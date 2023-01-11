Read full article on original website
Related
wwnytv.com
North Country officials react to Hochul’s plans to change bail reform
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s been on the minds of many since the laws were passed a few years back: Bail reform- criticized for being too lenient and not putting suspects in jail. “We have seen people commit crimes and then go out and commit much more serious...
wnynewsnow.com
New York Senator urges Gov. Hochul to crack down on sticker stores
WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WENY) — Stores that sell stickers and “gift” its customers with marijuana (a.k.a. sticker stores) are operating through a loophole in New York State law. Members of law enforcement and local legislature met this week with one goal in mind — to crack down on the increasing number of sticker stores “illegally dispensing and selling marijuana.”
NewsChannel 36
Gov. Hochul's state of the state proposal to address bail reform
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- Gov. Kathy Hochul promised in her state of the state proposals that she will address public safety and bail reform through policy changes that would allow judges to exercise further discretion to set bail. In 2019, changes to bail reform provided that after a qualifying offense the...
Legal experts urge lawmakers to make changes to bail reform
Local legal experts happy to hear Governor Kathy Hochul call for changes to bail reform. They are urging lawmakers to listen
Democrat DA says Gov. Hochul must fix ‘Raise the Age’ law to jail underage gunmen
Albany County District Attorney David Soares says fellow Democrat Gov. Kathy Hochul must back efforts to lock up more teenage gunmen — or face failure at meeting the lofty public safety goals she outlined in her State of the State speech Wednesday. “A glaring weakness in our effort to combat gun violence is the fact that you have Raise the Age that still permits 16 and 17 year-olds to possess loaded firearms,” Soares said in an exclusive interview. Hochul’s silence on the issue Tuesday suggests she has no plans to change the 2018 law backed by progressive legislators that sends most...
WKTV
NYSCOPBA blames HALT Act for most violent year ever in New York state prisons
Officials from the state corrections officers union are continuing their call to repeal the HALT Act after data shows 2022 was the most violent year ever in New York state prisons. According to the New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, the data shows there were a record...
NY Governor Kathy Hochul's Housing Solution Gets Mixed Reviews By Politicians
Residents of New York are finding it difficult to find cheap homes, especially in the New York City region. Gov. Kathy Hochul made an attempt to address the issue in her State of the State address this week, giving her own plan to create more homes, which is drawing mixed reactions.
NYS Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins: Kathy Hochul ‘pretty clear’ on tax hikes this year
She read her lips: No new taxes! State Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins (D-Yonkers) downplayed the possibility of raising taxes on the wealthy this year considering how Gov. Kathy Hochul had already drawn a red line around the issue. “There’s always going to be a segment of the Legislature who is looking [to increase taxes]. I think the governor made it pretty clear that this is not an argument that she is entertaining this year,” Stewart-Cousins told WCNY Friday. Hochul said in her Tuesday State of the State address that the risk of an economic recession was too great “to be raising income...
nystateofpolitics.com
Hochul says bail change would give 'clarity' to judges
Changing New York's bail law to end the "least restrictive" standard for serious charges and repeat offenders would offer judges a clearer idea of how to follow the measure, Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday said. Hochul also indicated she plans to include the bail law change in her state budget...
Gov. Hochul addresses potential changes to New York bail reform laws
BUFFALO, N.Y. — In front of a room of New York elected officials at her State of the State Address, Governor Kathy Hochul is now calling the state’s controversial bail reform law into question. “The bail reform law as written leaves room for improvement, and as leaders, we...
nystateofpolitics.com
A decade after the SAFE Act, gun policy polarization continues
It was hailed for being a bipartisan compromise, a first-in-the nation law approved not by Congress in Washington, but by a statehouse in Albany in the wake of a mass shooting at a Connecticut elementary school. The SAFE Act's passage a decade later seems like a relic from a very...
NYS Republicans call for crackdown on sticker stores
Three New York State legislators and local law enforcement leaders are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul and other democratic leaders to approve legislation and crack down on "sticker stores."
The Jewish Press
Gay, Jewish NY State Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Threatens Criminal Investigation of YU
NY State Senator Brad Hoylman (D-27) on Wednesday released an announcement saying “State Senator Brad Hoylman, Senate Finance Chair Liz Krueger, and Senate Higher Education Chair Toby Ann Stavisky sent a letter to Yeshiva University President Rabbi Dr. Ari Berman condemning the discriminatory treatment of their LGBTQ students and demanding an accounting of public funds that appear to have been obtained by misrepresentations from YU. The university has been sued by the YU Pride Alliance for violating the New York City Human Rights Law by refusing to recognize the club.”
cnycentral.com
Gov. Hochul defends approving state legislature's $32,000 self-proposed pay raise
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Starting this year, New York State lawmakers will be making $32,000 more a year, a measure they themselves voted to approve. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the legislation for the pay raise. In a vote falling mostly along party lines, lawmakers convened in Albany just before Christmas...
Gov. Hochul stands by LaSalle as chief judge pick despite pushback from progressive lawmakers
Hector LaSalle would be the first Latino to lead New York's highest court, but he is facing opposition from many progressive-leaning lawmakers who feel his record is far too moderate.
Two New York Men Sentenced For Roles in Decade-Long Scam
Two New York men have been recently been sentenced for the roles they played in what is being called a decade-long Ponzi scheme. The announcement was made by the Attorney General of New York Letitia James. The charges against both men included second-degree money laundering, as well as a first-degree...
schenectadygov.com
Governor Hochul Announces .5 Million in Federal Funding to Three Communities for New Juvenile Delinquency Prevention Pilot Project
Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that police departments in Buffalo, Schenectady and Yonkers are sharing $1.5 million in federal funding over five years to implement pilot programs designed to provide alternatives to arrest for justice-involved youth and build trust between youth and police in the three cities. New York was one of only seven states to successfully apply for the funding, which will allow each department to address needs of youth who are at-risk of becoming involved with the justice system.
cityandstateny.com
Will Hochul come around on supervised injection sites?
Addiction services advocates have for years been pushing for what they call “overdose prevention centers” where people can inject drugs they have already purchased under the supervision of medical professionals. And they hoped to have the governor’s support after a successful pilot program in New York City, which is privately funded and operated with the consent of both the mayor and local prosecutors. But after a rejection from the administration of Gov. Kathy Hochul in December, advocates were once again left disappointed by the governor’s plans to tackle the overdose crisis after her State of the State speech this week. Hochul did not mention supervised injection sites in her speech or in her accompanying plan.
Hochul offers bail reform rollback that changes little in State of the State speech
Gov. Kathy Hochul delivered a State of the State address — her first as New York’s elected governor — that offered little change to the controversial bail reform law passed by the legislative leaders seated behind her. While talking tough Tuesday on the scourge of crime and shootings, her proposal would merely give judges a bit more discretion in setting bail for defendants accused of serious crimes. In addition, the governor glossed over the issue of recidivism, which the NYPD has repeatedly pointed to as a critical factor, with a small handful of repeat offenders responsible for major amounts of shoplifting arrests and other illegal activity. Under Hochul’s proposal,...
Elise Stefanik offers $10M bounty over Kathy Hochul bail inaction
In a prod to Gov. Kathy Hochul, Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik has introduced federal legislation that would entice New York and other states to change their laws to “hold repeat offenders accountable and bolster public safety.” The measure — which seeks to give judges the authority to impose bail and detain dangerous defendants pending trial — would offer a federal bounty, of sorts, to states that comply. Stefanik’s “Stop Enabling Repeat Violence and Endangering Our Communities Act” is a response to Hochul’s public safety agenda released in her State of the State address Tuesday that critics said offered little change to...
Hudson Valley Post
Poughkeepsie, NY
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Hudson Valley Post is real-time Hudson Valley news your community is sharing. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 5