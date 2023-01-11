Wrestling: Lodi splits with Mineral Point, Sugar River at triangular

The Blue Devils competed at a wrestling triangular hosted by Mineral Point on Tuesday, Jan. 3, where all three teams were strong.

Against Mineral Point, Lodi was edged 40-36.

“It was a tough loss against Mineral Point,” said Cody Endres, head coach of the Blue Devils. “They're a very solid team, always have been, and always will be. They wrestled well and they wrestled hard. They outperformed us and deserved to win that dual. We got pinned four times and gave up two technical falls. You aren't going to win any duals doing that.”

Levi Ness did his part, pinning Lennon Ewert in 28 seconds at 106 pounds. Drew Lochner was just as efficient, winning by fall in 32 over Chris Halvorson.

“Levi Ness and Drew Lochner did a great job of going out there and getting early first period pins early in the dual to put us ahead,” said Endres. “They knew the team needed bonus points and they went and got them.”

Kylar Clemens and Mason Lane also got pins for Lodi at 160 and 182, respectively. Clemens pinned Jimmy Tibbits and Lane stuck his opponent in 1:13.

“Both Kylar Clemens and Mason Lane went out and got pins even though they knew we couldn't win the dual by the time they wrestled,” said Endres. “Kudos to those guys for still wrestling hard and performing well in tough situations.”

The Sugar River co-op of Belleville/Monticello/New Glarus couldn’t keep up with Lodi, as the Blue Devils emerged with a 49-17 victory.

“Sugar River has a really nice team,” said Endres. “They have 14 guys, many of them are extremely competitive, and we will battle them once again at the conference tournament. Beating them 49-17 was a nice win, but we know we'll have to be ready to face them again one month from now.”

Ness, Braedon Dorshorst, Owen Breunig, Mason Breunig and Lane all won by pin for Lodi.

“During this dual I thought Brady Dorshorst and Mason Breunig both stood out,” said Endres. “Both Mason and Brady started down 5-0 in their matches. They didn't give up and get pinned, they never lost hope, and they both battled back to win by pin. They showed the grit and determination that we're preaching to our team day in and day out.”

At 195, Isaiah Groskopf outlasted Carson Loshaw in a 10-9 decision, while Clemens doubled up Ryker Swenson 6-3.

“Isaiah Groskopf and Kylar Clemens also had impressive wins against quality kids,” said Endres. “Both matches were close and were decided late in the third period. Both Isaiah and Kylar continued to wrestle hard and score points in the third period which led to victories.”