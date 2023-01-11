ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Meridian Hills Cooperative Nursery School & Kindergarten

Meridian Hills Cooperative Nursery School & Kindergarten is a nonprofit, cooperative school where teachers and parents work together to help our children grow and thrive emotionally, socially, intellectually, and physically. Meridian Hills Co-op is a place where children, parents, and teachers grow together. This has always been and continues to...
MERIDIAN HILLS, IN
Things To Do This Weekend

As we recover from the hustle of the holidays I would like to sit back and relax. With the kids heading back school your house can go back to a state of normalcy. I know I am looking forward to having a set schedule again and just our usual, everyday, chaotic lives.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Stephens Park | Brownsburg

Brownsburg offers families many amenities, including some of the best parks on the west side of Indianapolis. Stephens Park is a 3.2-acre park open year-round from dawn to dusk. Just down the street from Williams Park, Stephens Park offers distinctive features that set it apart and make it a unique public space to visit in Hendricks County.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
River Heritage Park | Carmel

The Indianapolis area is home to many amazing parks, and River Heritage Park in Carmel is a fantastic addition to our numerous outdoor play options. This park is located right off 116th Street and River Road in Carmel and is truly one-of-a-kind. River Heritage Park features fully-accessible playground equipment mixed in with unique play concepts that you won’t find anywhere else around town.
CARMEL, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Indy with Kids shares the best of the best in all of the central Indiana communities and beyond. Follow Indy with Kids for news, events and business info in the Indianapolis area and surrounding cities.

 https://indywithkids.com/

