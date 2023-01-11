ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 KYSS FM

Meat Hearts and Cards Make the Perfect Valentine for Montana Men

Not to send you into a panic or anything, but Valentine's Day is coming soon. You may want to start thinking about what to get your special someone for the most romantic day of the year. Sure you can wait until the last few days prior to the holiday and pay through-the-roof prices on flowers or chocolate. Or you can take advantage of some unique gift ideas that are sure to impress.
MONTANA STATE
ypradio.org

Even grizzly bears are getting priced out as Montana real estate booms

Montana’s hot real estate market is making it harder and more expensive to conserve grizzly bear habitats. Nonprofit conservation groups trying to connect isolated bear populations face the challenge of a growing human population and the rising cost of land. Driving down highway 93 south of Lolo, Montana Fish,...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

The Best Montana-Made Hot Sauce Surprisingly Announces Business is For Sale

I will never forget my first encounter with Arthur Wayne Hot Sauce. It was an unexpected trip to "flavor town." It was 2014 and I had recently put up some used baby gear on Facebook Marketplace. Simple things like a highchair, some "tummy time toys", a swing, etc. I had a person reach out to me interested in snagging some of the gear for his newborn. We arranged to meet at my apartment. When the guy showed up, he had a cardboard box under his arm. We started negotiating the prices of the items I had, and he asked me "Do you like hot sauce?" I immediately looked at him like "DUH! What do you got?" That is when he opened the box and presented me with my first bottle of Haba Haba Dime Sauce. I sampled the sauce and I swear I could see colors brighter. It blew my mind. I immediately went back to negotiating how many bottles of the hot sauce he would be willing to trade... That was the night I met the owner of Arthur Wayne Hot Sauce.
MONTANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Montana

If you live in Montana and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

2022 Montana weather: Shocks, sweaty and frozen

If you ever want to show people the contrasts in Montana weather, 2022 might be one of the best examples. That's because the year just concluded and took us to the extremes with temperatures that soared well over a hundred degrees in mid-summer and went far below zero at Christmastime.
MISSOULA, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Montana’s Amazing January Snowpack Numbers Signal Much Optimism

When 100% of normal is on the lower side of statewide conditions, you're talking about what has been a prime time snow show so far this year. But that is one of the highlights of the most recent State of the State Snowpack address in Montana. And while things can always change, it was very beneficial to receive that early- season deposit in October, that ended up being a harbinger of things to come in November and December.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Governor Gianforte wants a new approach to Montana wolf management

Montana Governor Greg Gianforte is ordering state wildlife managers to take another look at how the Treasure State is managing its wolf populations. The directive comes this week after the state has struggled to manage wolves since the early 2000s, when populations began to increase after wolves were reintroduced in Yellowstone National Park, and Central Idaho, in the mid-1990s.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Ice Jam Season Could Come Early to Montana. Like, Now.

I'm hesitant to even type the "F word" again this year. Spring of 2022 brought what some called "once-in-a-lifetime" flooding to a large swath of south-central Montana. A quick rise in temperates (and heavy rain) caused the snowpack in parts of Yellowstone National Park and the Custer-Gallatin National Forest to melt rapidly. The result was catastrophic damage along drainages that feed the Yellowstone River. The raging waters destroyed roads, property, homes, and businesses from Gardiner to Absarokee, Paradise Valley to Red Lodge, and even in the Billings area.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

Three Tiny Montana Towns that are Definitely Worth a Visit

Montana is a vast and beautiful state, known for its rugged wilderness and sparse population. However, tucked away in the corners of this vast expanse are a few obscure and tiny towns that are worth a visit. I've had some of the best times in small towns around Montana, and the vibe of a small town can't be artificially created.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Winning $1,000,000,000, Most Missoulians Would Be Practical

Another lottery, another billion dollars up for grabs. Someone's got to win it, right? It is hard not to think about what I would do if I won. I was born in Montana and have spent most of my life here, and I have never owned a four-wheel drive truck. The first thing I would buy would be that truck. We were curious to know what people would buy locally if they won, so we posed the question recently "If you won the Mega Millions, what would you buy in Missoula, or Western Montana?"
MISSOULA, MT
XL Country 100.7

Here’s One Thing People Miss The Most After Leaving Montana

Several longtime Montanans have decided to pack their bags and head for greener pastures due to the state's high cost of living. We hear about people moving to Montana all of the time, but we don't hear a lot about the number of people that have decided to move out of the state. The real estate market in Montana has been booming in the last few years, and many people living in the state appear to have had enough.
MONTANA STATE
Post Register

CONNELLY: Pheasant stocking: The controversy that won’t quit

I read a recent news article describing Montana’s prison game bird farm program that enjoys little support in the hunting community, no support within the state wildlife agency outside of the director’s office, and does nothing to support wild bird populations. It got me thinking about stocking pheasants, a seemingly never-ending controversy.
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

$20 Million Initiative To Benefit Native Americans In Montana

Wells Fargo has announced a $20 million commitment to advance economic opportunities in Native American communities through its Invest Native initiative. The program aims to address housing, small business, financial health, and sustainability among Native American communities in Arizona, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming. What is...
MONTANA STATE
montanasports.com

Big rides, fast times on display during first night of Montana Circuit Finals

RESULTS FROM ROUND 1 AT THE 44TH MONTANA PRO RODEO CIRCUIT FINALS. Bareback Riding: 1. Trevar McAllister, Ronan 86.5 on J Bar J’s Blessed Assurance, $2439.68; 2. Caleb Bennett, Corvallis, 85, $1829.76; 3. Kaleb Norstrom, Helena, 82, $1219.84; 4. Tristan Hansen, Dillon, 81.5, $609.92; 5. Calder Peterson, Gentworth, SK, 80.5; 6. Tucker Zingg, Crow Agency, 80; 7. Brice Patterson, Bozeman, 78.5; 8. Will Norstrom, East Helena 78; George Gillespie, Darby, 76; 10. Tyler Nelson, Victor, 75; 11. Ty Owens, Helena, 74.
MONTANA STATE
mtpr.org

Snowpack is above normal across western Montana going into January

According to the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Bozeman, Montana’s snowpack conditions are "ideal" following two months of near constant precipitation. However, they warn that even though all of the major river basins now have above-normal snowpack, it’s still early in the winter season and a lot can change by springtime.
MONTANA STATE
keyzradio.com

Montana And North Dakota Basketball Rankings

4. Helena (4-1) 5. Bozeman Gallatin (4-1) 3. Billings Central (5-1) 1. Lustre Christian (9-0) 2. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap (8-0) 3. West Yellowstone (6-1) 4. Manhattan Christian (7-1) 5. Belt (5-1) 6. Roy-Winifred (7-1) 8. Centerville (7-1) 7. Heart Butte (8-0) 9. St. Regis (8-0) 10. Drummond (8-1) GIRLS. Montana Class...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

94.9 KYSS FM

Missoula, MT
5K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy