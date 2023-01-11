GREENSBORO — When Elijah Davis started his sophomore year in the fall at the University of Lynchburg in Virginia, it took a little longer than usual to move in. Davis, a guard on the Hornets’ basketball team, made his mom and dad wait as he said hello to classmates and friends he hadn’t seen in a while. He was in no rush. At a small college that has around 2,600 students, there’s always a friend around every corner.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO