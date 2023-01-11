ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WJHL

Pins and Friends opens in downtown Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Visitors to downtown Bristol have a new entertainment option. Pins and Friends, which offers several activities from duck-pin bowling to arcade games, held its grand opening on Friday.  Besides bowling and games, it also features a full bar and menu along with space for parties and meetings. There is also a quiet […]
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Terrarium Plant Store

(WJHL) Kerrie Sluder and Blake Tester tell us about The Terrarium Plant Store in downtown Johnson City. They also show us some of their more popular plants and tell us about some upcoming classes. For more information, stop by their store or visit them on Facebook.
WJHL

Escape room opens at new Elizabethton location

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton business full of challenges and games opened at its new location Wednesday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at Elizabethton Escape at 429 East Elk Ave. As the name suggests, the business offers escape room challenges. Visitors can also enjoy vintage arcade games, pinball and more. Scott and Christy Bowers, […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

Appalachian League Mascots Race on the Ice

(WJHL) Mascots from the Kingsport Axmen, Greeneville Flyboys, Johnson City Doughboys, and Elizabethton River Riders compete for bragging rights by racing across the rink at Bristol Motor Speedway. Join these mascots and Amy and Chris for a night of ice skating fun at Bristol Motor Speeway! Also, mark your calendars for opening day of Appalachian League baseball coming up June 6th.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Snow falls in Unicoi County

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Snowfall hit the Tri-Cities Friday, with higher altitudes seeing more accumulation. Unicoi Emergency Management Agency Directory Jimmy Erwin told News Channel 11 that residents should still take caution when traveling, even if their area didn’t see snow accumulations. “The ground and the road is gonna start freezing pretty quick once […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

2022 monster year for Kingsport new home construction

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — As contractors hustled to beat Thursday's rain at an "infill" subdivision on a Kingsport hilltop, the city's top building official said she sees no sign of slowing demand after a record 2022.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Washington County, Tenn. residents survey storm damage

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County saw heavy damage from storms that swept the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon. Heavy wind and rain led residents to seek shelter. Among them was Ed Ritsko who was leading a work crew from Johnson City Heating when the storm hit. “It blew in the windows and destroyed a lot of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wjhl.com

Fire causes significant damage to Bristol, Virginia home

No injuries were reported after a house fire in Bristol, Virginia on Friday afternoon.
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Preparing the roads for snow

Preparing the roads for snow
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Community Heroes: Tia Hughes gives women a safe place to recover

Tia Hughes took her own experience and is building a bridge to help others on their journey. Hughes is in long-term recovery and realized women in recovery needed a place to go. So, she started Bridge to Shore Recovery in Elizabethton.
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Winter Weather Alerts issued across the region due to incoming snow

Winter Storm Warnings issued for Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and parts of Greene Counties in Northeast Tennessee. Winter Storm Warnings also issued for Avery, Mitchel, Yancy and Madison Counties in North Carolina. Winter Weather Advisories issued for all of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky with the exception of Scott County, Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

EMA Director: Trees down across Greene County amid severe weather

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Trees have been knocked down across Greene County while severe weather batters Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia Wednesday. Greene County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director Heather Sipe told News Channel 11 that as of 2:30 p.m., downed trees were the largest issue the county was facing. In addition to trees, […]
GREENE COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

Bristol, Va. abortion clinic sued, plaintiff seeking lease termination

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — As contractors hustled to beat Thursday's rain at an "infill" subdivision on a Kingsport hilltop, the city's top building official said she sees no sign of slowing demand after a record 2022.
BRISTOL, VA
wjhl.com

Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady Wolves, Patriots score upsets

Roundball Roundup: DB wins at Boones Creek; Lady Wolves, Patriots score upsets.
BRISTOL, VA
WJHL

New trial date set for ‘Killer Clown’ suspect

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WJHL) — The murder trial of Sheila Keen-Warren, who is accused of fatally shooting another woman while dressed as a clown, has been moved to May. The trial was previously scheduled to begin last October but is now set for May 12. Keen-Warren is accused of shooting and killing Marlene Warren […]
WELLINGTON, FL

