Staten Island, NY

Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Why must Staten Islanders’ tolls, fares subsidize everyone else? (letter to the editor)

Cincinnati, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, and many other “mid-sized” American cities have populations in the mid-300,000′s. Staten Island has a population of around a half-million. We, nevertheless, are subject to the tyranny of the other four boroughs. As Tom Wrobleski stated in his column, our decision making is often determined by how things are done elsewhere, despite the fact that our issues are often very different.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Value retail chain Five Below to open a third Staten Island location

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Value retail chain Five Below, which offers a cache of bargain products priced between $1 and $5, is expanding its Staten Island presence, opening another location at the Forest Avenue Shoppers Town complex in Port Richmond. According to signage posted outside the strip mall’s 1481 Forest Ave. address, the new store is “coming soon,” and the company is currently in the process of hiring staff.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

College of Staten Island holds pinning ceremony for 35 graduates of Associates of Applied Science in Nursing

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The College of Staten Island held its Class of January 2023 Pinning Ceremony on Friday, officially pinning 35 Associates of Applied Science in Nursing graduates. Nesreen Albanna, Chairperson of the Pinning Steering Committee served as Master of Ceremonies for the event, where CSI Interim President...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
