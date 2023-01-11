ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit News

Lions' Kalif Raymond named second-team, All-Pro punt returner

Allen Park — Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond was named a second-team All-Pro as a punt returner by the Associated Press on Friday. Although he didn't officially qualify as a league-leader, falling short of the required 1.25 returns per game, Raymond's 13.2-yard average on 20 attempts would have paced the NFL. That figure marked a career-high for the six-year veteran who went undrafted out of Holy Cross in 2016. It also included the first special teams touchdown of Raymond's career, a 47-yarder against the New York Jets.
DETROIT, MI
New York Post

Giants reject notion they’re playing with house money: ‘I expect us to win’

MINNEAPOLIS — The playoffs ended the last time for the Giants with Odell Beckham Jr. punching a hole in a wall outside the visiting locker room at Lambeau Field.  Six long seasons later, these Giants envision a different ending when their wild-card playoff game against the Vikings ends at around 7:30 Sunday night.  Dexter Lawrence was asked if he visualizes a celebration in the visiting locker room on Sunday night: “I do see a celebration.”  The Giants have believed long before anyone on the outside thought they had any right to, and there isn’t a single one of them who will come charging...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit News

Lions' Aidan Hutchinson ends season with second straight Rookie of the Month honors

Allen Park — For the second straight month, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has been named the NFL's Rookie of the Month to end the 2022 season. In six games through December and early January, Hutchinson tallied 14 tackles, four sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. Also earning the honor in November, he is the first Lions player to win the award multiple times.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

USC's Charles White, who scored 'phantom touchdown' vs. UM, dies at 64

Los Angeles – Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans’ career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Detroit News

Justin Rogers' 2022 Detroit Lions final grades

Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News' final grades for the Detroit Lions' 2022 season, compiled by Justin Rogers. Click here if you have trouble viewing the gallery. Allen Park — In the days before the start the regular season, my editors force me to predict the Detroit Lions’ final record. It’s an admittedly silly exercise, given how quickly things shift during an NFL season, but it’s a tradition our readers have come to expect, so I oblige. I hopped into the file and glanced at my co-workers’ thoughts. All three had the Lions finishing with seven wins, which is what I had been thinking, but wanting to add at least a little variety, I settled on eight, siding on what felt like merited optimism coming out of training camp.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

Adams scores late, No. 2 Kansas edges No. 14 Iowa St 62-60

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Caleb Grill’s 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer. Kansas (16-1, 5-0 Big 12) was led by Gradey Dick with 21 points. Jalen Wilson had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Adams had 15 points. Gabe Kalscheur scored 23 points for the Cyclones (13-3, 4-1). Osun Osunniyi chipped in 14.
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy