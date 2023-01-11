ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lantana, FL

cbs12.com

Dog urine, human remains, and plea deal: Top stories in photos

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Check out the top stories from this week in photos. Two students from Palm Beach Central killed in Palm Springs shooting. There are extra security and counselors on hand following the deaths of two students from Palm Beach Central High School. The school...
PALM SPRINGS, FL
cbs12.com

Police activity in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — There was police activity this evening in Martin County. An incident took place on Kanner Highway at I95. Deputies say the traveling criminals were apprehended. There is no further information.
cbs12.com

Police pursuit from Boynton Beach ends in Boca Raton, 3 in custody

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people are in custody after a car chase led officers from Boynton Beach to Boca Raton. The Boynton Beach Police Department said the trio were inside a black BMW that was involved in a series of armed robberies of federal postal employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties.
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Missing man from Lake Worth found

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A missing man out of Lake Worth has been found. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, William Diaz, 72, walked away from his home in Golf Colony Court on Jan. 12 around 8 a.m. On Jan. 13, officers with the Miami...
LAKE WORTH, FL
cbs12.com

Water rescue in Lake Okeechobee

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — An early morning rescue was made on Lake Okeechobee Saturday. On Jan. 14 around 2:45 a.m., Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units went to 5000 Canal St N after reports came in of 4 people on a tug boat that was taking on water.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Quack Quack: Duck rescue in Boca Raton

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A family of ducks was reunited on Friday in Boca Raton. On Jan. 13, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue units conducted the first duck rescue of 2023. The ducklings fell through a drain gate that was spot welded in place. Units used the...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Ruptured gas line in Palm Beach County

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A natural gas line ruptured on Thursday in Palm Beach County. On Jan. 12, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and Special Operations responded to the intersection of Royal Palm Beach Blvd and Okeechobee. They worked to contain a ruptured 2 inch natural gas...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Car fire causing delays on I-95 northbound

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A car fire on I-95 is causing slowdowns Thursday morning. Three lanes are blocked on I-95 northbound just north of the exit for Blue Heron Boulevard. Seek alternate routes if using I-95 during your commute.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cbs12.com

Boca homeowners vote against gate for Orthodox Jewish community

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Nearly a dozen Orthodox Jewish families live at the Avalon in Boca and on the Sabbath, they walk, rather than drive, to the synagogue as an expression of their devotion to God. One family's gate makes the walk shorter and safer for everyone. Tonight...
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Cold weather shelter opening in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — As cold weather continues in our area, people in Stuart have a way to stay warm. A cold weather shelter will open at 10th Street Community Center on Jan. 14 at 5 p.m. The shelter will close the following morning at 8 a.m.
STUART, FL

