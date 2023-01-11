Read full article on original website
Ex-Director of New York Charity, Wafa Abboud Was Sentenced to 33 Month In Prison For Embezzling Over $1MAbdul GhaniBrooklyn, NY
Major discount supermarket chain opening new location in New York next weekKristen WaltersDeer Park, NY
Deadline nears for rent starting at $718 a month in New York housing lotteryBeth TorresPort Jefferson, NY
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
3 Great Pizza Places In Babylon You Should TryTed RiversBabylon, NY
tbrnewsmedia.com
Stony Brook Children’s Hospital becomes first certified Duchenne Care Center on Long Island
Stony Brook Children’s Hospital is now a Certified Duchenne Care Center (CDCC). The accreditation comes from Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). This accreditation makes Stony Brook the only certified center on Long Island and in the NYC metropolitan area, and one of only two centers in New York State.
'I just hope to make their day a little better.' Floral Park restaurant serves free lunch for ACDS clients
Kerri Ann O'Brien says Cavallo's hospitality makes her feel appreciated for who she is.
Suffolk DA: 4 Long Islanders charged for fatal botched robbery
Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney says the two women and two male teens tried to rob a marijuana dealer in 2021.
Volunteer fire medic for Wantagh Fire Department says she was raped by 2 of her superiors
A letter from the department's attorneys says the two men refused to cooperate with the department's investigation. They were later removed as members of the fire department.
Police: Long Beach hockey player fatally hit by car while riding skateboard
The driver of the car that struck the victim remained at the scene, and no charges have been filed.
Police: Ronkonkoma man arrested for threatening Cherokee Street Elementary School staff
Police say 63-year-old John Carroll drove into the parking lot of Cherokee Street Elementary School around 3 p.m. Friday and yelled threatening statements at staff members.
greaterlongisland.com
Let’s hit the slopes … in Huntington? Remembering Hi Point Ski Club
If the old station wagon wasn’t about to make it to Vermont, Long Islanders in Suffolk and Nassau had the option for skiing a bit closer to home, in Huntington. That was until the fun ended sometime in the mid-1980s. The area is now dotted with condos. There was...
longislandadvance.net
Fundraiser to be held at Locale for Patchogue resident
Patchogue resident Jake Lipponer, 28, experienced a life-changing moment in the blink of an eye on June 19, 2022, when he was in a single-car accident in Southold. After working multiple double …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
Duo Steals Boston Terrier Puppy From Long Island Pet Store
Police are asking for the public’s help in tracking down two people suspected of stealing a 4-month-old puppy from a Long Island pet store.The Boston Terrier, a male named “Pip,” was taken from The Left Paw Puppies, located in New Hyde Park on Jericho Turnpike, shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. …
The Top 10 Chinese Restaurants In and Around Rockland County, NY
I go through long stints of time where I will go without Chinese food, and then all of a sudden, it seems like it is the only thing that I am eating. When the craving hits, it is here to stay. And when you eat Chinese food, despite how delicious and satisfying it, I always get hungry again like an hour later. What is up with that?
Nassau student, 17, critically injured in crash: police
A 17-year-old Nassau student riding a skateboard was critically injured after being struck by an SUV in Hicksville after school Thursday, police said.
S&S Cheesecake: A secret family recipe endures in the Bronx
NEW YORK - Just shy of his 98th birthday, Fred Schuster still comes to work at S&S Cheesecake, his bakery in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.The signature cheesecake, offered plain or in flavors like cherry and pineapple, has endured since Fred bought the bakery in 1960."I never changed the formula. It's always the same, and it is still as good as it was from the beginning," he said.Fred was born in Germany in 1925."Hitler came to power 1933. That was the end of my childhood," he said.He escaped to Switzerland where he took jobs in bakeries before moving to the...
Herald Community Newspapers
Elmont after-school program director arrested
Daniel Butler, director of the Fullness of Joy Ministries Church, was arrested last month for sexual-related crimes against a 10-year-old girl who attended the organization’s after-school program, officials said. Butler, 41, of Elmont was charged with 1st degree rape, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. In...
fox5ny.com
Long Island man accused of fatally kicking dog, threatening its owner
NEW YORK - Authorities have arrested a man they say fatally kicked a dog and threatened its owner in Holbrook. Police arrested Scott Walker, 44, Wednesday just before 9 p.m. at the Valero located at 1080 Main St. He's charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and animal cruelty, among other...
greaterlongisland.com
Plan the perfect winter weekend stay in Greenport, Long Island
Greenport, N.Y., is best known for its maritime history and colonial charm. While this harborfront village is a popular summer destination, I prefer to avoid the crowds and higher prices that come with traveling during peak season. As it turns out, Greenport has a lot to offer in winter. You just have to do a little research because some places are seasonal, or the hours are in flux.
greaterlongisland.com
LI coaching legend Bryan Collins is excited for new role as Stony Brook’s defensive coordinator
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen and Revival by Toast, now open in Port Jefferson. Tap for photos. When you talk about college football on Long Island, you can’t have a meaningful discussion about that topic unless that conversation includes the name of Bryan Collins.
Woman Struck, Killed By SUV While Crossing Hempstead Intersection
Police are investigating a fatal early-morning crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 in Hempstead. A woman crossing eastbound on Greenwich Street at the intersection of Totten Street was struck by a black 2001 Toyota SUV traveling northbound on Greenwich Street being operated by an adult man, Nassau County Police said.
WNYC
Nassau County Exec on Gov. Hochul's Call for More Housing for Long Island
In her State of the State address earlier this week, Gov. Hochul explained how she plans to reach her goal of building 800,000 new housing units in the next decade -- including targets for suburban areas and fast-tracked approvals if they don't build enough. Bruce Blakeman, Nassau County executive, responds to this and talks about plans for Nassau County.
LI'S MAJOR CRIMES SPIKE: 41% in Nassau, 15% in Suffolk in 1 year
Long Island saw a spike in major crimes last year compared to 2021 despite a decline in violent crime, according to new crime statistics and the counties’ top cops.
4 Indicted in 2021 Killing of Dix Hills Man
Four people have been indicted on charges of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Dix Hills man in Huntington Station in 2021. Suffolk County DIstrict Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictments Friday. Indicted were: Jillian Kolsch, 20, of Smithtown, Jahshawn Strickland, 17, Read More ...
