ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patchogue, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
tbrnewsmedia.com

Stony Brook Children’s Hospital becomes first certified Duchenne Care Center on Long Island

Stony Brook Children’s Hospital is now a Certified Duchenne Care Center (CDCC). The accreditation comes from Parent Project Muscular Dystrophy (PPMD), a nonprofit organization leading the fight to end Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). This accreditation makes Stony Brook the only certified center on Long Island and in the NYC metropolitan area, and one of only two centers in New York State.
STONY BROOK, NY
longislandadvance.net

Fundraiser to be held at Locale for Patchogue resident

Patchogue resident Jake Lipponer, 28, experienced a life-changing moment in the blink of an eye on June 19, 2022, when he was in a single-car accident in Southold. After working multiple double …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and...
SOUTHOLD, NY
CBS New York

S&S Cheesecake: A secret family recipe endures in the Bronx

NEW YORK - Just shy of his 98th birthday, Fred Schuster still comes to work at S&S Cheesecake, his bakery in the Kingsbridge section of the Bronx.The signature cheesecake, offered plain or in flavors like cherry and pineapple, has endured since Fred bought the bakery in 1960."I never changed the formula. It's always the same, and it is still as good as it was from the beginning," he said.Fred was born in Germany in 1925."Hitler came to power 1933. That was the end of my childhood," he said.He escaped to Switzerland where he took jobs in bakeries before moving to the...
BRONX, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Elmont after-school program director arrested

Daniel Butler, director of the Fullness of Joy Ministries Church, was arrested last month for sexual-related crimes against a 10-year-old girl who attended the organization’s after-school program, officials said. Butler, 41, of Elmont was charged with 1st degree rape, sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. In...
ELMONT, NY
fox5ny.com

Long Island man accused of fatally kicking dog, threatening its owner

NEW YORK - Authorities have arrested a man they say fatally kicked a dog and threatened its owner in Holbrook. Police arrested Scott Walker, 44, Wednesday just before 9 p.m. at the Valero located at 1080 Main St. He's charged with aggravated cruelty to animals and animal cruelty, among other...
HOLBROOK, NY
greaterlongisland.com

Plan the perfect winter weekend stay in Greenport, Long Island

Greenport, N.Y., is best known for its maritime history and colonial charm. While this harborfront village is a popular summer destination, I prefer to avoid the crowds and higher prices that come with traveling during peak season. As it turns out, Greenport has a lot to offer in winter. You just have to do a little research because some places are seasonal, or the hours are in flux.
GREENPORT, NY
Daily Voice

Woman Struck, Killed By SUV While Crossing Hempstead Intersection

Police are investigating a fatal early-morning crash at a Long Island intersection. It happened around 5:45 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 in Hempstead. A woman crossing eastbound on Greenwich Street at the intersection of Totten Street was struck by a black 2001 Toyota SUV traveling northbound on Greenwich Street being operated by an adult man, Nassau County Police said.
HEMPSTEAD, NY
WNYC

Nassau County Exec on Gov. Hochul's Call for More Housing for Long Island

In her State of the State address earlier this week, Gov. Hochul explained how she plans to reach her goal of building 800,000 new housing units in the next decade -- including targets for suburban areas and fast-tracked approvals if they don't build enough. Bruce Blakeman, Nassau County executive, responds to this and talks about plans for Nassau County.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

4 Indicted in 2021 Killing of Dix Hills Man

Four people have been indicted on charges of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a Dix Hills man in Huntington Station in 2021. Suffolk County DIstrict Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced the indictments Friday. Indicted were: Jillian Kolsch, 20, of Smithtown, Jahshawn Strickland, 17, Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy