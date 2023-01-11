Read full article on original website
NFL
Derek Carr landing spots in 2023: Six potential trade fits for three-time Pro Bowl QB
It's all but official now. Derek Carr and the Raiders are taking steps to finalize their split, with the team evaluating the trade market for the quarterback, who said goodbye to the franchise and its fans in a statement posted to social media on Thursday. Carr was benched prior to...
Ohio State football linebacker Tommy Eichenberg returning for fifth season
Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg is returning to Ohio State for a fifth season, an announcement that marks a significant boost for the Buckeyes’ defense. "After a lot of consideration and thought, I've decided to return for a final season at Ohio State," Eichenberg wrote in a post on Instagram on Thursday. "Back to work. Go Bucks."
Kansas football’s left tackle invited to NFL Draft Combine; Lonnie Phelps to Senior Bowl
The Kansas football team has received two pieces of good news as it pertains to 2023 NFL Draft hopefuls.
Detroit News
Lions' Kalif Raymond named second-team, All-Pro punt returner
Allen Park — Detroit Lions wide receiver Kalif Raymond was named a second-team All-Pro as a punt returner by the Associated Press on Friday. Although he didn't officially qualify as a league-leader, falling short of the required 1.25 returns per game, Raymond's 13.2-yard average on 20 attempts would have paced the NFL. That figure marked a career-high for the six-year veteran who went undrafted out of Holy Cross in 2016. It also included the first special teams touchdown of Raymond's career, a 47-yarder against the New York Jets.
Detroit News
Michigan president supports keeping Jim Harbaugh, but no contract offered yet
Michigan president Santa Ono shared on social media Thursday that he and athletic director Warde Manuel are on the same page regarding keeping Jim Harbaugh as the head football coach, and then Harbaugh also posted a message saying he fully supports Ono’s message. But a source, who requested anonymity...
Penn State Linebacker to Enter Transfer Portal
Jamari Buddin, a redshirt freshman from Michigan, will leave with 3 years of eligibility.
Giants reject notion they’re playing with house money: ‘I expect us to win’
MINNEAPOLIS — The playoffs ended the last time for the Giants with Odell Beckham Jr. punching a hole in a wall outside the visiting locker room at Lambeau Field. Six long seasons later, these Giants envision a different ending when their wild-card playoff game against the Vikings ends at around 7:30 Sunday night. Dexter Lawrence was asked if he visualizes a celebration in the visiting locker room on Sunday night: “I do see a celebration.” The Giants have believed long before anyone on the outside thought they had any right to, and there isn’t a single one of them who will come charging...
Detroit News
Friday's NFL: Sean McVay decides to keep coaching, stays with L.A. Rams
Los Angeles — Sean McVay has decided to return for a seventh season with the Los Angeles Rams after taking a break to contemplate his future following the first losing season of his career. The youngest head coach in NFL history to win the Super Bowl has decided not...
Pros, cons of Spencer Rattler not entering NFL draft, returning to South Carolina football
COLUMBIA — South Carolina football quarterback Spencer Rattler announced Tuesday that he will return to play for the Gamecocks in 2023, a huge victory for the program's rise under coach Shane Beamer. In his first year at South Carolina (8-5, 4-4 SEC), the Oklahoma transfer passed for 3,026 yards...
Detroit News
Lions' Aidan Hutchinson ends season with second straight Rookie of the Month honors
Allen Park — For the second straight month, Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson has been named the NFL's Rookie of the Month to end the 2022 season. In six games through December and early January, Hutchinson tallied 14 tackles, four sacks, an interception and a forced fumble. Also earning the honor in November, he is the first Lions player to win the award multiple times.
Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. could be exactly what Patriots want in 2023 NFL Draft
The Patriots need an infusion of talent at offensive tackle, and Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. could be exactly the kind of player they’re looking for in the NFL Draft.
Kearney Hub
Former five-star SEC pass rusher in mix for potential Nebraska visit as transfer
MJ Sherman — days after winning a second straight national title with Georgia — could be on campus soon checking out the Huskers, The World-Herald confirmed. Once considered a top-50 player in the 2020 cycle, he has two years of eligibility remaining plus a potential redshirt. Sherman was...
Detroit News
USC's Charles White, who scored 'phantom touchdown' vs. UM, dies at 64
Los Angeles – Charles White, the Southern California tailback who won the Heisman Trophy in 1979, died Wednesday. He was 64. USC announced the death of White, who is still the Trojans’ career rushing leader with 6,245 yards. The nine-year NFL veteran died of cancer in Newport Beach, California, the school said.
Detroit News
Lions GM Brad Holmes: Jameson Williams' rookie season not 'anywhere close' to his ceiling
Allen Park — Jameson Williams showed glimpses. And after an offseason free of injury, Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes is hoping to get the full picture of Williams' talent in 2023. Williams, the No. 12 pick out of Alabama, caught one pass his rookie season, a 41-yard touchdown...
Detroit News
Justin Rogers' 2022 Detroit Lions final grades
Go through the gallery to see The Detroit News' final grades for the Detroit Lions' 2022 season, compiled by Justin Rogers. Click here if you have trouble viewing the gallery. Allen Park — In the days before the start the regular season, my editors force me to predict the Detroit Lions’ final record. It’s an admittedly silly exercise, given how quickly things shift during an NFL season, but it’s a tradition our readers have come to expect, so I oblige. I hopped into the file and glanced at my co-workers’ thoughts. All three had the Lions finishing with seven wins, which is what I had been thinking, but wanting to add at least a little variety, I settled on eight, siding on what felt like merited optimism coming out of training camp.
Kansas Claims Lone Spot Atop Big 12 With 62-60 Win Over Iowa State
The Jayhawks pulled out a late victory on the day the program celebrated 125 years of basketball.
Detroit News
After struggles, Lions GM Brad Holmes planning to prioritize defense this offseason
Allen Park — Typically, when Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has been asked to identify a weakness or an area most in need to be addressed during the offseason, he plays his response close to the vest. There's value in not being direct with these answers. First, it...
Adams scores late, No. 2 Kansas edges No. 14 Iowa St 62-60
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — KJ Adams scored in the paint, breaking a tie with under 12 seconds left and No. 2 Kansas held off No. 14 Iowa State 62-60 Saturday. Iowa State had a last shot to win, but Caleb Grill’s 3-point attempt caromed off the rim at the buzzer. Kansas (16-1, 5-0 Big 12) was led by Gradey Dick with 21 points. Jalen Wilson had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and Adams had 15 points. Gabe Kalscheur scored 23 points for the Cyclones (13-3, 4-1). Osun Osunniyi chipped in 14.
Detroit News
Lions' D'Andre Swift 'can't wait' for Week 1 after shoulder, ankle injuries in 2022
Allen Park — It was a steaming hot day in Westfield, Indiana when Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift made a proclamation ahead of the team's joint-practice session with the Indianapolis Colts. "1,000, 1,000," he said of the goals he set for his third NFL season, meaning he hoped...
Only 2 NFL players were unanimous picks for All-Pro team
The AP revealed their 2022 All-Pro Teams on Friday and only two players were unanimous First-Team selections. The post Only 2 NFL players were unanimous picks for All-Pro team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
