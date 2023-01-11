ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral “miracle dog” survives running away, hurricane, & being hit by car en route to new forever home

By Gina Tomlinson
NBC2 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mqlNB_0kBBX2a900

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — After being hit by a car and missing a month before Hurricane Ian, a miraculous dog now has a new home.

Bella, the dog, is safe and sound. Her new owners say it’s all thanks to a Cape Coral woman they now call a hero!

“I knew if I didn’t catch her, she was going to die,” said Lori Briggs, with Pet Rescue Services.

Briggs works on donations, helping people find their lost pets. She set up traps with a trail cam on Bonita Beach.

The Cape Coral Animal Shelter called her after they heard Bella’s owners had let her off her leash on Bonita Beach.

“She just took off,” Briggs said. “She was out there for seven weeks. I’d sit there until one in the morning. I did that for, Oh, God, 14 days. Two weeks.”

Some of the time, Bella appeared on her trail cam. Briggs knew she was close, but she had to work fast.

“I knew the hurricane was coming,” Briggs said. “I knew that she would drown. That island flooded and she was like, what? A twelve-pound dog? There’s no way she would have survived.”

Briggs said she went to the beach the night before Hurricane Ian made landfall, and before all hope was lost, she heard a car hit an animal. Realizing it was Bella, Briggs rushed her to the hospital.

“It was like divine intervention, I guess,” exclaimed Briggs.

Bella made it to the Cape Coral Animal Shelter just hours before the storm. She healed from her injuries there.

“Bella is a survivor,” said Liz McCauley, Executive Director at the shelter. She says Bella had originally been discovered near Miami, where she was abandoned. “She was very, very pregnant when she came in.”

“She’s perfect for us. And she’s one beautiful dog,” said Cliff and Kathy Hoglund, Bella’s new owners.

They say this will be Bella’s last and final home. “She’s part of our family! She’s going nowhere.”

Briggs was the one who told Bella’s new owners about the miraculous dog. She lives close by and every now and then will visit the dog she rescued.

Comments / 0

 

Fort Myers, FL
