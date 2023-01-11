ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Ava Jones returns to court for first time since crash

By Dan Hendrickson
WHO 13
WHO 13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QDUPN_0kBBaZv200

NICKERSON, KANSAS — For the first time in six months, Ava Jones was back where she belonged on Tuesday night – on the floor with her teammates at Nickerson High School with a packed home crowd cheering her on. Jones, still wearing a heavy brace on her right knee, scored the opening basket of the game – her first in competition since the crash that killed her father, severely injured her mother and likely ended her basketball playing career.

Jones had committed to play for the University of Iowa Hawkeyes just days before playing in an AAU tournament in St. Louis in July 2022. Jones and her family were walking along a street when an impaired driver left the road and crashed into them on the sidewalk. Trey Jones, Ava’s father, died from his injuries. Her mother suffered severe injuries. Ava was left with serious injuries – including tearing four ligaments in her knee. Her basketball career, doctors tell her, is likely over.

But for one night and one play, Ava proved them wrong on Tuesday. In a move arranged beforehand with opponent Halstead High School, Nickerson High won the opening tip unopposed then passed the ball around the floor and down low to Jones who was standing under the hoop . A simple left-handed layup and the crowd erupted.

Despite knowing that Jones likely won’t ever play for them, the University of Iowa and head coach Lisa Bluder still plan to honor Ava’s scholarship.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to who13.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

2 women sought in connection to morning shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — Authorities are searching for two women whom they believe were witnesses to a shooting Monday morning at a Des Moines hotel. The shooting happened just before 6:00 a.m. at the Baymont Inn on NE 14th Street. A Polk County Deputy was parked across the street from the hotel when he heard […]
DES MOINES, IA
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
saturdaytradition.com

Caitlin Clark, star Iowa hoops guard, comments on controversial technical foul call

Caitlin Clark addressed a technical foul that she received in Iowa’s win over Northwestern on Wednesday night. The technical foul was assessed to Clark in the 3rd quarter after she expressed frustration with herself for missing a shot. The officials blew the whistle on Clark and Northwestern guard Jasmine McWilliams missed the technical free throws for the Wildcats.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Two people hospitalized after shooting at Ames hotel

AMES, Iowa — Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at an Ames hotel Saturday morning. At around 11:26 a.m. officers with the Ames Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at a hotel in the 2600 block of East 13th Street. When first responders arrived they discovered two individuals suffering from gunshot […]
AMES, IA
WHO 13

Iowa man accused of assaulting unconscious hospital patients

OTTUMWA, IOWA — The Ottumwa Police Department says their investigation into the death of a Centerville man has uncovered evidence the man reportedly assaulted numerous patients at a local hospital while they were unconscious. According to a news release, Ottumwa Police began investigating the death of 27-year-old Devin Carracio in October. During their investigation, they […]
OTTUMWA, IA
WHO 13

Ankeny father to be sentenced in daughter’s shooting death

DES MOINES, Iowa – An Ankeny father who pleaded guilty in connection to the accidental shooting death of his four-year-old daughter will be sentenced Thursday afternoon. Akeem Holmes accepted a guilty plea in November of 2022 to charges of involuntary manslaughter, neglect of a dependent person, and making firearms available to a minor. Holmes’ daughter, […]
ANKENY, IA
WHO 13

Victims of deadly chain-reaction I-80 crash identified

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol has released the names of the two people who died in a 16-car pileup on I-80 over the weekend. It happened around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, when the interstate became ice-covered near Iowa City, according to a crash report from the ISP. They say a semi jack-knifed and […]
IOWA CITY, IA
WHO 13

15-vehicle crash in eastern Iowa results in two deaths

JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa — A crash involving 15 vehicles on I-80 near Iowa City resulted in the deaths of two people early Sunday morning. At around 5:40 a.m. law enforcement agencies responded to reports of a car crash near mile markers 246 and 249 in the westbound lanes of I-80. According to the Iowa State […]
IOWA CITY, IA
The Associated Press

Bolon hits 6 3s, No. 22 Charleston tops Elon for 17th in row

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Dalton Bolon made six 3s and scored 21 points as No. 22 College of Charleston extended the nation’s longest win streak to 17 games with a 78-60 victory over Elon on Saturday. Ante Brzovic added 17 points for the Cougars (18-1, 6-0 Colonial Athletic Association), who struggled early but rallied after halftime to turn back Elon (2-16, 0-5). Trailing by two points at halftime, the Cougars went on a 22-6 run, with Bolton’s 3 making it 54-40 with 11:35 left. Charleston had a season-high 15 3-pointers. At one point, it connected on six straight 3s.
CHARLESTON, SC
WHO 13

Lawmakers lay groundwork to pass private school voucher bill

DES MOINES, IOWA — Just one day after Governor Reynolds announced her new school voucher bill, lawmakers laid the groundwork to pass the legislation. This will be Reynolds’ third attempt to pass private school vouchers, with this plan allocating $7,600 of public tax dollars to private school families per child. On Wednesday, lawmakers met in […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Elderly couple being harassed with fireworks, Des Moines Police say

DES MOINES, IOWA — The Des Moines Police Department is asking for help to identify two distinctive trucks and their owners which are possibly connected to the harassment of an elderly couple. According to an online post by DMPD, police say the elderly couple on the south side of Des Moines has been repeatedly tormented […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Social media sleuths find fireworks harassment suspect in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have found the people they believe harassed an elderly couple and shot fireworks at their south side Des Moines home, causing $1,000 in damage. The Des Moines Police Department asked the public for help Wednesday afternoon to identify two trucks linked to the incidents and it didn’t take long for […]
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

WHO 13

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WHO13.com is Iowa's most trusted source for local news, weather and sports.

 https://www.who13.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy