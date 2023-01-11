Read full article on original website
FOX Carolina
Officers searching for 2 suspects from New Year’s Eve Shooting in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are searching for two suspects wanted in connection to a shooting that injured one person on New Year’s Eve. Officers said one of the suspects, 24-year-old Christian Drane, was charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Yancey Sheriff’s Report 1/6 – 1/12/23
Paul Arthur McCandless Of Dovers Branch Road Burnsville, NC Was Arrested On 01/10/2022 And Charged With Habitual Felon And Was Issued A Unsecured Bond.
FOX Carolina
No charges filed after inmate dies at Buncombe Co. Detention Center
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday that no criminal charges will be filed for the inmate that died in custody at the Buncombe County Detention Center in 2022. The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office announced that DeMarcus Antonio Royal was taken to...
WYFF4.com
FOX Carolina
Suspects charged after trying to flush over 1lb of methamphetamine down toilet
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced that multiple people were recently charged after deputies found over one pound of methamphetamine at a house in Mooresboro, NC. Deputies said on January 12, 2023; they worked with the Department of Homeland Security (H.S.I) to execute...
FOX Carolina
Upstate school in 'secure mode' while officers investigate nearby neighborhood
EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The School District of Pickens County said an elementary school is on “secure mode” while officers investigate in a nearby neighborhood. Law enforcement is working to arrest someone for an attempted vehicle theft that happened in a East End Elementary School neighborhood, district officials said.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find fentanyl during Spartanburg Co. traffic stop
Kassy Alia Ray, whose husband was killed in the line of duty as a Forest Acres police officer, was the keynote speaker.
Student found with unloaded gun at Spartanburg school
A student was found with an unloaded gun Friday afternoon at a middle school in Spartanburg.
FOX Carolina
Deputy coroner involved in Pickens County crash, official says
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office said a deputy coroner was involved in a crash Thursday morning. According to the coroner’s office, the crash happened on U.S. 178 near C. David Stone Road around 10 a.m. No injuries were reported. This is all...
WLOS.com
Investigation underway after Macon County school employee allegedly tapes student to desk
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County Schools leaders have confirmed a now-former elementary school employee has been accused of allegedly taping a student to their desk. Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin confirmed Thursday, Jan. 12 the incident happened at Iotla Valley Elementary School before the winter break.
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating fire that left woman dead in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a fire that killed a woman on Tuesday. Deputies said at around 3:21 a.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Arson Task Force responded to help the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Mountain Home Fire & Rescue Department with a fire investigation on Mountain Road.
proclaimerscv.com
6 People Are Behind Bars For Stabbing 4 People At An Airbnb Party in North Carolina
Six people named Jay Caleb Bell, Daniel Mansilla-Perea, Richard Vincent Sakowski, Cassi Deann Sakowski, Christopher Lyn Boles, and Jodi Michelle Douthit were charged and went behind bars for stabbing four people at an Airbnb party. Four People Stabbed at an Airbnb Party. A Facebook post by Madison County Sheriff Buddy...
FOX Carolina
Man missing after recent move to Greenville, police say
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man last seen in downtown Greenville has been reported missing by his family. Police said 30-year-old Daniel McGrath has not been heard from since Jan. 7 and his last known location was downtown on Jan. 9. McGrath recently moved to Greenville from Ohio. He...
FOX Carolina
Officers searching for suspect accused of breaking into home in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are searching for a man who reportedly broke into a home in Asheville last week. Officers identified the suspect as Thomas Orr, a 43-year-old who is around 5 feet 6 inches tall and 198 pounds. They added that he has blue eyes and a barbed wire tattoo on his left shoulder.
FOX Carolina
‘In good shape’: Deputies find NC woman missing for 2 months
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman who went missing two months ago has been found. Multiple agencies were looking for 38-year-old Summer Ray who was last seen on Nov. 13, 2022. On Jan. 9, deputies said Ray was found and is...
WYFF4.com
Upstate family battles to pick up the pieces following house fire and sons attack by a dog
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The past year has been a tough one for Sue and Andre Harris. The couple have three young children, and their middle child, Jayshawn, was attacked by a loose dog at Gower Park last March. "It still haunts him," Sue Harris said. The Harris' family is...
Woman dies in Henderson Co. fire
One person died in a fire early Tuesday morning in Henderson County.
FOX Carolina
Missing Buncombe Co. man found
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a missing man from Buncombe County has been found safe. 31-year-old Robert Jarvis was reported missing but has been found.
WYFF4.com
Man arrested in Asheville for self-made ghost gun and drugs, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested for carrying drugs and a self-made ghost gun, according to Asheville Police Department. Police say that Daquavion Jaquez Jamal Chancellor, 19, was arrested on Wednesday in the area of Patton Avenue around 12:56 p.m. According to police, Chancellor was charged with...
FOX Carolina
Asheville police arrest ‘heavily’ armed 20-year-old on weapons, drug charges
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Asheville police said they arrested a man who was heavily armed on gun and drug charges on Tuesday, Jan. 10. Police said they found radical firearms RF-15 AR pistol, Hatsan escort BTS12 shotgun, Glock 19X w/extended magazine and 96.17 grams of marijuana in the possession of 20-year-old Remy Rasheen Staley.
