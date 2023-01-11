What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Baylor

Can the Mountaineers grab their first conference win tonight?

The WVU Coliseum will be rocking tonight as the Mountaineers play host to former Mountaineer, Jalen Bridges, and the Baylor Bears (10-5, 0-3).

According to the ESPN BPI , West Virginia has a 62.3% chance to win while Baylor has just a 37.7% chance.

For West Virginia to grab their first win of league play, they will need the bench to step up and produce quality minutes in the likelihood that Kedrian Johnson (concussion) is unable to play. WVU head coach Bob Huggins said that Johnson "ran around a little" on Monday but was unsure of what he would be able to do in Tuesday's practice and if he would be able to go tonight.

In addition to some guys stepping up, the Mountaineers desperately need senior guard Erik Stevenson to find his stroke again. He shot 4/19 from the field, including an 0/5 night from three in the loss to Kansas.

As for the Bears, two of their three Big 12 losses come by a combined three points - a one-point loss to No. 17 TCU and a two-point overtime loss to No. 11 Kansas State. Look for Scott Drew to rely on his experienced backcourt of LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler in addition to freshman phenom Keyonte George, who leads Baylor in scoring averaging 16.8 points per game.

The Mountaineers and Bears are set to tip off at 7 p.m. EST.

