopening when they got the devastating news at a meeting Wednesday that it is closing.The church has been a fixture in the community for 150 years. When parishioners found out the doors were closed for good, they were devastated."Taking the church out is taking the heart and soul out of the community," parishioner Dave Mence said.Mence has been a parishioner at the church for over a...

