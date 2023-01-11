Read full article on original website
cardinalnews.org
More schools are recruiting transfers as quarterbacks
Could the time be coming when nobody recruits a quarterback out of high school?. It appears that Tony Muskett, who put up some impressive numbers at West Springfield High School, could start at quarterback for Virginia next year. But, first, he spent two seasons at Monmouth in West Long Branch,...
techlunchpail.com
Virginia Tech Currently Leads for 2024 OT Anthonie Knapp
Virginia Tech OL coach Joe Rudolph is known for not only offering only a few offensive linemen every cycle, but landing those few offers he sends out at a high rate. So far this cycle, Virginia Tech has only sent out 14 offers to offensive linemen according to 247 Sports.
UV Cavalier Daily
Virginia men’s lacrosse caps off an out-of-this-world recruiting class: What does this all mean?
Virginia lacrosse is on the brink of establishing another dynasty. With the disappointment — if you can call it that — following last season’s quarterfinal exit against eventual champion Maryland, the Cavaliers have rebuilt in what may be another historic year for this lacrosse program. Coach Lars...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Elijah Davis, son of UNC's Hubert Davis, carving his own space on the court at University of Lynchburg
GREENSBORO — When Elijah Davis started his sophomore year in the fall at the University of Lynchburg in Virginia, it took a little longer than usual to move in. Davis, a guard on the Hornets’ basketball team, made his mom and dad wait as he said hello to classmates and friends he hadn’t seen in a while. He was in no rush. At a small college that has around 2,600 students, there’s always a friend around every corner.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia picks up O lineman from portal: But still no coach, and numbers lacking
The transfer portal taketh – Virginia lost D2 commit Daijon Parker to Iowa earlier this week – but then it giveth something back. The something back comes in the form of Houston transfer Ugonna Nnanna, a 6’4”, 300-pound offensive tackle with three years of eligibility remaining.
UNC Basketball: Random Observations Virginia Loss
UNC Basketball lost a hard-fought game to Virginia 65-58 on Tuesday night. The loss came without Pete Nance and a very early injury to Armando Bacot. These are my random observations. Tough to win a game against a good Virginia Cavaliers team without Pete Nance and Armando Bacot. Some questionable...
NBC 29 News
Friday’s high school basketball scores & highlights
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - BOYS BASKETBALL. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
mediafeed.org
James Madison University will cost you this much
James Madison University is a four-year public research university in Harrisonburg, Virginia. U.S. News and World Report ranks the university as the third best college in the South. Here’s pertinent information about the school’s admission requirements, the JMU acceptance rate, tuition, financial aid, and more. Total Cost of...
cbs19news
UVA's Williams named WISE Woman of the Year
NEW YORK (CBS19 NEWS) -- The University of Virginia’s Director of Athletics has been recognized by a national organization. According to a release, Women in Sports and Events will be hosting its 27th WISE Women of the Year Awards Luncheon in New York in March. This event will be...
cbs19news
UVA alumna appears on 'Shark Tank'
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- "I'll make you an offer" are the words every entrepreneur wants to hear when they go on ABC’s hit show Shark Tank. And one University of Virginia alumna did hear those words when she pitched her bridesmaid dress business to the sharks. “I got...
cbs19news
Charlottesville ticket among three worth $10,000 from Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Three tickets purchased in Virginia for Tuesday’s Mega Millions lottery drawing are each worth $10,000, including one purchased in Charlottesville. According to Virginia Lottery, more than 178,500 tickets were bought across the Commonwealth for the drawing. The three $10,000 tickets, which matched four of...
cbs19news
Charlottesville ranks among most stressed college towns in America
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A study from Preply ranks Charlottesville eighth among the most stressed college towns in the United States. It found nearly 30 percent of tweets were from stressed students at the University of Virginia. Many of the topics included academics, finances, food, housing, health, violence, and safety.
C-Ville Weekly
Who is Dashad Cooper?
Dashad Cooper is currently the youngest candidate to throw his hat in the race to represent the newly drawn House District 54. Supplied photo. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
cbs19news
SUV barrels through crosswalk, narrowly misses crossing guard and student
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- It's the law to stop at a school crossing but on Friday morning, one driver did not. It wasn’t the first time an accident, or almost accident, has happened at the intersection of East High and Hazel streets, and crossing guard Kevin Cox said that without city intervention, it wouldn’t be the last.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
WHSV
13 cats found dead in Fishersville home
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - 13 cats were found dead in a home in Fishersville Tuesday, according to the Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. Hannah Harris, Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney, said animal control received a tip from someone who was concerned about the animals inside the home. Upon investigating,...
WHSV
Improving 81: What’s been done and what’s to come
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Interstate 81 is a common route for truckers, travelers and locals commuting to and from work. Too often, it’s often a source of delays. I-81 has become known as one of the deadliest roads in Virginia. Podcasts, websites and studies have been dedicated to identifying...
cbs19news
Bicyclist dies following late-night crash on Ivy Road
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist that occurred late Thursday night. According to a release, the crash occurred around 10:55 p.m. on the 2100 block of Ivy Road. The bicyclist was heading east on Ivy Road near Alderman Road...
WHSV
Virginia Scenic Railway rides success into expansion ideas
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Scenic Railway is up, running, and ready for a new season. Tickets sold out when Santa Claus came to town, but President Steve Powell already sees how much of a hit the VSR is since opening last summer. “We’ve sold over 80 percent of...
Augusta Free Press
