Napoli will defend the No. 1 spot in the Italian Serie A table when they host Juventus on Friday on Paramount+. The home team suffered its first loss of the season coming out of the World Cup break, but rebound in its last match for a 2-0 victory against Sampdoria. Meanwhile, the visitors continue to dominate the competition with their smothering defense and enter Friday's match on the heels of back-to-back 1-0 wins against Cremonese and Udinese. You can see what happens when you stream the match now on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days.

