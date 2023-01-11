ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson Valley Post

Comments / 5

Related
wwnytv.com

North Country officials react to Hochul’s plans to change bail reform

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s been on the minds of many since the laws were passed a few years back: Bail reform- criticized for being too lenient and not putting suspects in jail. “We have seen people commit crimes and then go out and commit much more serious...
wnynewsnow.com

New York Senator urges Gov. Hochul to crack down on sticker stores

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) — Stores that sell stickers and “gift” its customers with marijuana (a.k.a. sticker stores) are operating through a loophole in New York State law. Members of law enforcement and local legislature met this week with one goal in mind — to crack down on the increasing number of sticker stores “illegally dispensing and selling marijuana.”
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul's state of the state proposal to address bail reform

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul promised in her state of the state proposals that she will address public safety and bail reform through policy changes that would allow judges to exercise further discretion to set bail. In 2019, changes to bail reform provided that after a qualifying offense the...
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Democrat DA says Gov. Hochul must fix ‘Raise the Age’ law to jail underage gunmen

Albany County District Attorney David Soares says fellow Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul must back efforts to lock up more teenage gunmen — or face failure at meeting the lofty public safety goals she outlined in her State of the State speech Wednesday. “A glaring weakness in our effort to combat gun violence is the fact that you have Raise the Age that still permits 16 and 17 year-olds to possess loaded firearms,” Soares said in an exclusive interview. Hochul’s silence on the issue Tuesday suggests she has no plans to change the 2018 law backed by progressive legislators that sends most...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
New York Post

NYS Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins: Kathy Hochul ‘pretty clear’ on tax hikes this year

She read her lips: No new taxes! State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) downplayed the possibility of raising taxes on the wealthy this year considering how Gov. Kathy Hochul had already drawn a red line around the issue. “There’s always going to be a segment of the Legislature who is looking [to increase taxes]. I think the governor made it pretty clear that this is not an argument that she is entertaining this year,” Stewart-Cousins told WCNY Friday. Hochul said in her Tuesday State of the State address that the risk of an economic recession was too great “to be raising income...
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul says bail change would give 'clarity' to judges

Changing New York's bail law to end the "least restrictive" standard for serious charges and repeat offenders would offer judges a clearer idea of how to follow the measure, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday said. Hochul also indicated she plans to include the bail law change in her state budget...
nystateofpolitics.com

A decade after the SAFE Act, gun policy polarization continues

It was hailed for being a bipartisan compromise, a first-in-the nation law approved not by Congress in Washington, but by a statehouse in Albany in the wake of a mass shooting at a Connecticut elementary school. The SAFE Act's passage a decade later seems like a relic from a very...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Jewish Press

Gay, Jewish NY State Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Threatens Criminal Investigation of YU

NY State Senator Brad Hoylman (D-27) on Wednesday released an announcement saying “State Senator Brad Hoylman, Senate Finance Chair Liz Krueger, and Senate Higher Education Chair Toby Ann Stavisky sent a letter to Yeshiva University President Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman condemning the discriminatory treatment of their LGBTQ students and demanding an accounting of public funds that appear to have been obtained by misrepresentations from YU. The university has been sued by the YU Pride Alliance for violating the New York City Human Rights Law by refusing to recognize the club.”
MAINE STATE
cnycentral.com

Gov. Hochul defends approving state legislature's $32,000 self-proposed pay raise

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Starting this year, New York State lawmakers will be making $32,000 more a year, a measure they themselves voted to approve. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation for the pay raise. In a vote falling mostly along party lines, lawmakers convened in Albany just before Christmas...
schenectadygov.com

Governor Hochul Announces .5 Million in Federal Funding to Three Communities for New Juvenile Delinquency Prevention Pilot Project

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that police departments in Buffalo, Schenectady and Yonkers are sharing $1.5 million in federal funding over five years to implement pilot programs designed to provide alternatives to arrest for justice-involved youth and build trust between youth and police in the three cities. New York was one of only seven states to successfully apply for the funding, which will allow each department to address needs of youth who are at-risk of becoming involved with the justice system.
YONKERS, NY
cityandstateny.com

Will Hochul come around on supervised injection sites?

Addiction services advocates have for years been pushing for what they call “overdose prevention centers” where people can inject drugs they have already purchased under the supervision of medical professionals. And they hoped to have the governor’s support after a successful pilot program in New York City, which is privately funded and operated with the consent of both the mayor and local prosecutors. But after a rejection from the administration of Gov. Kathy Hochul in December, advocates were once again left disappointed by the governor’s plans to tackle the overdose crisis after her State of the State speech this week. Hochul did not mention supervised injection sites in her speech or in her accompanying plan.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Hochul offers bail reform rollback that changes little in State of the State speech

 Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered a State of the State address — her first as New York’s elected governor — that offered little change to the controversial bail reform law passed by the legislative leaders seated behind her.   While talking tough Tuesday on the scourge of crime and shootings, her proposal would merely give judges a bit more discretion in setting bail for defendants accused of serious crimes. In addition, the governor glossed over the issue of recidivism, which the NYPD has repeatedly pointed to as a critical factor, with a small handful of repeat offenders responsible for major amounts of shoplifting arrests and other illegal activity. Under Hochul’s proposal,...
New York Post

Elise Stefanik offers $10M bounty over Kathy Hochul bail inaction

In a prod to Gov. Kathy Hochul, Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik has introduced federal legislation that would entice New York and other states to change their laws to “hold repeat offenders accountable and bolster public safety.” The measure — which seeks to give judges the authority to impose bail and detain dangerous defendants pending trial — would offer a federal bounty, of sorts, to states that comply. Stefanik’s “Stop Enabling Repeat Violence and Endangering Our Communities Act” is a response to Hochul’s public safety agenda released in her State of the State address Tuesday that critics said offered little change to...
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy