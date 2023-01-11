Read full article on original website
Man Utd vs Man City - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know about the Premier League clash bewteen Man Utd & Man City - 14 January 2023.
Pep Guardiola gives his Manchester City side a stern dressing down after awful League Cup defeat against Southampton - as he aims to motivate his side for Saturday's derby with 'title challengers' Man United
Pep Guardiola has delivered some home truths to his Manchester City side ahead of Saturday's derby at Old Trafford. Captain Ilkay Gundogan admitted the midweek Carabao Cup defeat by Southampton was a product of a 'lack of attitude, confidence and commitment'. And Guardiola, who counts Manchester United as title challengers,...
Fulham 2-1 Chelsea, Premier League: Post-match reaction, ratings
Chelsea started brightly in the cold, driving rain of West London, and should’ve had a goal inside of two minutes, when João Félix set up a chance that neither Kai Havertz nor Lewis Hall were able to finish off. Welcome to Chelsea, João!. And Félix was...
Manchester United vs Manchester City: How to watch live, stream link, team news
Manchester United host Manchester City in a huge Manchester derby on Saturday, as Erik ten Hag and Pep Guardiola lock horns. Who are the favorites heading into this one? It’s tough to tell right now. United go into this game after winning four on the spin in the Premier...
Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV
Tottenham host Arsenal in one of the most important north London derbies in years.The Gunners sit top of the Premier League and can hand their enemy a blow in their pursuit of a top four finish while also preserving their audacious title charge against Manchester City.“I have a good passion for football. I like to stay very close to my players to share the emotions with them. I’m enjoying my time being the coach of such an important club in England, with the environment, with the players and with the fans,” Antonio Conte said ahead of the derby, before...
Leeds United vs. Aston Villa prediction, odds, start time: English Premier League picks for Jan. 13, 2023
Aston Villa attempt to extend their unbeaten streak to three games when they host Leeds United in an English Premier League match on Friday. Aston Villa (6-4-8) lost to Liverpool in their return from the World Cup break but bounced back to defeat Tottenham 2-0 and battle Wolves to a 1-1 draw. Leeds (4-5-8) are winless in four matches but played Newcastle and West Ham to draws in their last two league games. These sides met at Leeds in October, with the match ending in a 0-0 draw.
Aston Villa vs. Leeds United, live stream, channel, time, lineups, where to watch the Premier League
Leeds United will be looking to end their winless streak in the Premier League when they face Aston Villa at Villa Park on Friday night. The visitors have not won a league match since the start of November and currently sit in 14th place with 17 points from their opening 17 games.
Brighton vs Liverpool - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Brighton's Premier League clash with Liverpool, including how to watch on TV, team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
FA Cup: BBC to show Preston v Tottenham & Wrexham v Sheffield United in FA Cup
Tottenham's game at Preston and Wrexham hosting Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round will be live on the BBC. Premier League side Spurs play Preston, who are in the Championship, on Saturday, 28 January at 18:00 GMT. National League side Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and...
Curtis Jones: “It’s a Chance Now to Get My Game Time and Rhythm Back”
Young Scouser Curtis Jones has suffered a string of injuries that have hampered the meteoric rise that was expected of his career. But he is on the recovery path now, and spoke of his frustration with his injuries. “As a young kid, I’ve always been a kid who has never...
Napoli vs. Juventus odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Jan. 13, 2023 Italian Serie A predictions
Napoli will defend the No. 1 spot in the Italian Serie A table when they host Juventus on Friday on Paramount+. The home team suffered its first loss of the season coming out of the World Cup break, but rebound in its last match for a 2-0 victory against Sampdoria. Meanwhile, the visitors continue to dominate the competition with their smothering defense and enter Friday's match on the heels of back-to-back 1-0 wins against Cremonese and Udinese. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days.
Forest beats Leicester 2-0 and boosts EPL survival hopes
NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Brennan Johnson scored twice as Nottingham Forest boosted its chance of English Premier League survival by beating Leicester 2-0 on Saturday. The result moved Forest above its East Midlands rival and five points clear of the relegation zone. Leicester suffered a fourth straight loss in...
Watch Nottingham Forest vs. Leicester City: How to live stream, TV channel for Saturday's Premier League game
The Premier League is back in action on Saturday. Current Records: Leicester City 5-11-2; Nottingham Forest 4-9-5 Nottingham Forest will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Leicester City. They will face off against one another at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at The City Ground. Nottingham Forest needs to shore up a defense that is allowing 1.89 goals per contest.
Ever Wonder why Arsenal wear red shirts?
Our ‘Ever Wonder’ series will run throughout the 2022-23 Premier League season and focuses on key stories behind the history, tradition and culture of all 20 Premier League clubs. Have you ever sat there and wondered why certain chants became iconic at a club? Why a team has...
Fulham 2-1 Chelsea: Joao Felix is SENT OFF on his debut as Blues lose again
FULHAM 2-1 CHELSEA - SAMI MOKBEL AT CRAVEN COTTAGE: Carlos Vinicius sealed all three points for Fulham against Chelsea after Joao Felix was sent off on his debut.
Manchester United vs Manchester City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out?
Manchester City enter Saturday afternoon’s clash against Manchester United with an impressive recent record in the derby, having won the last three fixtures between the sides by an aggregate score of 12-4.That includes the 6-3 thrashing they dished out at the Etihad Stadium in October, where the irrepressible Erling Haaland and Phil Foden both scored hat-tricks, although United have lost just once in 18 matches since that day.The Red Devils have also lost more Premier League home fixtures to City (eight) than against any other opponent and if they don’t find the net, they will have gone four successive...
How to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds: Live stream the game on TV and listen for free
How to watch Aston Villa vs Leeds United: It’s Premier League Friday Night Football action and here’s how to tune into Aston Villa vs Leeds on TV, online and on the radio. Ah, Villa vs Leeds is a battle of two of England’s most illustrious, historic and well-followed football clubs. Forget the nouveau riche excesses of Chelsea, City and Newcastle – Villa vs Leeds is a proper old school fixture to relish, even if the teams are struggling to recreate former glories in the current climate of billionaire owners with unlimited wealth.
Sunderland fans to receive 'increased' ticket allocation for FA Cup clash with Fulham
Looks like Sunderland will be backed by a massive away following at Fulham.
Joao Felix's debut marred by red card as Chelsea loss to Fulham adds further pressure on Potter
With Joao Felix becoming the first Premier League player to see a red card in his debut since 2014, it's another issue to deal with for the Blues.
Everton 1-0 Southampton: Live Blog & How to Watch | Halftime
Halftime Thoughts - It’s been a fun game to watch really with both sides showing some promise while attacking. The Saints have looked more creative but the Blues have done enough to keep them out. 45+2’ - Huge save for Pickford!! Ward-Prowse with a laser from distance towards the...
