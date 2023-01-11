Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News' final grades for the Detroit Lions' 2022 season, compiled by Justin Rogers. Click here if you have trouble viewing the gallery. Allen Park — In the days before the start the regular season, my editors force me to predict the Detroit Lions’ final record. It’s an admittedly silly exercise, given how quickly things shift during an NFL season, but it’s a tradition our readers have come to expect, so I oblige. I hopped into the file and glanced at my co-workers’ thoughts. All three had the Lions finishing with seven wins, which is what I had been thinking, but wanting to add at least a little variety, I settled on eight, siding on what felt like merited optimism coming out of training camp.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO