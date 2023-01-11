Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Mario DonevskiMorgantown, WV
Pennsylvania police chief killed during hours-long chase and shootoutJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Pittsburgh Pirates Make Rare Signing That Everyone LovesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh Police resume secondary traffic stops in spite of city ordinance against themJade Talks CrimePittsburgh, PA
Do The Pittsburgh Pirates Have A Plan?IBWAAPittsburgh, PA
Related
wtae.com
Capel on Pitt's disappointing loss at Duke, Hugley's status
PITTSBURGH — Pitt men's basketball coach Jeff Capel is looking ahead after a tough loss at Duke. He also says John Hugley is still out, with no timetable for a potential return. Courtside with Jeff Capel: Watch the interview in the video above.
UV Cavalier Daily
Virginia men’s lacrosse caps off an out-of-this-world recruiting class: What does this all mean?
Virginia lacrosse is on the brink of establishing another dynasty. With the disappointment — if you can call it that — following last season’s quarterfinal exit against eventual champion Maryland, the Cavaliers have rebuilt in what may be another historic year for this lacrosse program. Coach Lars...
Pitt Commits Move Up Latest Recruiting Rankings
Two thirds of the Pitt Panthers' 2023 class moved up in 247Sports' class rankings.
Pitt HC Jeff Capel Calls Out Media Coverage of ACC
The head coach of the Pitt Panthers thinks the ACC deserves more credit.
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt Target Visits Penn State
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
voiceofmotown.com
Jalen Bridges Mocks West Virginia Fans
Morgantown, West Virginia – Fairmont, West Virginia native and former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges made his return to the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown last night with his new team, the Baylor Bears. Baylor defeated the Mountaineers 83-78 and Bridges had a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 11...
voiceofmotown.com
Transfer Hints at Return to WVU Next Season
Once again, the NCAA has denied Jose Perez a waiver to compete this season – as first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Despite not being able to play in the 2022-23 season, many have speculated that Perez may take his talents to the NBA following the campaign. However, it now appears that he may be thinking otherwise.
WVU parts ways with associate head coach Larry Harrison
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia athletics announced Thursday that it has parted ways with men’s basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison came to West Virginia with head coach Bob Huggins in 2007 after spending eight seasons with Huggins at Cincinnati. He started his tenure with the Mountaineers as an assistant coach and was elevated […]
Former & Current Players React to the Firing of Larry Harrison
Thursday's surprising news shook the core of West Virginia basketball.
27 First News
Deandre Travon Lamont Williams, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deandre Travon Lamont Williams was born on November 28, 1994, to parents Jacqueline Chante Thompkins and Anthony Lamont Williams. He departed his earthly life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Deandre attended Hardly Elementary, Liberty Middle school and Liberty High School in Youngstown, Ohio and later...
Rivers Casino Gaming Floor Floods In Pittsburgh (VIDEO)
A cracked pipe caused the gaming floor of Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh to flood on Friday, January 13, 2023. Rivers Casino flooded by the sportsbook and main entrancePosted by Brandon Davis on Friday, January 13, 2023You can watch a video clip of the flooding in the players below. …
discovertheburgh.com
Back to the Foodture Review – Extreme Burgers and Wings
Back to the Foodture has been making waves in the Pittsburgh food scene in recent years thanks to their impressive wing and, shall we say, rather extreme burger menu (amongst countless other reasons). Sadly, due to many issues on our end, we could never make the logistics work of visiting...
wtae.com
Neighbors 'on edge' as pieces of debris fall from Pittsburgh bridge
City officials say a plan is in place to address falling debris from the California Avenue bridge in the city's Brighton Heights Neighborhood. "I am on edge, really on edge every day," said Marcie Kemmler. Kemmler owns Don's Diner on the corner of Eckert Street. "We have been here for...
kidsburgh.org
24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun
Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
cranberryeagle.com
Family-owned for decades, Furniture Galleries closing
PENN TWP — After spanning three generations and more than 60 years in business, Furniture Galleries will close its doors following a liquidation sale beginning Jan. 18. The family-owned business sells home furnishings at 465 Pittsburgh Road. “We have had really great fortune to have such great customers,” owner...
Campbell man indicted in fatal Youngstown shooting
A Campbell man remains jailed without bond for now after appearing in court Tuesday charged with a homicide from a year ago.
Missing woman with dementia found, Pittsburgh police say
PITTSBURGH — UPDATE (1/12/23) Pittsburgh police said Joan DePante was found safe at around 4:10 p.m., police say. Pittsburgh police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman with dementia. Joan DePante was last seen on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. on the 800 block of...
4th teen shot in Pittsburgh in last 5 days
Pittsburgh Police are investigating another shooting involving a juvenile. This occurred just after midnight in Beechview, where officers found the 14-year-old in a home in the 2000 block of Broadway avenue suffering from a gunshot wound to the hip.
St. Joseph's Church in Bloomfield permanently closing
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh says it is closing another church.Saint Joseph's Church in Bloomfield has been under renovation and hasn't celebrated mass in five months. Parishioners were eagerly awaiting its reopening when they got the devastating news at a meeting Wednesday that it is closing.The church has been a fixture in the community for 150 years. When parishioners found out the doors were closed for good, they were devastated."Taking the church out is taking the heart and soul out of the community," parishioner Dave Mence said.Mence has been a parishioner at the church for over a...
Farm and Dairy
Phipps Conservatory full of wonder and whimsy
Recently, my husband had to say my name three times before I realized he was talking to me. Only slightly embarrassed, I answered his question and then returned to my reverie. Typically in the middle of January, I start to daydream more than usual. It doesn’t matter if I am cooking dinner or driving my car, my mind starts to drift to another place.
Comments / 0