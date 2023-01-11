Read full article on original website
Pins and Friends opens in downtown Bristol
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Visitors to downtown Bristol have a new entertainment option. Pins and Friends, which offers several activities from duck-pin bowling to arcade games, held its grand opening on Friday. Besides bowling and games, it also features a full bar and menu along with space for parties and meetings. There is also a quiet […]
Meet Frank, Snickers and other pets up for adoption on this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Our own Chief Meteorologist Mark Reynolds highlights some of the animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter in this Saturday segment of Tails and Paws. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can contact the shelter...
Terrarium Plant Store
(WJHL) Kerrie Sluder and Blake Tester tell us about The Terrarium Plant Store in downtown Johnson City. They also show us some of their more popular plants and tell us about some upcoming classes. For more information, stop by their store or visit them on Facebook.
These animals just want a forever home, Tails and Paws for Friday
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in adopting, you can pay the shelter a visit. You can also contact the shelter at (423) 926 8769 for more information.
Escape room opens at new Elizabethton location
ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton business full of challenges and games opened at its new location Wednesday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Elizabethton Escape at 429 East Elk Ave. As the name suggests, the business offers escape room challenges. Visitors can also enjoy vintage arcade games, pinball and more. Scott and Christy Bowers, […]
Appalachian League Mascots Race on the Ice
(WJHL) Mascots from the Kingsport Axmen, Greeneville Flyboys, Johnson City Doughboys, and Elizabethton River Riders compete for bragging rights by racing across the rink at Bristol Motor Speedway. Join these mascots and Amy and Chris for a night of ice skating fun at Bristol Motor Speeway! Also, mark your calendars for opening day of Appalachian League baseball coming up June 6th.
Snow falls in Unicoi County
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Snowfall hit the Tri-Cities Friday, with higher altitudes seeing more accumulation. Unicoi Emergency Management Agency Directory Jimmy Erwin told News Channel 11 that residents should still take caution when traveling, even if their area didn’t see snow accumulations. “The ground and the road is gonna start freezing pretty quick once […]
2022 monster year for Kingsport new home construction
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — As contractors hustled to beat Thursday's rain at an "infill" subdivision on a Kingsport hilltop, the city's top building official said she sees no sign of slowing demand after a record 2022.
Washington County, Tenn. residents survey storm damage
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County saw heavy damage from storms that swept the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon. Heavy wind and rain led residents to seek shelter. Among them was Ed Ritsko who was leading a work crew from Johnson City Heating when the storm hit. “It blew in the windows and destroyed a lot of […]
Fire causes significant damage to Bristol, Virginia home
No injuries were reported after a house fire in Bristol, Virginia on Friday afternoon.
Preparing the roads for snow
Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady Wolves, Patriots score upsets. Visitors to downtown Bristol have a new entertainment option. Man accused of stabbing woman in Wise County. Authorities say a man has been arrested after a stabbing Thursday night.
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
Community Heroes: Tia Hughes gives women a safe place to recover
Tia Hughes took her own experience and is building a bridge to help others on their journey. Hughes is in long-term recovery and realized women in recovery needed a place to go. So, she started Bridge to Shore Recovery in Elizabethton. Community Heroes: Tia Hughes gives women a safe place...
Winter Weather Alerts issued across the region due to incoming snow
Winter Storm Warnings issued for Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and parts of Greene Counties in Northeast Tennessee. Winter Storm Warnings also issued for Avery, Mitchel, Yancy and Madison Counties in North Carolina. Winter Weather Advisories issued for all of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky with the exception of Scott County, Virginia.
EMA Director: Trees down across Greene County amid severe weather
GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Trees have been knocked down across Greene County while severe weather batters Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Wednesday. Greene County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Heather Sipe told News Channel 11 that as of 2:30 p.m., downed trees were the largest issue the county was facing. In addition to trees, […]
Bristol, Va. abortion clinic sued, plaintiff seeking lease termination
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady Wolves, Patriots score upsets
Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady Wolves, Patriots score upsets.
New trial date set for ‘Killer Clown’ suspect
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WJHL) — The murder trial of Sheila Keen-Warren, who is accused of fatally shooting another woman while dressed as a clown, has been moved to May. The trial was previously scheduled to begin last October but is now set for May 12. Keen-Warren is accused of shooting and killing Marlene Warren […]
3 tornadoes touched down in Meigs, Jefferson counties, survey crews report
WATE 6 On Your Side is learning more about the damaging storm that swept through the region Thursday.
