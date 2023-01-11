Read full article on original website
New York Mets Complete Trade Involving All-StarOnlyHomersBaltimore, MD
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
NYC Migrants Complain About Shelter Meals, Eric Adams Says 'They Are Being Just Picky'Abdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The Debacle That Has Become Grocery Shopping in New YorkThe Veracity Report - New York EditionNew York City, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Magazine ranks U.S. chains that serve quick eats. Did your favorite joint make the list?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Feeling like Mexican-inspired food? Hankering for chicken ‘n’ biscuits?. Staten Island has all of the best in such genres when it comes to franchised businesses. According to this year’s Entrepreneur magazine list of Franchise 500 Ranking, the borough has a rich inventory of top national brand chain food spots.
Goodbye MetroCards: Vending machines in NYC will be phased out soon
The already obsolete MTA MetroCard in New York City would be replaced this 2023 by the new OMNY, however, the date was moved to the course of 2024, due to delays caused by software errors.
Now hiring: 200 NY construction apprentices sought by union, here’s how to apply
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York job seekers can apply for 200 open construction apprentice positions starting next month, a local union announced Thursday. The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee (JATC) for Construction and General Building Laborers, Local Union #79, will conduct a recruitment program starting Feb. 10. Applications...
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
Congestion pricing would disproportionately harm ride share drivers, people of color, report says
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The MTA’s planned congestion pricing program would have a disproportionate impact on for-hire vehicle drivers, the vast majority of whom are immigrants and people of color, according to a new report. The report, titled “Just Call It A Black and Brown Toll: An analysis of...
Why must Staten Islanders’ tolls, fares subsidize everyone else? (letter to the editor)
Cincinnati, St. Louis, Pittsburgh, and many other “mid-sized” American cities have populations in the mid-300,000′s. Staten Island has a population of around a half-million. We, nevertheless, are subject to the tyranny of the other four boroughs. As Tom Wrobleski stated in his column, our decision making is often determined by how things are done elsewhere, despite the fact that our issues are often very different.
NYC trying to sever ties with highway towing company after alleged overcharging, racketeering
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The city is working hard to sever ties with Queens-based Runway Towing -- that services Staten Island highways -- alleging it has been overcharging customers for years, and shouldn’t hold a city contract to tow on highways throughout the five boroughs. The allegations of...
Baya Bar becomes a franchise superstar . . . and Staten Islanders made him do it | The Dish
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A round of juice shots go to owners of 22 Baya Bar franchises throughout New York City, Louisiana, Utah and, soon, beyond. The franchise, brainchild of New Dorp resident Billy Loesch, landed on a list of “2023 Franchise 500″ by Entrepreneur magazine. Baya...
Largest Lottery Jackpots Ever Won In New York
Everyone has done it. You sat at home or in your office and dreamt about what you would do if you ever won the lottery.
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Saturday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Saturday, Jan. 14, at 11 p.m., until Sunday, Jan. 15, at 7 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from...
Luckiest store in NY? 2 Mega Millions $1M+ winners sold this week at same spot.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A winning ticket for this week’s $1.35 billion Mega Millions jackpot was drawn Friday night — and in a bit of history making, the Maine lottery got its first jackpot. The winning numbers were 30-43-45-46-61 with a Mega Ball of 14. Lottery officials...
Newark airport’s new Terminal A is now open: What to know about getting there, parking and checking in
It’s 1 million square feet in size, has 21 gates, screams “you are in New Jersey” through art, food and decor, and has the kind of space and amenities that fliers using Newark Liberty International Airport’s old Terminal A could only dream about. Wake up. The...
Which area of Staten Island is considered a ‘hotspot’ for foreclosures?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island recorded 156 real estate foreclosures in 2022 — making the borough the third-highest locale in the city for such transactions behind Queens and Brooklyn. And according to a new report, one zip code in particular -- 10314 -- is now considered a “foreclosure hotspot.”
Value retail chain Five Below to open a third Staten Island location
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Value retail chain Five Below, which offers a cache of bargain products priced between $1 and $5, is expanding its Staten Island presence, opening another location at the Forest Avenue Shoppers Town complex in Port Richmond. According to signage posted outside the strip mall’s 1481 Forest Ave. address, the new store is “coming soon,” and the company is currently in the process of hiring staff.
‘Know this clown?’ NYC Sanitation Department video highlights recent dumping bust on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Illegal dumping incidents continue to hit the borough. The New York City Department of Sanitation recently highlighted a dumping bust where a male individual was caught on camera allegedly unloading his trash on Staten Island. In a recent post on its official Twitter page, the...
New York SNAP recipients to receive at least another $95 in January
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The New York State Office of Temporary Disability and Assistance (OTDA) posted its emergency allotments (EA) schedule for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) households in December. SNAP recipients will once again receive at least $95 in addition to their monthly benefits. SNAP benefits have been crucial...
Resort company announces plans for multi-billion dollar casino on Long Island
The casino development would include hotels, restaurants, a performance venue and convention space.
Additional MTA bus added to facilitate school dismissal following Staten Island bus stop melee
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — An additional MTA bus has been added to a Port Richmond middle school to assist with dismissal following the Forest Avenue bus stop melee involving the suspension of an NYPD officer. Councilmembers David Carr (R-Mid-Island) and Kamillah Hanks (D-North Shore) recently shared news that they...
College of Staten Island holds pinning ceremony for 35 graduates of Associates of Applied Science in Nursing
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The College of Staten Island held its Class of January 2023 Pinning Ceremony on Friday, officially pinning 35 Associates of Applied Science in Nursing graduates. Nesreen Albanna, Chairperson of the Pinning Steering Committee served as Master of Ceremonies for the event, where CSI Interim President...
NYC'S SHOPLIFTING SPIKE: Adams tells WINS, 'There's a small number of people who are causing havoc in our city'
Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday spoke exclusively with 1010 WINS reporter Juliet Papa about issues affecting the city and what’s on his agenda for 2023 now that he is no longer in his “rookie year.” The takeaways:
