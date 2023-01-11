ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

voiceofmotown.com

Jalen Bridges Mocks West Virginia Fans

Morgantown, West Virginia – Fairmont, West Virginia native and former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges made his return to the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown last night with his new team, the Baylor Bears. Baylor defeated the Mountaineers 83-78 and Bridges had a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 11...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Transfer Hints at Return to WVU Next Season

Once again, the NCAA has denied Jose Perez a waiver to compete this season – as first reported by Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Despite not being able to play in the 2022-23 season, many have speculated that Perez may take his talents to the NBA following the campaign. However, it now appears that he may be thinking otherwise.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNS

WVU parts ways with associate head coach Larry Harrison

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia athletics announced Thursday that it has parted ways with men’s basketball associate head coach Larry Harrison. Harrison came to West Virginia with head coach Bob Huggins in 2007 after spending eight seasons with Huggins at Cincinnati. He started his tenure with the Mountaineers as an assistant coach and was elevated […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
27 First News

Deandre Travon Lamont Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deandre Travon Lamont Williams was born on November 28, 1994, to parents Jacqueline Chante Thompkins and Anthony Lamont Williams. He departed his earthly life on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Deandre attended Hardly Elementary, Liberty Middle school and Liberty High School in Youngstown, Ohio and later...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
discovertheburgh.com

Back to the Foodture Review – Extreme Burgers and Wings

Back to the Foodture has been making waves in the Pittsburgh food scene in recent years thanks to their impressive wing and, shall we say, rather extreme burger menu (amongst countless other reasons). Sadly, due to many issues on our end, we could never make the logistics work of visiting...
PITTSBURGH, PA
kidsburgh.org

24 indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for wintertime swimming fun

Thelma Lovette YMCA pool photo above used by permission. It’s easy to find great outdoor swimming pools in Pittsburgh — we even have a guide for that. But what about during the winter months? Good news: Many recreational swim programs took a pause during the height of the pandemic but are back in action for winter 2023. So there are plenty of options for indoor pools and indoor water parks around Pittsburgh for swimming fun this winter.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Family-owned for decades, Furniture Galleries closing

PENN TWP — After spanning three generations and more than 60 years in business, Furniture Galleries will close its doors following a liquidation sale beginning Jan. 18. The family-owned business sells home furnishings at 465 Pittsburgh Road. “We have had really great fortune to have such great customers,” owner...
BUTLER, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

St. Joseph's Church in Bloomfield permanently closing

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh says it is closing another church.Saint Joseph's Church in Bloomfield has been under renovation and hasn't celebrated mass in five months. Parishioners were eagerly awaiting its reopening when they got the devastating news at a meeting Wednesday that it is closing.The church has been a fixture in the community for 150 years. When parishioners found out the doors were closed for good, they were devastated."Taking the church out is taking the heart and soul out of the community," parishioner Dave Mence said.Mence has been a parishioner at the church for over a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Farm and Dairy

Phipps Conservatory full of wonder and whimsy

Recently, my husband had to say my name three times before I realized he was talking to me. Only slightly embarrassed, I answered his question and then returned to my reverie. Typically in the middle of January, I start to daydream more than usual. It doesn’t matter if I am cooking dinner or driving my car, my mind starts to drift to another place.
PITTSBURGH, PA

