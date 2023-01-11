ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

What the ESPN BPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Baylor

By Schuyler Callihan
MountaineerMaven
MountaineerMaven
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33jweJ_0kBBZ4HB00

Can the Mountaineers grab their first conference win tonight?

The WVU Coliseum will be rocking tonight as the Mountaineers play host to former Mountaineer, Jalen Bridges, and the Baylor Bears (10-5, 0-3).

According to the ESPN BPI , West Virginia has a 62.3% chance to win while Baylor has just a 37.7% chance.

For West Virginia to grab their first win of league play, they will need the bench to step up and produce quality minutes in the likelihood that Kedrian Johnson (concussion) is unable to play. WVU head coach Bob Huggins said that Johnson "ran around a little" on Monday but was unsure of what he would be able to do in Tuesday's practice and if he would be able to go tonight.

In addition to some guys stepping up, the Mountaineers desperately need senior guard Erik Stevenson to find his stroke again. He shot 4/19 from the field, including an 0/5 night from three in the loss to Kansas.

As for the Bears, two of their three Big 12 losses come by a combined three points - a one-point loss to No. 17 TCU and a two-point overtime loss to No. 11 Kansas State. Look for Scott Drew to rely on his experienced backcourt of LJ Cryer and Adam Flagler in addition to freshman phenom Keyonte George, who leads Baylor in scoring averaging 16.8 points per game.

The Mountaineers and Bears are set to tip off at 7 p.m. EST.

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us on Twitter:

Facebook - @MountaineersNow

Twitter - @MountaineersNow and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_ .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pistolsfiringblog.com

Daily Bullets (Jan. 14): Sanders Details Reported, Optimism Going Into Baylor

The Pokes take on Baylor in Waco tonight at 5pm (CST), beat the Bears. • Incredibly fascinating interview that Robert Allen. here on YouTube) – clarity on the Spencer Sanders situation, Gundy’s philosophy on the portal, and tidbits around Derek Mason situation. Speaking of Derek Mason, Tatum Bell has a terrific idea for his replacement.
WACO, TX
WTRF

WVU men’s hoops at Oklahoma: Tip time, TV/stream info and more

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball hits the road to face Oklahoma for its fifth Big 12 game on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know. WVU men’s basketball at Oklahoma game information. Date: Saturday, Jan. 14, 2022. Time: 12 p.m. ET. Location: Lloyd Noble...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Jalen Bridges Mocks West Virginia Fans

Morgantown, West Virginia – Fairmont, West Virginia native and former West Virginia forward Jalen Bridges made his return to the WVU Coliseum in Morgantown last night with his new team, the Baylor Bears. Baylor defeated the Mountaineers 83-78 and Bridges had a double-double, finishing with 10 points and 11...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

WVU mourns passing of basketball standout, alum

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A West Virginia University alum and a promising basketball prospect of the 1950s has passed away at the age of 89. When Pete White chose WVU, that sparked a passion for his alma mater that was reflected in his lasting legacy of service. White is remembered...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Jevon Carter Speaks Out About His Former Coach Being Fired

Morgantown, West Virginia – Longtime West Virginia assistant coach Larry Harrison shockingly “parted ways” with the university yesterday evening. Since then, several former and current players have spoken out about in support of Harrison. West Virginia legend Jevon Carter, who currently plays for the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA, had the following to say about his former coach being fired: “Wow never did I ever think I’ll see the day that Coach Harrison leaves WVU without Huggs. It just doesn’t make sense. Like at all smh something ain’t right.”
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF- 7News

Central Makes It 9 In A Row

WHEELING,W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling Central won their ninth straight Thursday night 76-26 over Toronto. Lily Vogrin led the way with 24 points and Brooke Edge added 12. The Maroon Knights are now 9-1.
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia teacher who wears high-heels auditions for Survivor

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — “My name is Jesus Marin, 44, from West Virginia….and I’m not your normal teacher.” Senor Jesus Marin teaches Spanish at John Marshall High School in Glen Dale, West Virginia. For the past 20 years, students in Marshall County have benefited from his enthusiastic and colorful classroom style. He is well […]
GLEN DALE, WV
MountaineerMaven

MountaineerMaven

Morgantown, WV
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
664K+
Views
ABOUT

MountaineerMaven is a FanNation channel covering West Virginia athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/westvirginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy